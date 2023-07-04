Amul ‘utterly butterly’ ads by Sylvester d’Cunha were truly significant: Dr Shashi Tharoor
The Lok Sabha MP was speaking at an event organized by Pepper Creative Awards Trust to honour the ad legend
Lok Sabha MP Dr Shashi Tharoor recently delivered a virtual keynote address at a function organized by Pepper Creative Awards Trust, Cochin, to pay tribute to the advertising legend Sylvester d’Cunha. Shobha Tharoor, the first Amul baby also attended the meeting.
Dr Tharoor said the Amul campaign was the longest-running outdoor advertisement in India. It was not only inspiring and clever, but also remained topical with a lot of pun and humour. Tharoor recalled that Sylvester d’Cunha had rejected as many as 712 photos of babies before finalizing his own sister Shobha Tharoor as the first Amul Baby for the campaign, which was launched in black and white initially. When the agency changed the campaign to colour, his younger sister Smitha Tharoor replaced Shobha.
Shobha Tharoor recalled how she walked up to filmmaker Shyam Benegal who had photographed her for the first Amul campaign and introduced herself as the first Amul Baby. She said, “He was so excited and hugged me and took me to meet his wife.”
The programme conducted by Pepper Trust, organizers of South India’s largest advertising creative awards, was attended by leading media, production houses and advertising agencies in Kerala. K Venugopal, Chairman, G Sreenath, Secretary, R Madhava Menon, Treasurer, and trustees Dr T Vinay Kumar, U S Kutty, P K Natesh, Lakshman Varma, Rajeev Menon, Chitra Prakash, Sandeep Nayar and Anil James were present at the commemorative event.
B K Unnikrishnan, Vice President Asianet News, Vishnu Nagapally, AGM Marketing Mathrubhumi, were among those who delivered commemorative speeches on the occasion.
IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 5 sees a roaring response
Innovative pre engagement activities coupled with native on ground celeb/influencer content integrations led to maximum ROI
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 1, 2023 3:55 PM | 5 min read
It was an epic night to remember at IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 5. It was an evening of stunning appearances with a grand scale entertainment tapping into the ever-growing audience interest for digital entertainment. IWMBuzz Digital Awards, a pioneer in the space of honouring excellence in OTT and web entertainment space, in season 5 set the standards high. Via Jury, Popular and Editorial categories, it honoured the finest talent from the industry. Riding high on OTT buzz and credibility of award curation, IWMBuzz Digital Awards (from IWMBuzz Media) in season 5 saw support from 7 brands and multiple media partners to help maximise scale and reach. Innovative pre engagement activities coupled with native on ground celeb/influencer content integrations led to maximum ROI. The overall reach of the event is expected to cross over a billion impressions across digital. TV (ET Now),streaming, outdoor, print, radio and on ground. A distinguished repertoire of artistes walked the red carpet and graced the awards night such as Kartik Aaryan, Arjun Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Rajkummar Rao, Manoj Bajpayee, Vaani Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Rakul Preet Singh, Bhuvan Bam, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Prajakta Koli, cast of Class, Raashii Khanna, Aparshakti Khurana, Sidhant Gupta, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharvari Wagh, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rajshri Deshpande, Tilottama Shome, Aahana Kumra, among many others. Shares Sanath Pulikkal, Marketing Head- Home Care, Dabur India Ltd, “Brand Odonil was delighted to be the proud sponsor partner of the IWMBuzz Season 5 Digital Awards. Goes without saying that the event was a spectacular success. Many stars graced the red carpet and the brand rubbing shoulders with the India’s Biggest OTT & Web Entertainment icons was a standout. Congrats to the winners - exceptionally talented as they are, their impact on the industry was clearly visible and we hope they continue their merry award winning paths. We also hope continued successes the event’s organisers - a huge effort on their part that resulted in such extravagance. True to its core, Odonil looks forward to partner such remarkable, transformational events. We are grateful that we were part of this one” "We are delighted to have partnered with IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 5 and witnessed its resounding success. The event showcased remarkable growth and popularity of the digital entertainment industry. Recognizing excellence, IWMBuzz Digital Awards continues to honor the finest talent in