McDonald’s banks on ‘Festivals Make Families’ theme for new campaign

The concept is engaging and helps the ad stand out, say experts

Festive season is at its peak and McDonald’s has released a new campaign ‘Festivals Make Families’. The campaign has captured a family celebrating Diwali and they are cherishing moments that bring families together.

The ad reminds us about cravings for a burger on auspicious occasions like Diwali. DDB Mudra has designed the ad film in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

Pallavi Chakravarti, Creative Head, DDB Mudra, says: “McDonald’s is set out to explore the train of thought in a festive campaign that is an ode to families across the country- or the world, for that matter.”

The film begins with a young member of the family capturing family moments. The entire family is celebrating the Diwali festival, performing rituals, dressing in new clothes, and dancing to usual festive songs. The narrator keeps wondering why are festivals celebrated with such pomp every year.

GM & Head of Department, McDonald’s India, Sulaksha Mukherjee shares, “The film is so relatable and nostalgic. Festivals bring our fondest memories to life, which is why we wait for each one of them. It’s time to relive them.”

Arvind R P, director of marketing and communications, at McDonald’s India (west and south) says, “Through this ad film, we intend to capture how McDonald’s Meals play a pivotal role in making family times memorable. We believe this campaign strikes a chord with families.”

According to brand consultant Samit Sinha, “If we consider how McDonald’s traditionally positioned globally, we will see that the brand has always been about families, espousing the idea of families having fun around food.”

On the execution of the ad, Singh says, “The novelty of the idea and its execution, the relevance of the theme, and an engaging concept is what makes a brand stand out in the clutter.”

“They have been using the same formula of promoting a fun and an inexpensive food experience for the family that has worked for them over the years in every market. There is no need for them to reinvent the wheel,” he added.

