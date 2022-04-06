Is PTC TV MD Rabindra Narayan’s detention politically motivated?

Narayan was detained after a Miss Punjab contestant alleged that PTC staff had misbehaved with her.

Punjab Police detained PTC TV MD Rabindra Narayan for questioning regarding an FIR lodged by a Miss Punjab contestant recently.

Many people have questioned the detention of Narayan and lablled it as politically motivated.

It must be metioned that a Miss Punjab contestant had alleged that she was locked up in a hotel room and the PTC staff misbehaved with her.

Reacting to the development, a spokesperson for PTC Network said, "This is a politically motivated move. The SIT formed in the case has already recorded the statement of our MD Rabindra Narayan. He has been supportive in the probe and has submitted all DVRs to the police. Moreover, main accused Nancy Ghumman and Bhupinder Singh have nothing to do with PTC Network. They were never associated with us."