the OTT and web entertainment space. We congratulate all the winners and nominees; this collaboration has allowed us to maximize our reach and engage with a vast audience. We look forward to further contributing to the dynamic world of digital entertainment,” Shivam Ranjan, Marketing Head APAC, Motorola. Add Navdeep Sharma and Nick Bahl, Founders at ReelStar, “We, at ReelStar are thrilled/elated to have been a part of the IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 5, India’s Biggest OTT & Web Entertainment Awards and to have been recognized for our contributions to the entertainment industry. The event was a tremendous success, and we were honoured to be among so many talented and innovative individuals. At ReelStar, we are committed to empowering content creators and providing them with new ways to monetize their work. Our platform leverages the power of blockchain technology and NFTs to create a more sustainable ecosystem for creators, and we are proud to be at the forefront of this movement. The success of the IWMBuzz Awards event is a testament to the incredible talent and creativity that exists within the entertainment industry. We are grateful for the opportunity to join this community and work alongside others who share our passion for innovation and collaboration. Congratulations to all the winners and nominees. We look forward to continuing to push the boundaries of what is possible in the entertainment industry and to creating a more vibrant and sustainable future for content creators.” Speaking on the association, Sukhpreet Singh, Corporate Head – Marketing, DishTV & WATCHO, Dish TV India, expressed his excitement, "We express our delight in associating with IWMBuzz Digital Awards, an esteemed platform that acknowledges and honors exceptional achievements within the digital and OTT entertainment industry. At WATCHO, our unwavering dedication has always revolved around establishing a distinct position amidst the competitive industry. The alliance with the prestigious IWMDigital Awards serves as a testament to our relentless commitment to fostering and empowering immensely talented creators within the Indian digital content landscape. “We are humbled with the support and response to IWMBuzz Digital Awards season 5. We are glad that we could make all brand partners gratified with the association. OTT and digital entertainment is a space which is growing and will dictate audience engagement patterns in time to come. Our IP is apt to reach and connect with new age audiences. Hopeful of a better and bigger next season and again a big thanks to all brand partners, industry associates and artists who could attend and make the show a huge hit,” ends Siddhartha Laik, Founder, Editor and Curator at IWMBuzz Media and IWMBuzz Digital Awards. Title Partner: Odonil Gel Pocket Powered by: Motorola, ReelStar In Association With: JioTV+, Watcho, Budweiser Beats, Carrera Partners: Brandwagon, Indian Storytellers, Whiteapple, Radiocity, Art Media An Initiative By IWMBuzz Live.
manoramaMAX launches innovative anti-piracy campaign
The cast of ‘Live’ includes Mamta Mohandas, Shine Tom Chacko and Priya Varrier
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 30, 2023 11:22 AM | 2 min read
In an effort to combat piracy and support legal streaming, manoramaMAX has launched an anti-piracy campaign with their new movie release “Live”, directed by filmmaker V.K Prakash.
“Live” cast including Mamta Mohandas, Shine Tom Chacko, and Priya Varrier, has taken a bold step in urging viewers to watch the film exclusively on manoramaMAX, the leading OTT platform delivering exclusive Malayalam content.
Their collective message emphasizes the importance of supporting the creators and the industry as a whole by watching the film only through authorized channels. As part of this campaign, a video has been uploaded to YouTube, seemingly offering the entire film for free. However, after the initial few minutes, the cast of "Live" appears on screen, using this clever twist to convey their anti-piracy message. They address the viewers directly, urging them to refrain from engaging in piracy and instead encouraging them to download the manoramaMAX app to watch the complete movie legally.
This innovative approach not only catches the attention of potential pirates but also provides an opportunity to raise awareness about the harmful effects of piracy on the film industry. In conclusion, "Live" movie's anti-piracy campaign exemplifies the industry's determination to combat piracy and promote legal streaming.
manoramaMAX, the exclusive OTT platform for Malayalam content, has emerged as the go-to destination for Malayalam cinema enthusiasts. The platform continues to redefine the OTT experience for Malayalam cinema enthusiasts, ensuring best-in-class entertainment while actively contributing to a piracy-free ecosystem.
