Sunfeast India Run As One raises over Rs 3.12 crore to support lost livelihoods

Sunfeast India Run As One, India’s largest virtual citizen-led movement kick-started on the 74th Independence Day with the vision to unite the country in support of those who had lost their livelihoods due to the pandemic. The platform witnessed heartfelt support and encouragement from Indians and Indophiles across the world along with iconic global icons who joined hands in solidarity to raise funds in support of the lost livelihoods due to the pandemic.

Sunfeast India Run As One galvanised 28 states and 8 union territories to cover 4 lakh kms through the virtual running and workout initiative and raised Rs 3.12+ crore through active participation in support of livelihoods.

With Social Impact, Wellness and Community at the heart of the initiative, the movement has set a new beginning encompassing the true essence of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’. Envisioned by Procam International, championed by Sunfeast Biscuits from ITC Foods, powered by GiveIndia and strengthened by Fit India; the movement has showcased the cohesive strength of community support.

Every registration directly contributed impacted a person and his dependents/ family. The proceeds will be disbursed via GiveIndia directly to 100+ NGO’s working at the last mile in the rehabilitation of the economically impacted families across the country. The beneficiary communities include migrants, tribals and artisans, people with disabilities, rural women, elderly, farmers and farm workers, LGBTQ community and individuals dependent on sports. Sunfeast India Run As One received generous support from influencers including entertainers, sporting icons, participation from corporates, housemakers, students, the running and active lifestyle communities and many more.

The movement gathered further steam with voices from sporting icons such as Olympic Gold Medallist Abhinav Bindra, Padma Shri Indian Gymnast Dipa Karmakar, Padma Shri Vijay Amritraj, Olympian Marathoner Nitendra Singh Rawat, India Cricketers Amit Mishra, Shikha Pandey and Paralympic swimming sensation Niranjan Mukundan, along with silver screen stars Puneeth Rajkumar, Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain, Armaan Jain, Athiya Shetty, Kajal Agarwal, Rahul Bose and Milind Soman among others.

India Inc. too was at the forefront of this initiative right from the very beginning, with 30+ global brands including - ITC Ltd, Make My Trip, Mphasis, Egon Zehnder, CISCO, JSW Group, Flipkart, Khaitan & Co, HUL, Infosys, IDFC First Bank, EPL GLOBAL, HSBC, PUMA, EuroSchool India, Cipla, IIRIS, Scripbox who believed in this initiative and put their might to the cause.

The running community added their shoulder to the wheel by dedicating their daily runs to make an impact for a larger good. Leading Run groups from across the county including Bracknell Runners, Jayanagar, Jaguars, RunXtreme-Delhi, Chennai Runners, Soles Of Cochin, Coimbatore Runners, Super Sikh Runners, North Kolkata Runners, Explo Runner and Hyderabad Runners supported the movement. A number of schools like Ascend International School, CP Goenka School Oshiwara and Euro School India came forward to participate.

Tiger Shroff, one of India’s most loved youth Icons and ambassador to the event, said, “By participating, you have brought back smiles on the faces of people in need and played a vital role in helping the nation recover from this pandemic. Your kindness will go a long way in supporting livelihoods. Thank you very much India for stepping up when it was needed the most.”

Speaking of Fit India’s association with Sunfeast India Run as One, Sandip Pradhan, Director General, Sports Authority of India, said, "This has been a fulfilling association with the Sunfeast India Run As One, as it stood true to the values and vision of the Fit India movement. This initiative addressed the challenges of the pandemic in the best possible way by providing a platform wherein people could actively participate, work towards their fitness and commit to the cause of supporting the rehabilitation of those affected."

Ali Harris Shere, Chief Operating Officer - Biscuits and Cakes, Foods Division, ITC Limited said, “It is indeed a humbling experience to witness the power of a unified community, driven by the common goal to support those affected by the pandemic. We are humbled by the generous participation Sunfeast India Run As One has received, which also includes many athletes and sports icons who have been making India pride through their distinct achievements over the years. We hope that this is the inception of a continued community effort to enable many more affected, rebuild their livelihoods. Sunfeast is proud to have championed this initiative along with the many like-minded associated partners”.

E R Ashok Kumar, GiveIndia President, said: "We were honoured to be the social impact partner for such a prestigious event. In the context of the Covid crisis, it seemed very timely for Procam International to do a virtual charity event in support of rebuilding livelihoods. Over 100 of our trusted NGO partners across 80+ cities participated and the funds raised will impact 1.5 lakh lives."

Commenting on the success of Sunfeast India Run As One, Anil & Vivek Singh, Promoters, Procam International, stated, “As a nation we had to stand in unison to get India moving again. We are humbled by the support Sunfeast India Run As One has received in the last one month. Our sincere gratitude to all the sponsors, partners for their belief in our vision and more importantly to all our participants, for the faith that together we can make a difference. Your efforts and contribution has paved the way for a better tomorrow. Thank you.”

Sunfeast India Run As One is grateful for the support of prestigious brands – Google, PhonePe, PUMA, FAST&UP, Republic TV, Radio One, Fever FM, BW Business world and Exchange4media.