ITC Sunfeast Mom's Magic celebrates the goodness inside
The new TVC has bee conceptualised by Ogilvy
ITC's Sunfeast Mom's Magic has launched a communication campaign that celebrates mothers who brave against bias faced by children in life.
Today, it’s a proven fact that biases due to societal stereotypes often hinder a child’s progress and lead to the child losing out on potential opportunities in his or her area of interest. According to a survey conducted by Sunfeast Mom’s Magic in collaboration with Crownit, a whopping 91% of the respondents who had faced any bias, shared that they have faced it during their school or college days. Whenever children have been denied opportunities due to judgmental thinking, it has been their moms who have stood up and fought for them.
In fact, data also shows that 72% of the times, mothers have intervened and confronted society and figures of authority to address the issue of any bias/discrimination that their kids have confronted.
Based on this insight, the new campaign of Sunfeast Mom's Magic aims to shape a powerful narrative that highlights the role of mothers as the warmest superpower in a child's life. The campaign is actually a message from a mom and makes the point that ‘You can’t judge someone by external appearance alone. And you will know the true potential only if you give the person a chance to show the talent within.”
The campaign - Try karne se hi pata chalti hain – andar ki khoobiyan’ (you only discover the goodness within by giving it a fair try) emphasizes the importance of fair trials in judging someone, particularly focusing on the biases faced by children in today's world. And most importantly, it shines the spotlight on moms, who have always fought for their children.
Conceptualised by Ogilvy, the new TVC portrays a mother who uses Mom's Magic cookies to engage with the coach who displayed some bias against her daughter. By offering the cookies and revealing the hidden ingredients of cashew and almond, the mother effectively communicates that true qualities can only be discovered through experience. This leads to the coach realising his mistake and acknowledging the importance of a fair trial.
Speaking on the TVC, Ali Harris Shere, Chief Operating Officer, Biscuits & Cakes Cluster, Foods Business Division, ITC Ltd., said, “Societal stereotypes are so deep-rooted and common that all of us have faced and been impacted by some kind of bias in our lives. Through this interesting campaign, we as a brand, strive to partner with moms and create a more inclusive and equitable environment where children are provided with opportunities to succeed.”
“Sunfeast Mom's Magic believes that in a world full of abrasive reactions, nothing can stand in the way of a mother's love. Even when faced with seemingly big problems, she is able to tackle them, armed with her secret weapon of unconditional love and a pack of cookies. People often judge based on appearances, but a mom's intuition can see through all that. She's got the power to nurture her child, and spread compassion. It's a magical mix of fierceness and goodness that makes the world a better place, one bite at a time!” said, Puneet Kapoor, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy South.
Sunfeast Mom’s Magic conducted a survey with 430+ participants across 23 cities including Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, and Mumbai in collaboration with Crownit
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Experts on why investors must measure brand love, focus on customer retention & data
The D2C Revolution Summit 2023 saw industry experts discuss how D2C brands and investors cohesively cater to the customer’s demand in the fast-forward market
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 26, 2023 12:08 PM | 4 min read
At the D2C Revolution Summit 2023, leaders across the industry deliberated on the issues concerning the marketing of D2C brands in furthering the entire D2C industry. Following the standalone sessions and panel discussions, the conference saw the investors sharing inputs on the aspects the investors look upon before investing in brands and the factors that invoke the investor’s decision in acquiring D2C brands. During the conversation, the investors also discussed how brands can build their customer database to retarget them in the future.
The panellists were: Anoop Menon, Principal-Investment Team & Leads, Chiratae Ventures; Amit Singal, Founder, Fluid Ventures; Sanil Sachar, Co-Founder & Partner, Huddle; Abhishekh Goenka, Managing Partner, RPSG Capital Ventures. The following session was chaired by Jinesh Shah, Co-Founder, Omnivore.
Kicking off the discussion, Shah elaborated on how significant it was for investors to scan the brands before committing to them.
Elaborating on how an investor can single out the right brand, Sachar said, “The investors must do the brainstorming in figuring out what they are expecting from brands before putting their money in brands. Moreover, based on the market research and global aspects, the investor can easily choose the right brand they deliberately want to collaborate with.”
