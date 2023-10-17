Ad interrupted: When a cricket match ends too soon, what happens to spot ads?
More than a loss of money, brands may experience a loss in value for campaigns, but provisions for compensation can offset it through strong contracts with broadcasters, say experts
Last month, when team India bowled out Sri Lanka for just 50 runs, they finished the game almost five hours before slot time. On October 14, a similar feat was repeated by the team when they easily vanquished Pakistan with a lot of time to spare. While such wins are celebrated by the cricket-obsessed nation, does it irk advertisers when a match is shortened, like the IPL final this year?
We spoke to experts to understand what happens to the spot advertisements on digital and cable that have been placed by brands and advertisers to get audience views during important matches. Do brands who align with the World Cup to gain increased visibility during the cricket season short-changed in such situations?
Industry players suggest that when a match is cancelled, or shortened due to an unforeseen situation, advertisers usually get a different slot for their ads during a different match or show, which may lead to a loss of value for campaigns by brands. However, most contracts include provisions for compensation, offsetting financial impacts for advertisers.
The fate of spot ads
Due to the nature of the game, sometimes these situations are unpredictable. Ashish Shah, Founder & CEO of Vertoz says, “When disruptions occur, brands may experience a loss of value rather than an immediate financial loss. Advertisers typically allocate a specific budget for their campaigns, and interruptions or unforeseen circumstances may affect the campaign's effectiveness but may not result in a direct financial loss. The budget allocated for advertising is usually planned in advance and may not be shifted elsewhere, especially if the interruption is beyond the control of the advertisers.”
Speaking about the concept of ‘make goods’ in advertising, Mitesh Kothari, Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer, White Rivers Media says, “When rain disrupts a game, the planned spot advertisements usually take a rain check. But, there's a silver lining for advertisers. Brands do not necessarily lose money when their spot advertisements are interrupted or cancelled due to rain. They've got contracts with broadcasters that spell out how they'll get compensated if rain plays a spoiler. This means that they’ll have the opportunity to reach the same number of viewers with a little something called ‘make goods’ or MGs. Yes, they've got backup plans lined up to hit the same audience. Plus, they use other marketing channels, such as social media or digital advertising, to reach their target audience. With these contingency plans, they weather the storm and keep their marketing campaigns shining.”
Sayak Mukherjee, Founder/Director at Brandwizz Communications also believes that scheduled spot ads are affected during such unforeseen circumstances. He explains that when such a situation arises, broadcasters fill the gaps with alternative content like replays of crucial moments, commentator analysis or pre-recorded stuff. “The idea is to keep the audience engaged and not turn off the channel.”
“Most advertising contracts have clauses accounting for such disruptions. Brands lose some immediate visibility during the match or event, but broadcasters try to compensate for the loss by offering additional airtime or later broadcasts. So, there might not be a direct financial loss.” Mukherjee adds.
Brands could also get their money back, but that is usually the last resort broadcasters turn to. Karan Taurani of Elara Capital opines that advertisements are built on a slot basis. In case the slot is not played if a match is not played or rain interrupts it, the advertiser doesn’t end up losing money, but the broadcaster does because from a monetization angle, it pulls the overall ad revenue down.
“Brands don’t lose money. They could be given the money back or if it is placed somewhere else in some other show or match. Giving money back to the brand is the last resort as most of these have got long-term contracts and give lumpsum amounts. The pricing of that slot is also priced basis of that. So, whenever the billing happens, if the match is interrupted, they will not be billed for that amount.”
Contingency plans by advertisers and broadcasters
Taurani says that in such situations, many agencies have contingency plans. Some of the advertisers also end up paying lesser amounts for more slots, so that the entire amount is not gone in one go.
According to Shah, contingency plans for unexpected events during major sports like the World Cup are often limited. “While advertisers and agencies may have general crisis management strategies, specific contingency plans for disruptions during such high-profile events may not be extensively developed. The unpredictable nature of certain events and the real-time nature of live sports make it challenging to implement detailed contingency plans. Advertisers may need to adapt and respond on a case-by-case basis, considering the unique circumstances of each situation.”
Mukherjee sees that brands and agencies often plan extensively during major events like the World Cup. They have plans for interruptions, like backup alternative content ready to be played during long delays. “Brands also negotiate with broadcasters for additional airtime for significant disruptions. However, there is no direct impact on the brand, as it is more about the association that the brand encashes across multiple channels during the entire campaign duration.”
