7th edition of Times Network India Economic Conclave announced

Times Network has announced the 7th Edition of its annual signature event, Times Network India Economic Conclave (IEC). Driving the theme, ‘India’s Decade: Reform. Perform. Transform’, the two-day conclave on March 25 & 26 in New Delhi, will witness a stellar line-up of policy makers, change makers, growth agents, disruptors and global thinkers, mining actionable strategies to expedite India’s economic growth.

The hallmark platform for economic thought leadership, IEC this year brings together the architects, who will shape the golden decade for our nation including Nirmala Sitharaman - Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, Ravi Shankar Prasad - Minister of Law & Justice, Communications, Electronics, Piyush Goyal - Minister of Railways, Minister of Commerce and Industry and Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Nitin Gadkari - Minister for Road Transport & Highways and the Minister of Micro, Dharmendra Pradhan - Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Steel, Smriti Irani - Minister for Textiles and Women & Child Development, Dr. Harsh Vardhan - Minister of Health & Family Welfare and Science & Technology, Dr. S. Jaishankar – Minister of External Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri - Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation and MoS Commerce & Industry, Ramesh Pokhriyal – Minister of Education, Bhupesh Baghel – Chief Minister, Chhattisgarh, Shaktikanta Das – Governor, RBI, Krishnamurthy V Subramanian - Chief Economic Adviser of India, Amitabh Kant – CEO, NITI Aayog, General Bipin Rawat - Chief of Defence Staff, K Sivan – Chairman, ISRO, Uday Kotak - VC & MD , Kotak Mahindra Bank, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala - Partner, RARE Enterprises, V Vaidyanathan - MD & CEO , IDFC FIRST Bank, Ashish Jhalani - CMO (Global), Square Panda (USA) & MD, Square Panda India, Andre Agassi - Chairman and Founder, The Andre Agassi Foundation for Education & Chairman of Board, Square Panda, Nassim Nicholas Taleb - Essayist & Author and Peter Zeihan - Geopolitical Strategist and Founder of Zeihan on Geopolitics amongst others. . IEC 2021 will cover critical conversation points including global trade & the economy, sector specific challenges & opportunities to key reforms, geopolitical shifts and building infrastructure.

Successfully establishing itself as the distinguished global stage for driving India’s economic agenda, India Economic Conclave has been instrumental in addressing the critical issues concerning the country’s economic scenario. In its latest edition, IEC will focus on India’s outlook and vision for the new decade and aims to unleash India’s potential to supersede the world economic order.

MK Anand, MD & CEO, Times Network said, “India has never been in a more interesting position from a global point of view. As the world enters a new decade amidst the Pandemic, India enters the most crucial phase in its Economic history post liberalisation. The Global order of Trade is changing. What started with the ‘Make America Great Again’ campaign a few years ago has gained momentum across. As a major economy which was not so integrated into the Global system, this leaves us with a comparative advantage over others who will face headwinds in the emerging scenario. India is also pursuing ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ and an aggressive ‘Make in India’ strategy to further insulate itself. This is an interesting canvas to draw the agenda of India for the new decade. Can India claim its spot at the high table of major economies? Will India ride on the demographic dividend or face a demographic challenge? Will India play the role of a catalyst and guardian in the Indian Ocean Region? These are critical questions that will affect India’s growth in the next decade and as always India Economic Conclave will attempt to bring these into sharper focus.”

Adhering to strict Covid-19 protocols and capping attendance to a limited number of guests to meet social distancing norms, IEC 2021 is a ‘by invitation only’ event, which will follow the highest standards of hygiene and sanitation to bring a ‘contactless event experience’.

For more details visit - https://www.indiaeconomicconclave.com/

The 7th edition of India Economic Conclave is presented by IDFC First Bank.