Adding on, Singal said, “Besides sharing the market size and company’s overall performance, the D2C brands must mention the data credentials while making the proposal with investors which helps in strengthening the investor's trust in brands.”
Discussing other matrices an investor looks for, Goenka said, “Measuring the customer’s love for the brand rather than counting the brand’s numbers, can help investors in investing in the right brand.”
Sharing the experience of working with brands, Menon said, “We have been investing in brands over the years and what we have realised with time is that brands must know the reason why they exist in the market, and what they are catering to their customers. It helps the brand in standing out amongst the competitors in the market.”
Mentioning the challenges that investors and brands confront in choosing between the digital and offline mode of doing business, Sachar said, “Brands must stick to their core data gathered from digital and replicate that data while targeting customers in the market. It helps the brand in comprehending what the customer is looking for in the market.” Adding on, Goenka said, “Undoubtedly, online is the easiest way to gather customer insights in the digital-first era, but brands must also think about expanding markets offline.”
Mentioning some other challenges Singal said, “The startup brands must do experiments with the products until they get the most suitable marketing strategy in driving the engagement, traffic and conversion.”
Focusing on brand valuation, Menon said, “There is no single way to evaluate a brand value as there are multiple factors influencing a brand’s overall positioning in the market which keeps changing with the market demand and supply factors.”
Pointing to customer retention in the market, Sachar shared how prominent it is for the brands to maintain customer trust to target and retarget them in the future.
As for Menon, “As a venture fund if the investors are not willing to write off 20 to 25% investments corpus then they are not taking adequate risk. Investors should take calculated risks to come up with the best investments in D2C brands. Moreover, D2C brands can survive in the market for a longer longevity business by maintaining the valuable proposition and the core data of targeted customers.”
Adding on, Goenka mentioned how brands have to be very patient about their market presence as no brand can be built overnight and more significantly it takes years to build and retain customers in the ever-evolving market.
In the concluding remarks, investors shared how prudently a brand can communicate with the customers to understand their psychographics to drive maximum retention rates.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
e4m-mFilterIt Roundtable: Experts discuss need for business intelligence in e-commerce
The industry leaders exchanged thoughts on tracking KPIs and metrics using BI, key challenges and opportunities
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 26, 2023 11:26 AM | 3 min read
With business intelligence becoming an integral part of operations and decision-making for brands worldwide, e4m and mFilterIt organised a roundtable to discuss the topic ‘Winning E-Commerce with Business Intelligence’ on Friday in tech hub Bengaluru.
The speakers in the roundtable included Taranjeet Kaur, VP- Media, Digital Marketing & Brand PR, Tata Consumer Products, Afzal Hussain, Ecommerce Head, Titan Company Limited, Ashwin Ravi Kumar, Head - D2C Ecommerce Marketplaces, PUMA, Balaji Huskur, Head of Ecommerce Duroflex, Mehul Malviya, General Manager - E Business Growth, Sri Sri Tattva, Rajat Mohan, General Manager, E-commerce , Wipro Consumer Care, Sundar Ganapathy, Head of E commerce General Mills India Pvt. Ltd and Vaibhav Arora ,Vice President Ecommerce, WOW Skin Science. The discussion was moderated by Ajay Macaden, Chief Evangelist-Ecommerce, mFilterIt.
The roundtable held important topics of discussion including the essential KPIs and metrics that e-commerce companies should track using BI, key challenges and opportunities in leveraging business intelligence in today’s e-commerce ecosystem and what role does business intelligence play in shaping future of e-commerce.
Afzal Hussain of Titan Company spoke about the important metrics to track using BI. “The one metric that has survived multiple hypothesis testing, is searches. As long as your searches are strong and growing, your brand will not decline. You don't need to lose sleep at night. As long as the searches are in good shape. After searches, it's the funnels, impressions, clicks, visits, units. These are the primary metrics. The secondary metrics revolve around measuring the imaginary of the brand. For example, for let's say fast track, which is a youth fashion brand. I will see what is the share of searches, traffic and sales of a basket of consumers who are buying let's say Levis, jeans, T shirts, roaster shoes and so on. So that's my process, traffic funnel from top to bottom has been processed.”