Puthiyathalaimurai to host Gemini Flyover's glorious journey
Puthiya Thalaimurai and Fourth Dimension will host the Spectacular Gemini Flyover 50th Anniversary Celebration on July 8
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 26, 2023 2:33 PM | 2 min read
Gemini Flyover, the iconic landmark of Chennai, is all set for its 50th anniversary celebrations. Anna Flyover also known as Gemini Flyover is an iconic identity, which holds a unique place in the hearts of Chennai's residents, carrying an emotional connect that transcends time and generations.
Since its inauguration on July 1st, 1973, Gemini Flyover has etched a special place in the hearts of all who have traversed over its majestic arches. Transforming into a cherished symbol of the city, this architectural marvel has become one of the most sought-after attractions in the entire state of Tamil Nadu. A whopping average of 25,000 vehicles are known to traverse over and under the bridge every hour, weaving a tapestry of countless stories and unforgettable moments.
We, the guardians of responsible media, are delighted to host a grand and unforgettable campaign dubbed #Gemini@50. This extraordinary endeavor aims to celebrate not only the historical significance of this beloved bridge but also the cherished memories and awe-inspiring stories related to it.
To mark this momentous occasion, a series of on-ground activities have been planned on July 8th, 2023, at the vibrant Semmozhi Poonga, from 4pm onwards, located in close proximity to the iconic bridge. The public is wholeheartedly invited this extravagant affair that would include music and entertainment. As part of the celebrations, an enthralling discussions has also been planned that will bring together admired bureaucrats, celebrities and visionary business tycoons, who will regale the audience with their personal anecdotes on the historic bridge.
That’s not all! There’s more! Puthiya Thalaimurai and Puthuyugam Channels will unleash a flurry of exclusive news segments, thought-provoking packages, and gripping episodes dedicated to the 50th anniversary celebrations. With the entire city buzzing with anticipation, the spirited "Chennaiites" will embrace this monumental event with an unparalleled zeal and unwavering determination to make it an unforgettable chapter in the city's recent memory.
The activity is hosted by New Generation Media in partnership with Fourth Dimension Media Solutions Pvt. Ltd. Get ready to witness an exciting celebration as Gemini Flyover prepares to mark its historic 50th year of existence.
Dr. Rajamani, Chief Executive Officer, New Generation Media, said, “We are privileged to host this initiative about Anna Flyover, which turns 50 on July 1, 2023. It is a Flyover with historical significance that evokes memories. Through this public initiative, we connect with our audiences on the ground by creating an engaging content that makes them understand the importance and the efforts behind this iconic structure in the state's capital.”
Adani launches 'Jeetenge Hum' campaign for 2023 Cricket World Cup
#JeetengeHum urges die-hard cricket fans to share heartfelt wishes to recreate the magic of 1983 and 2011 on Twitter and Instagram
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 24, 2023 7:14 PM | 3 min read
At the Adani Day, Adani Group collaborated with the heroes of the 1983 World Cup Cricket victory to launch the 'Jeetenge Hum' campaign, displaying unwavering support for Team India for the highly anticipated ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023.
The Adani Group ignites an unstoppable spirit for Team India in the upcoming World Cup, marking the momentous 40th anniversary of India's historic conquest. Led by Chairman Gautam Adani, the campaign sets ablaze with heartfelt wishes, kindling outpouring of support from the 1983 World Cup winning cricket legends and passionate fans. The campaign encourages Indian cricket fans to unite as one, and rally behind Team India with #JeetengeHum on Twitter and Instagram, backing the team's quest for victory and boosting their morale.
"Cricket is a binding force in our country invoking a wide spectrum of emotions. Legends are not born, they are made through resilience and perseverance. Team India must have had both these attributes that led us to win the World Cup in 1983.”
“With the hope of seeing history repeat itself, join us and the legends in wishing the Indian Cricket Team for the upcoming World Cup through #JeetengeHum," said Mr Gautam Adani, Chairman, Adani Group.
