AFAA launches Pan Asian award - Changemakers for Good

The winners of the award launched by the Asian Federation of Advertising Associations will be felicitated at AdAsia Seoul Korea in October '23

The Asian Federation of Advertising Associations (AFAA) is introducing its first-ever awards, a pan-Asian one called Changemakers for Good.

Srinivasan Swamy, Chairman, AFAA, says: "We held a lot of discussions across Asia and came to the conclusion that in a world that is seeking out good in every single aspect of life, and even willing to pay a premium where they see something good, the time was ripe to salute what we call Changemakers for Good.”

"This is a very simple set of four awards. And since we believe that the communication, or acts by these wonderful people are really priceless, we decided there would be no entry fee.”

There are four categories:

1) Advertising, for messaging that has been transformational in the public space.

2) Government (for a similar messaging but from the Government or an arm of the Government).

3) Industry Leader (for a leader in the communications industry who has consistently led societal change in the last few years).

4) Innovation (where technology or a radically different approach has made a difference in the lives of people).

The period for the advertising messages would be the calendar year 2022.

“This is our pan-Asian effort as a responsible industry association to highlight how communication has been used as a force for good. We believe this will position our industry in the right way, excite the younger generation to come and be a part of our industry and focus on some aspects of our industry that are unique to us.”

The awards will be judged in a two-tiered manner - national and then pan-Asian. The final winners will be felicitated at the AdAsia Seoul Korea in October '23.

