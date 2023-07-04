Amul ‘utterly butterly’ ads by Sylvester d’Cunha were truly significant: Dr Shashi Tharoor

It was an epic night to remember at IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 5. It was an evening of stunning appearances with a grand scale entertainment tapping into the ever-growing audience interest for digital entertainment. IWMBuzz Digital Awards, a pioneer in the space of honouring excellence in OTT and web entertainment space, in season 5 set the standards high. Via Jury, Popular and Editorial categories, it honoured the finest talent from the industry. Riding high on OTT buzz and credibility of award curation, IWMBuzz Digital Awards (from IWMBuzz Media) in season 5 saw support from 7 brands and multiple media partners to help maximise scale and reach. Innovative pre engagement activities coupled with native on ground celeb/influencer content integrations led to maximum ROI. The overall reach of the event is expected to cross over a billion impressions across digital. TV (ET Now),streaming, outdoor, print, radio and on ground. A distinguished repertoire of artistes walked the red carpet and graced the awards night such as Kartik Aaryan, Arjun Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Rajkummar Rao, Manoj Bajpayee, Vaani Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Rakul Preet Singh, Bhuvan Bam, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Prajakta Koli, cast of Class, Raashii Khanna, Aparshakti Khurana, Sidhant Gupta, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharvari Wagh, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rajshri Deshpande, Tilottama Shome, Aahana Kumra, among many others. Shares Sanath Pulikkal, Marketing Head- Home Care, Dabur India Ltd, “Brand Odonil was delighted to be the proud sponsor partner of the IWMBuzz Season 5 Digital Awards. Goes without saying that the event was a spectacular success. Many stars graced the red carpet and the brand rubbing shoulders with the India’s Biggest OTT & Web Entertainment icons was a standout. Congrats to the winners - exceptionally talented as they are, their impact on the industry was clearly visible and we hope they continue their merry award winning paths. We also hope continued successes the event’s organisers - a huge effort on their part that resulted in such extravagance. True to its core, Odonil looks forward to partner such remarkable, transformational events. We are grateful that we were part of this one” "We are delighted to have partnered with IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 5 and witnessed its resounding success. The event showcased remarkable growth and popularity of the digital entertainment industry. Recognizing excellence, IWMBuzz Digital Awards continues to honor the finest talent in the OTT and web entertainment space. We congratulate all the winners and nominees; this collaboration has allowed us to maximize our reach and engage with a vast audience. We look forward to further contributing to the dynamic world of digital entertainment,” Shivam Ranjan, Marketing Head APAC, Motorola. Add Navdeep Sharma and Nick Bahl, Founders at ReelStar, “We, at ReelStar are thrilled/elated to have been a part of the IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 5, India’s Biggest OTT & Web Entertainment Awards and to have been recognized for our contributions to the entertainment industry. The event was a tremendous success, and we were honoured to be among so many talented and innovative individuals. At ReelStar, we are committed to empowering content creators and providing them with new ways to monetize their work. Our platform leverages the power of blockchain technology and NFTs to create a more sustainable ecosystem for creators, and we are proud to be at the forefront of this movement. The success of the IWMBuzz Awards event is a testament to the incredible talent and creativity that exists within the entertainment industry. We are grateful for the opportunity to join this community and work alongside others who share our passion for innovation and collaboration. Congratulations to all the winners and nominees. We look forward to continuing to push the boundaries of what is possible in the entertainment industry and to creating a more vibrant and sustainable future for content creators.” Speaking on the association, Sukhpreet Singh, Corporate Head – Marketing, DishTV & WATCHO, Dish TV India, expressed his excitement, "We express our delight in associating with IWMBuzz Digital Awards, an esteemed platform that acknowledges and honors exceptional achievements within the digital and OTT entertainment industry. At WATCHO, our unwavering dedication has always revolved around establishing a distinct position amidst the competitive industry. The alliance with the prestigious IWMDigital Awards serves as a testament to our relentless commitment to fostering and empowering immensely talented creators within the Indian digital content landscape. We would like to extend our heartfelt congratulations to all the winners. We look forward for more such collaborations, helping the creators to reach new heights and own the digital content space.” “We are humbled with the support and response to IWMBuzz Digital Awards season 5. We are glad that we could make all brand partners gratified with the association. OTT and digital entertainment is a space which is growing and will dictate audience engagement patterns in time to come. Our IP is apt to reach and connect with new age audiences. Hopeful of a better and bigger next season and again a big thanks to all brand partners, industry associates and artists who could attend and make the show a huge hit,” ends Siddhartha Laik, Founder, Editor and Curator at IWMBuzz Media and IWMBuzz Digital Awards. Title Partner: Odonil Gel Pocket Powered by: Motorola, ReelStar In Association With: JioTV+, Watcho, Budweiser Beats, Carrera Partners: Brandwagon, Indian Storytellers, Whiteapple, Radiocity, Art Media An Initiative By IWMBuzz Live.