Cricketing legend and the captain of the 1983 winning squad Kapil Dev said, “We are honoured to unite with the Adani Group in rallying Team India for the ODI World Cup 2023. This campaign symbolizes the excitement and the indomitable spirit that propelled us to victory in 1983. In preparation for the World Cup 2023, it is imperative for the team to foster a collective mindset that centers on wholeheartedly committing to giving their absolute best. The true measure of success lies not solely in the outcome, but in the unwavering dedication to the relentless pursuit of personal excellence."
Echoing similar sentiments, Roger Binny, one of the heroes of the 1983 team and the President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), said, “Being part of the 1983 World Cup-winning team was an incredible journey filled with determination and team spirit. Together, we believe in the potential of our current players to bring back the coveted trophy. Let's unite as fans and inspire them to create history!"
Amidst a heartfelt gathering in Ahmedabad to celebrate Adani Day, the 1983 World Cup-winning team received an unforgettable reception. Enhancing the magnificence of the occasion, Mr Kapil Dev, the captain of the historic team, presented Mr Gautam Adani with a special bat signed by the 1983 team. This treasured gift will serve as an inspiring token to be presented to the Indian Contingent before the much-awaited World Cup 2023.
The program witnessed a captivating moment as celebrity anchor Gaurav Kapur engaged in a riveting conversation with the heroes of 1983 and Mr Adani, seamlessly drawing parallels between the realms of cricket and business.
Coming soon, as part of the ongoing campaign, a digital wishing wall will be unveiled, inviting cricket enthusiasts from around the globe with the opportunity to contribute their heartfelt wishes, messages, and support for Team India's journey to the World Cup. It aims to create a resounding display of support, amplifying Team India's determination to achieve victory. Click here to join the wall of a Billion cheers.
This campaign draws inspiration from the Adani Group's ethos, "Kar ke dikhaya hai, Kar ke dikhayenge," symbolizing an indomitable spirit of achievement in both cricket and business. The “Jeetenge Hum” campaign champions the belief that winners, having tasted victory before, will inevitably relish it again—an inner conviction that precedes their satisfaction and pride in the public eye.
Teads announces release of attention metrics in Teads Ad Manager
The addition of attention metrics to TAM gives advertisers a one-touch system for measuring and optimizing attention, simplifying an otherwise complex process, the company said
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 23, 2023 4:00 PM | 3 min read
Teads, a global media platform, has announced the release of attention metrics in Teads Ad Manager (TAM), its dynamic programmatic buying platform. This integration makes Teads the first platform to embed Lumen’s attention measurement natively and gives clients the ability to measure attention similarly to how they measure viewability. This integration marks one year since the launch of Teads Attention Program, an incubator for innovation, which fueled hundreds of tests with Lumen and other partners in the program. The addition of attention metrics to Teads Ad Manager gives advertisers a one-touch system for measuring and optimizing attention, simplifying an otherwise complex process.
Mike Follett, Managing Director, Lumen Research said: “With the release of attention metrics, Teads has consolidated its position as the easiest, and most widely used system of its kind globally. Now self-serve clients using Teads Ad Manager can measure attention in their campaigns with one click, gaining unprecedented insights into performance by leveraging Lumen's cutting-edge attention models.”
By clicking on the 'attention' button within TAM, campaigns are automatically tagged with the Lumen tag, giving advertisers valuable insights on the amount of attention received by their ads, and empowering them to identify the drivers of attention, optimize their campaigns and drive impactful results. These metrics also offer simplicity and sustainability, as they are inherently cookieless and provide a scalable solution for measuring ad effectiveness. Since the launch of our offering, there has been a significant adoption among TAM clients, with Lumen attention measurement being utilized by 20% of their activities on TAM.