Dabur Red Paste cheers for Team India, brings back ChaubeJi to ‘chabao’ rivals
Ogilvy India has executed the World Cup campaign for Dabur
By Nilanjana Basu | Oct 10, 2023 12:23 PM | 2 min read
Dabur Red Paste is all set to ignite the World Cup fervour with its electrifying #SabkoChabaaJaayenge campaign.
With this campaign, Dabur Red Paste brings back the iconic character Chaubeyji, who is overflowing with confidence that Team India will "chabao" (overpower) their rivals. This year, Chaubeyji takes centre stage, showcasing his unique talent of effortlessly devouring challenging food items from competing countries while playfully quipping about how Team India will "chabao" anyone who dares to obstruct their World Cup journey.
Chaubeyji's return is a symbol of unwavering support for the Indian cricket team and a testament to Dabur Red Paste's dedication to complete oral care. As a brand deeply rooted in Ayurveda, Dabur Red Paste aligns itself with the spirit of unity and determination that defines Indian cricket.
Ritu Sharda, CCO, Ogilvy India (North) said, "This World Cup season, we're bringing back ChaubeyJi. Geared up as a die-hard Indian cricket fan, he's back to his antics and ready to Chabao anything or anyone who comes in the way of our World Cup journey. We're sure the campaign will strike a chord with our audience as our team, chabaos, rival after rival this world cup season."
Abhishek Jugran, Vice President Marketing, Dabur India Limited expressed his enthusiasm for the #SabkoChabaaJaayenge campaign, saying, "Our mission at Dabur Red Paste is not just to provide exceptional oral care but also to celebrate the collective strength and spirit of India. The World Cup is the perfect stage for us to unite as a nation and cheer for Team India. With Chaubeyji leading the charge, we are confident that our Desh Ke Lal will 'chabao' their way to victory."
India vs Pak World Cup match: Will it break past digital viewership records?
With the opening match of India clocking 2.5 crore concurrent viewers on Disney+ Hotstar, fingers are crossed for October 14 as India faces off with arch-rival Pakistan
By Nilanjana Basu | Oct 10, 2023 8:36 AM | 2 min read
India vs Pakistan matches are highly anticipated and always attract a lot of attention from cricket fans worldwide.
Whether it's a test match, ODI or T20, a face-off between these two arch-rivals in the world of men’s cricket is always fiercely contested and full of drama.
The intense rivalry between them dates back several decades. The matches are known for their high-pressure situations and exciting gameplay that keep viewers hooked to their television sets or mobile phones.
The opening match of India in the ICC Men’s World Cup clocked 2.5 crore concurrent viewers on the digital platform Disney+ Hotstar. Now all eyes are on what the much-anticipated India vs Pakistan match holds in terms of viewership.
The last highest viewership for the India vs Pakistan match was during the ICC World Cup 2019 when over 5 crore concurrent users tuned in to watch the match digitally.
During the same series, a high viewership of 2.5 crore was recorded during the semi-final game between India and New Zealand.
This year saw big cricketing events on digital platforms, like IPL and Asia Cup, which garnered huge viewership.
While India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023, which was played on September 11, clocked 2.8 crore concurrent users on Disney+ Hotstar, making it the highest for any India match in the history of digital viewership, IPL 2023 racked up 3.2 crore concurrent viewership during its finale match between CSK and Gujarat Titans.
It will be interesting to see if the upcoming match between the arch-rivals in the men’s cricket world cup, India and Pakistan, to be held on October 14, breaks all previous records.
Past digital viewership of Ind vs Pak matches
*Asia Cup 2023 - The match registered 2.8 crore concurrent users which is the highest for any India match in the history of digital.
*T20 World Cup 2022 – According to reports, over 1.8 crore viewers tuned in to watch the Ind vs Pak match on digital streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar.
*Asia Cup 2022 - The match registered 1.3 crore concurrent users in the first Ind vs Pak match and 1.4 crore in the second match.
*ICC World Cup 2019 – The India-Pak match drew in over 5 crore digital-only users.
A look at the IPL viewership
IPL 2023 – Viacom18-owned OTT platform JioCinema pulled in 3.2 crore viewers for its digital broadcast of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) final, claiming a global record for the most concurrent views of a live-streamed event.
IPL 2022 – According to reports, the highest concurrent viewership for the series on digital platforms was 1.3 crore in 2022.
