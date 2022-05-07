Goafest 2022: Glimpses from Day 3

Take a look at some special moments captured through the day

Goafest 2022, the largest A&M industry gathering, is being held at Grand Hyatt, Bambolim, Goa. Now in its 15th year, the event offers knowledge seminars, industry conclave and interesting masterclasses along with exciting Award Shows featuring the best of the industry’s work. Thousands of advertising and marketing professionals, veterans from sports and Bollywood from across the country have been joining in the celebrations.

Diversity, Equality & Inclusion panel with Suhela Khan, Rohit Ohri, Rathi Gangappa and Dheeraj Sinha

Indian Women's Cricket Captain Mithali Raj in conversation with Sharlene Lobo, Anchor Mirror Now

Influencer session with Ranveer Allahbadia, Niharika NM, Raj Shamani, Madan Gowri moderated by Viraj Sheth, Co-Founder & CEO of Monk Entertainment

(Left to Right) Suhela Khan, Country Program Manager, We Empower Asia, UN Women; Dheeraj Sinha, CEO & Chief Strategy Officer - South Asia, Leo Burnett; Rathi Gangappa , CEO, Starcom India and Rohit Ohri, Chairman & CEO FCB Ulka

Gowthaman Ragothaman,CEO, Aqilliz & Co-Founder, Web3 Marketing Association

Sandeep Bhushan,Director and Head of India GMS for Meta

