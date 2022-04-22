What’s new at Goafest 2022: Digitization of awards, podcast, influencers & wellness talks

The festival has roped in 18 sponsors this year, said Jaideep Gandhi and Anupriya Acharya in a conversation with e4m

After a two-year hiatus due to Covid-19, Goafest, the annual festival of the advertising, marketing, and media industries, is back. The 15th edition will take place between May 5 and 7, 2022.

The three-day festival will feature some of the industry's brightest minds, as well as renowned speakers from the fields of entertainment, sports, and other fields. SS Rajamouli, Anupam Kher, Tisca Chopra, Arvind Gupta, Kiran Bedi, and Jude Kelly will be among the speakers.



In a conversation with exchange4media, Jaideep Gandhi, Chairman of Goafest, and Anupriya Acharya, President of AAAI, spoke about the stellar line-up of speakers and the innovation that they are bringing to the festival this year.

"The world and our industry have gone through a lot in the last two years, and so there is a lot of excitement and anticipation. People are looking forward to the festival, whether it's the 18 sponsors that we've gotten on board so far, who are also helping us to co-create Goafest, or the entries we've received for the awards. There is a lot of excitement from the industry,” said Acharya.

"Celebration is our underlying theme on everything we're doing because that's what we wanted to capture- the ethos of returning to a festival after two difficult years," she added.

“Given the increase in digital over the last two years, we're reinventing some parts in anticipation of a large number of new people and a large number of new themes. So, in terms of the presentation of our awards work, we are going completely digital. In the past, all awards, entries, and the shortlisted work were in hard copies. This year, all these were made fully digital, going with a green spirit,” said Anupriya.

Goafest gets covered in all media in various forms, but this year, it is also extended to podcasting. “We are also going to be unveiling the new AAAI logo at the festival.”

Talking about the speakers and line-up, Gandhi added that they have incorporated influencers this time.

“For the first time ever, we are also bringing health and wellness into the session's content point. We have four-five master classes everyday with sessions happening alongside. We have inspiration in the ballrooms, and we have knowledge in the workshops. So that's how we made the right balance.”

The 15th edition of the festival roped in 18 sponsors so far this year, including Times Network as presenting sponsor, MX Player as powered by sponsor, and Spotify and Hindustan Times as digital partners. Some other sponsors include Star and ABP News.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)