Speaking about the evolution of the ecommerce ecosystem and how Business Intelligence is highly important in today’s world, Taranjeet Kaur of Titan says, “E-commerce platforms themselves are evolving right now. If you look at voice search, which is now enabled in Amazon or even visual search which is enabled in e-commerce platforms, that is all fueling what you are going to do next in BI. Tomorrow you will start having analysis of how many people have actually done a search on voice and then do analytics on that versus what you're doing right now.
“There is a lot of elements around how this data or data driven marketing or decisions have to be taken so it's great to have a lot of pieces of information. We keep talking about data is Goldmine but if you really don't know how to use it, it's just another tool,” she adds.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Air India Maharaja to bow out as mascot: Report
The airlines will continue to use the mascot for its airport lounges and premium classes
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 26, 2023 9:28 AM | 1 min read
The Maharaja, Air India's iconic mascot, may be retired and shifted to another role as part of the airline's rebranding exercise, according to a news report.
Air India may continue to use Maharaja's image for its airport lounges and premium classes and stop using him as a mascot.
Back in December 2022, it was reported that the London-based design consultancy FutureBrand will undertake the overhauling of Air India's brand strategy.
The airline's rebranding exercise will include a fresh new colour palette with shades of red, white and purple. New logo, livery and tagline will be part of the agency's deliverables.
In June, e4m announced that the airline awarded its creative duties to the Prasoon Joshi-led McCann Worldgroup.
Nipun Aggarwal, Chief Commercial and Transformation Officer, Air India, had said, "We are building Air India as a 'Global Airline with an Indian Heart'. This is a brand that is close to the heart of flyers around the world, and the new Air India will be a manifestation of the aspirations of the global Indian."
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Disney Star pitches ICC WC Co-Presenting at Rs 118cr for TV, Rs 150cr for Disney+ Hotstar
As per sources, for India-Pakistan match Disney Star has quoted Rs 30L per 10 secs; Rs 88cr for associate sponsorship (TV) & Rs 40cr (Disney+Hotstar). Overall, it’s 30-35% up from last tournament
By Naziya Alvi Rahman | Jul 26, 2023 8:47 AM | 3 min read
After experiencing a less-than-ideal IPL season, Disney Star is gearing up to capitalize on the upcoming ICC World Cup, slated to be held in India from 5th October to 19th November, 2023.
The broadcaster, Disney Star, has made its rate card (a copy of which is available with exchange4media) available to several advertising agencies, and overall, the figures seem to be reasonable.
For the coveted position of co-presenters, a cost of Rs 118 crore has been quoted. Not far behind, the associate sponsors will need to shell out Rs 88 crore for their advertising slots.
For co-presenting opportunities on Disney+Hotstar, the broadcaster has set a price tag of Rs 150 crore. Brands eager to get high visibility as "Powered by" sponsors will need to invest Rs 75 crore, while those opting for associate sponsorship will have to allocate Rs 40 crore.
However, there is a notable exception for the highly anticipated and much-hyped India vs Pakistan match.
As per the information available to exchange4media, the rates for advertising during the India vs Pakistan match have skyrocketed to extraordinary levels of Rs 30 lakh per 10 secs. Given the historic rivalry and immense viewership expected for this clash, it comes as no surprise that Disney Star has capitalized on this opportunity to charge a premium.
As for television, advertisers seeking to become co-presenters on the SD feed will have to allocate a substantial Rs 89.86 crore. For the superior HD feed, the rate has been quoted at Rs 48.4 crore.
Considering slow market conditions, Disney Star has gone for a 30-35% overall hike in ad rates compared to the last tournament. Insiders also hinted that the broadcaster was looking at making approximately Rs 1,000 crore from the tournament. Sources claim the final rates at which the slots were sold last season stood at Rs 6 to 7 lakh per 10 secs. As per the current rate card, this year the spot has been quoted at Rs 10,25,000 per 10 seconds.