ICC World Cup 2023: 2.5 crore viewers watched Ind-Aus match live on Disney+ Hotstar
When the Aussie innings started, there were approx 1.5 crore viewers online, it went up to 2 crore and then to 2.6 crore during the Indian team’s chase
By Nilanjana Basu | Oct 9, 2023 8:27 AM | 1 min read
India opened its World Cup 2023 innings on Sunday with a thrilling clash with formidable Australia.
Australia went to bat first. When the Aussie innings started, there were approximately 1.5 crore viewers online. However, it picked up when the Indian batsmen arrived, taking the number of audiences on the digital platform to 2 crore and then to 2.6 crore.
This is the first time Disney Star - the official broadcaster for both TV and digital - has made the ICC Men’s World Cup free for mobile users on Disney+ Hotstar.
As earlier reported by e4m, Disney Star has roped in 26 sponsors for the ICC World Cup 2023, TV and digital put together. Advertisers include Booking.com, Surf Excel (HUL), Peter England (ABFRL), Thums Up, Kingfisher Premium Packaged Drinking, Diageo India, MRF Tyres, LendingKart, Haier Appliances, Herbalife and BPCL.
Now, the eyes set are on the next India match when the Men In Blue will be taking on against Afghanistan on October 11, and then with Pakistan on October 14.
The ICC World Cup 2023 is being played at 10 venues across India. The matches are being telecasted exclusively on the Star Sports network and are also being streamed free for mobile users on Disney+ Hotstar.
The tournament kicked off on October 5 with a match-up between England and New Zealand in Ahmedabad.
500 influencers from across India roped in for ICC World Cup
The ‘Super 50’ creators will have access to the field pre- and post-match, to commentators, and ambassadors
By Nilanjana Basu | Oct 5, 2023 8:48 AM | 4 min read
Giving a further push to the burgeoning creator economy, the International Cricket Council (ICC) in partnership with Meta has roped in 500 influencers from across India for the Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, which starts Thursday afternoon in Ahmedabad.
Most of them are regional creators, known for their authentic content, and enjoy a huge dedicated fan following. This is believed to be the largest creators' squad in ICC history.
The list includes @manasarora15 of Himachal Pradesh, @Akshay_partha from Chennai and @dasoham_ from Kolkata and @Divyuh Fofani in Pune. Some content from this World Cup's creator squad is already live, a Meta India personnel told e4m.
The financial terms between these influencers, ICC and Meta, are not clear at the moment.
Industry experts say top influencers in India charge anywhere from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 1 crore to create and produce a promotional video.
“However, for a long-term deal like for the World Cup where influencers may be putting out dozens of videos for the next one-and-half month, the cost may not be that high. Yet, considering the size of the squad, the entire influencer marketing of the tourney could run into crores,” industry insiders said.
Super 50
Of the 500, creators further shortlisted under “Super 50” will get exclusive access to the field pre- and post-match, to commentators, to ambassadors, pre-match day ground access and more. They will deliver behind-the-scenes content to cricket fans, on Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp and Threads during all 48 matches. Meta has exclusive digital content rights for ICC events in the Indian subcontinent till 2023.
“The remaining 450 creators will get varying degrees of access and opportunities. Some of them will be part of the 'creator squad', the kinds that we've had at other tournaments before, such as Danish Sait and RJ Karishma at the 2022 ICC Cricket T20 World Cup in Australia,” an official at Meta India said.
Creators have already swung into action:
Funcho -
View this post on Instagram
Princy
View this post on Instagram
RJ Praveen
View this post on Instagram
“The ICC is always looking for ways to reach new fans, and Meta’s platforms are a fantastic way to do that. We can’t wait to see the unique perspectives these creators will bring to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup and help make it the greatest cricket event ever,” Finn Bradshaw, ICC Head of Digital, said in a statement.
Paras Sharma, Director and Head of Content and Community Partnerships, Meta, India, says, “To give fans unprecedented access to matches, and give creators a chance to be discovered nationally, we’ve kicked off one of our largest creator campaigns for any sporting event to date. We’re glad to work with ICC on this, and to have their support in unlocking the many social and fan experiences on our platforms. At the scale of this campaign, we’re hoping this revolutionizes the way cricket fans engage with the sport.”
Over the past few years, influencer marketing has emerged as a “middle of the funnel” activity, which not only drives branding but also sales for brands, industry experts say. Even for brand launches, more influencers than journalists are invited these days. On an average, brands are spending 7-10 per cent of their overall annual marketing budgets.
The influencer marketing business in the country touched Rs 1,275 crore in 2022, roughly 1.5 per cent of the estimated total ad spends of Rs 90,000 crore. It has been projected to grow by 25% CAGR for the next five years, according to the INCA-e4m Influencer Marketing Report.
