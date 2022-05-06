New advertising guidelines to be released in 10-15 days: MCA Secretary

The new advertising guidelines finalised by the government will be released in the next 10 to 15 days, said Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh. The guidelines are in the final stages of being vetted by the legal team of MCA.



"We have finalised the new guidelines for advertising and it is with our legal people right now. It should be released in the next 10-15 days," said Singh said while speaking during a panel discussion on the first day of Goafest 2022.



The session, which also had veteran ad man Piyush Pandey as a panellist, was moderated by Advertisers Standards Council of India (ASCI) Chairman Subhash Kamath.



While quizzing his panellists, Kamath noted that the ASCI is trying to put together a panel of technical analysts to help celebrities do some due diligence since many of them find it difficult to do the necessary due diligence before endorsing a product.



The MCA Secretary stated that the new guidelines will have a chapter on the responsibility of endorsers. "If you are endorsing a product...even if you don't know everything about the product, you have to have reasonable information about the product," he stated.



He also revealed that the issue of responsible brand endorsement came up before a parliamentary committee and the unanimous view in the meeting was that celebrities have to take responsibility.



Kicking off the panel discussion, Singh said creativity is fine as long as it is not misleading the consumers. "When it crosses the boundary of misleading the consumers that's where we would like to intervene. We don't want the consumer to be taken for a ride," he added.



On the misuse of consumer data by digital platforms, Singh said that the government is coming up with data protection bill which is before the parliament and is likely to get passed in the next session.



The bill, Singh said, defines boundaries what data can be shared by the e-commerce players.



Ad man Piyush Pandey said that the first definition of creativity is that you are not screwing up somebody else's life. "If you cannot show a piece of communication to your family, you cannot show it to someone else," he stated.



According to Pandey, the best public private partnership (PPP) model in advertising is that the industry doesn't have to fear the government. That said, he also feels that the industry needs to figure out ways of reaching out to consumers with their brand messaging without compromising on the ideals of ethical advertising.

