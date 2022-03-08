ABP News wins at industry awards

ABP News has won the most popular Hindi news channel award at the 21st Indian Television Academy (ITA) Awards. The award was presented by Shashi Ranjan, Chairman & Managing Director, GR8 Entertainment Ltd., and renowned Indian actor Shatrughan Sinha.

“The popularity of ABP News is on the rise due to the network's strong programming and its dedication to delivering accurate and unbiased news to its viewers. The channel offers a wide range of programming that appeals to a variety of viewers, making it a favourite among Indian audiences. Apart from creating ground-breaking programming for elections, ABP Network has also emerged as the only network doing a monthly tracker – ABP News CVoter Opinion Poll, to highlight the ongoing developments in the election bound states,” the network said in a statement.

Commenting on this win, Avinash Pandey, CEO, ABP Network said, "We would like to thank our viewers and ITA for this prestigious award. The last two years have been difficult for each one of us when in the absence of numbers in the market, we have still been bolstered by the overwhelming support shown by our viewers. Today we are humbled to realise that this award is but another affirmation of the popularity that ABP Network enjoys among the people of India. ABP Network believes in fearless news reporting and in our limitless ability to inspire people, to spark imaginations, and to enlighten minds. Integrity is a vital component of success and we have never compromised on it. Our motto is the relentless pursuit of what we believe to be the truth, and only the truth. This is what ABP Network believes in, and this is why we are in the business of delivering quality news to our viewers.”