More Platforms
ICC is all set with its new broadcast channels on WhatsApp and Instagram.
"This will be a great source of the latest news and videos, making it easier for people to be connected with the World Cup," ICC said.
The ICC Website and app will have individual highlights of the players and after each game fans will be able to catch up on their favourite player’s performances.
The fielding positions will be available real time along with a VR shot tracker.
Disney+ Hotstar bats for self-love ahead of World Cup
The campaign has been conceptualized by the internal Disney+ Hotstar team and directed by Nikhil Rao
By Nilanjana Basu | Oct 4, 2023 1:07 PM | 2 min read
Disney+ Hotstar, the official streaming partner for the tournament, has released a new ad film as a part of their #FreeLoThodaJeeLo campaign. Starring Abhishek Banerjee and Jameel Khan, the film captures the anticipation for the upcoming tournament and highlights its ‘free on mobile’ offering this year along with free first-class entertainment such as Freddy, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva and many others.
View this post on Instagram
Conceptualized by the internal Disney+ Hotstar team and directed by Nikhil Rao, the latest ad film is a play on the importance of prioritizing one’s own needs alongside those of one’s family. In the video, a man is denied entry into heaven because, in an effort to ensure the comfort of his wife, son, and mother, he forgets to enjoy pleasures of life like cricket and entertainment, made even easier through Disney+ Hotstar’s free offerings.
Team India begins their Men’s Cricket World Cup campaign on October 8, 2023, with an epic showdown against Australia at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium. The hosts will then lock horns with Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The anticipation builds as India’s path leads them to a highly anticipated clash with arch-rivals Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium on October 14th, adding another thrilling chapter to the ‘Greatest Rivalry’."
Cadbury Dairy Milk cheers for joy and generosity in the cricket season
#SitTogether is a campaign conceptualised by Ogilvy India
By Nilanjana Basu | Oct 4, 2023 12:47 PM | 3 min read
As the excitement surrounding the upcoming ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 begins, Cadbury Dairy Milk has unveiled a campaign, #SitTogether. Bringing alive the brand’s purpose of generosity and rooted in the profound belief that the joy of cricket should be a shared experience, the campaign invites everyone to extend a hand of camaraderie and togetherness. In a world where power distance often separates individuals, #SitTogether encourages people to transcend these divides by embracing the simple act of sharing the love for cricket. It is a poignant reminder that a match day holds equal significance for everyone, regardless of their roles.
Nitin Saini, Vice President of Marketing at Mondelez India said, “We are excited to launch our campaign #SitTogether ahead of the World Cup, inspiring people to experience the joy of cricket together and foster a sense of togetherness and shared happiness. We truly believe that the excitement of big match days is universal, regardless of people's backgrounds or jobs. With this campaign, we urge consumers to join us and make this year's match viewing moments truly inclusive and meetha (sweet) for all.”
Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India mentioned "The love for cricket unites us all, when we are down, we pray together, when we win, we celebrate together. So then, why not watch it together too? Building on our generosity platform, we are very excited to have created #SitTogether, a digital platform to enable people to watch the match from the stadium with a member of their staff. This is a human idea that will help foster a true sense of togetherness and happiness this Cricket World Cup.”
Shekhar Banerjee, Chief Client Officer & Office Head: North, West and East, Wavemaker India further added, “With cricket world cup happening in India, we have been able to unlock an unprecedented opportunity that will help us melt the implicit power distance in India. In partnership with ICC and Star Sports, we have created a platform for audiences to #SitTogether and experience the game live. This platform is helping us create a symbolic gesture that can inspire the population to inculcate a sense of togetherness.”
Additionally, Anurag Dahiya, ICC Chief Commercial Officer said, “ICC is thrilled to collaborate with Cadbury Dairy Milk for the Cadbury #SitTogether campaign, which combines the unique India passion for cricket with the national pride of all competing nations to create an unrivalled global sporting occasion. This partnership celebrates the incredible power that the World Cup has in uniting nations and fans across different cultures.”
#SitTogether will also be amplified via multiple media touchpoints, including TV, OOH advertising, social media, and influencer partnerships. The brand will also leverage cricketing platforms and mobile publishers to engage the audience in unique and memorable ways. Additionally, Cadbury Dairy Milk will enable and facilitate #SitTogether experiences at stadiums, fan parks, live screenings in societies, et al.
