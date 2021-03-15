Apneet Kaur Bajwa from Batala crowned Miss PTC Punjabi 2021

Pardeep Kaur from Mansa secured the place of first runner-up and Jasbir Kaur took away the second runner up title

Miss PTC Punjabi 2021, culminated with a glittering and splendid grand finale on 13th March 2021 at Mohali in presence of prominent personalities from different spheres. Apneet Kaur Bajwa from Batala wins the title, Pardeep Kaur from Mansa secured the place of first runner-up and Jasbir Kaur took away the second runner up title.

The Grand Finale was all about glamour and talent with many prominent personalities from the entertainment field making it all glammed up. The show was graced with the performances of Mankirat Aulakh, Babbal Rai and Kaur B. Ihana Dhillon and Nav Bajwa was also present in the grand finale.

Like every year, it was tough for the judges to select the finalist from the young, talented and enthusiastic contestants. The seven finalists survived through the different set of rounds where the winner of Miss PTC Punjabi 2021, Apneet Kaur Bajwa from Batala, not only walked with the Miss PTC Punjabi Crown but also the cash price of 1 lakh from PTC Network and 1 lakh from Gold Lite Biscuits. Pardeep Kaur from Mansa, won the first runner up title with Rs 50000 cash price, where Jasbir Kaur took away the second runner up title with Rs.25000 cash price. The winner of the show has also got the chance in a movie opposite Nav Bajwa under the production of 5th Element Production.

The journey of this season started with the launch of communication ‘Apne Talent Se Parda Uthao’ which is to celebrate the inner beauty and talent of Punjabi girls and to reaffirm the belief of thousands of young girls, that hard work on the true talent can make their dream true. .

For the show, entries were accepted from Punjabis around the world from which girls were shortlisted on various grounds including Introduction, Solo Dance, Winter Wear, Talent, Acting, Dress up Yourself rounds and Bridal Wear Round.

Girls from different cities were auditioned with the judge’s panel including Himanshi Khurana, Gurpreet Chaddha and Japji Khera. It was tough selection process as thousands of entries were received which took more than 50 days. Post the auditions, Mega Audition took place with 55 girls, with then 21 girls making it to the studio round. In the semi-finals 15 girls showcased their talent from which 7 girls competed in the Grand Finale.

The lives of each of the finalist changes forever. From the time these young girls step in gingerly to our studios to the Grand Finale, they become confident and accomplished achievers in their own right. We are proud to be able to change a few lives every year,” says Rabindra Narayan – MD & President of PTC Network.