Bharat Khatri, Chief Digital Officer, OMD APAC said: “While many brands are just starting to focus on attention, OMG has been prioritizing it all along. Our existing industry planning system treats all impressions equally, regardless of whether they come from video streaming platform or social media feeds. However, their costs can vary significantly, and their subjective value is often determined by planners' perceptions and experiences. By incorporating Teads attention metrics, all our advertisers are now able to access the native reporting of attention metrics within Teads Ad Manager, powered by Lumen’s research. This allows us to optimize our advertisers' assets by placing them in high attention areas & drive higher ROI and better consumer experiences.”
Caroline Hugonenc, Senior Vice President, Research & Insights, Teads said: "By utilizing the largest database of cases combining attention and outcomes on live campaigns, Teads has built an experience that allows clients to easily link attention to outcomes. The integration with Lumen is unparalleled - the deepest and easiest to use - and has produced the largest dataset of its kind in the world. We are proud of the monumental milestones we have achieved, with 103 advertisers onboarded and over 200 campaigns run since the launch of TAM, but this is only the beginning."
Sudhir Chaudhary launches exclusive channel on Koo Premium as return gift for his fans
Chaudhary has a massive fan following on social media
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 21, 2023 10:36 AM | 1 min read
Sudhir Chaudhary, Consulting Editor of Aaj Tak, has launched an exclusive channel on microblogging platform Koo’s Premium offering on his birthday as a return gift for his fans.
Chaudhary is known for his unique journalistic style and reporting and enjoys a massive fan following on social media with over 7.6 million followers on Twitter and 3.4 million followers on Koo.
With Koo Premium, his fans have a first of its kind opportunity to subscribe and get access to exclusive content as well as a chance to interact with him and meet him in person. In the rapidly changing world of news, Chaudhary is one of the the first to experiment with new formats and find new ways to connect with his fans across the world.
Announcing his Koo Premium channel, Chaudhary said, “ I would like to thank all my followers for the love and support. I am thrilled to have a new way to connect and interact with my fans through my exclusive Koo Premium channel. This is my return gift for all the love and I look forward to providing my fans with regular updates to stay ahead.”
He was formerly the Editor-in-Chief and CEO of Zee News, WION, Zee Business, Zee 24 Taas and also hosted the prime-time show Daily News & Analysis on Zee News.
BRICS CCI appoints Ruby Sinha as President of WE Women’s Vertical
She takes over from Shabana Nasim who has become an Executive Director in BRICS CCI and Chief Patron of BRICS CCI WE
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 20, 2023 8:09 PM | 2 min read
The BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BRICS CCI) has appointed Ms Ruby Sinha as the President of BRICS CCI WE, the women’s vertical of the BRICS BRICS CCI for a period of three years. The BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry works towards promoting active trade, commerce and entrepreneurship between the BRICS and other friendly nations. She takes over from Shabana Nasim who has become an Executive Director in BRICS CCI and Chief Patron of BRICS CCI WE.
The BRICS CCI women’s vertical is endeavouring towards building a credible repository of working professionals, entrepreneurs, business partners across different geographies and industry verticals and promoting business interactions among members by organizing regular events platforms and other forms of interactions. It also facilitates mentoring/training programs for women professionals.
Announcing the appointment, Dr. B.B.L. Madhukar, Director-General- BRICS CCI said, “We firmly believe that Ms. Ruby Sinha’s vision, strategic acumen, and dedication will elevate the women’s vertical to new heights of success and significantly contribute to the overall objective of the Chamber. On behalf of BRICS CCI, I extend my warmest congratulations to her.”
Speaking about her new role, Ruby Sinha, President, BRICS CCI WE said “It’s an honour for me to come at the helm of affairs of the women’s vertical of BRICS CCI at a time when the G20’s focus on gender-based digital inclusivity and skilling alongwith our Hon’ble PM’s vision of this decade being a Techade is a prime focus. I have been a part of the women’s vertical BRICS CCI WE since its inception and being a woman entrepreneur myself, I hope to take our focus on women empowerment and enterprise further during my tenure.”
An entrepreneur herself, Ruby Sinha is the Founder of sheatwork.com, a one-stop knowledge hub for women entrepreneurs and Kommune Brand Communications. She started her career as a journalist and has been involved in initiatives to support and encourage entrepreneurship among women.