We reached out to Disney Star for comments but did not receive any till the time of publishing the story.
“Disney Star is demanding such rates due to the ICC World Cup's immense popularity and anticipated viewership. This, however, is the first rate card and advertisers will negotiate before closing the deal. But this is a golden opportunity to reach a massive audience and leverage the fervour surrounding one of cricket's most prestigious tournaments,” said a senior agency official.
As the excitement builds up for the cricket World Cup, all eyes are on advertisers and sponsors, waiting to see how they will leverage this high-stakes event to leave a lasting impact on the minds of cricket enthusiasts across the nation.
“With most India matches slated to be held on Sunday and the tournament coinciding with the festive season, brands should see a big opportunity. We are still in the initial stages and are hoping to negotiate the deals closer to the event,” said another media planner.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Virat Kohli upholds Duroflex's promise of 'not 8 hours but great hours of sleep'
Kohli, who is the national brand ambassador of the sleep solutions brand, stars in its new TVC
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 25, 2023 4:07 PM | 3 min read
Duroflex has launched their first campaign with national brand ambassador Virat Kohli, featuring its Energise Mattress range. The campaign aims at promoting quality sleep and explores the benefits of making healthy choices to ensure longevity in health.
Virat Kohli’s new Duroflex TVC commences with him listing various health tips he has received from various people. Tips like drinking hot water with lemon suggested by his diet coach, to brisk walking by his uncle to desi ghee by his grandmom. It concludes with Virat sharing the one health tip that he truly believes in and stands by – 8 hours of great sleep. Great Sleep ensures Great Health. As part of its communication, Virat Kohli highlights the unique features of the Duroflex Energise mattress. The 3-Zone NRG layer and the air groves of the mattress range aid in regulating sleep cycles, designed to give you 8 hours of Great Sleep.
Speaking about his first campaign for Duroflex, brand ambassador Virat Kohli said," When we talk about health and fitness, the most important thing about which the conversations are yet happen is, it’s not just about what you do in gym and how well you train; It's always about the lifestyle. The key topic when it comes to lifestyle is sleep. It is important to get a healthy eight hours of sleep for your body to respond to the training and a good diet. I sleep really well and I sleep for long periods so it helps me recover, and it is the most important aspect of physical health as well as mental health.”
Speaking about the new campaign, Mohanraj Jagannivasan, Chief Executive Officer, Duroflex said, “The new brand campaign with Virat Kohli embodies our core belief. Virat is a benchmark for fitness and an inspiration to many. He perfectly aligns with our 'Great sleep leads to great health' philosophy, enabling us to spread this message to a wider audience We aim to demonstrate the strong connection between a well-rested mind and body and peak performance, with none other than the exceptional performer like Virat.”
#GoodSleepGoodHealth emphasizes the consistent messaging from Duroflex. With modern technology, the brand offers personalized sleep solutions options exclusive to their consumers.
The TVC has been conceptualized by Tilt Brand Solutions and executed by Adarsh Atal, Chief Creative Officer, Tilt Brand Solutions adds “We wanted to create a crisp video which encapsulates the essence of our messaging; the importance of sleep in one’s life. We have captured how Duroflex is instrumental in delivering these fundamental needs and strengthening their consumers to power through the day with India’s fitness icon - Virat Kohli.”
The brand film has presently been launched in the Southern states. It will soon be aired in Hindi targeting all major national television channels.
The Energize Mattress from Duroflex offers an innovative de-stressing technology to complement its range of smart sleep essentials. Infused with copper gel, and featuring anti-stress fabric, the Energise range redefines the landscape of sleep technology.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
'For D2C brands, it is key for celebs to share the core values'
At the e4m D2C Revolution, a panel of D2C brand founders discussed the various facets of endorsing celebrities
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 25, 2023 2:17 PM | 3 min read
D2C space has grown phenomenally in the last five years and has been fuelled further by the startup economy. Many brands of this category are finding their voice in the cluttered space. While there are several channels to reach consumers, brands have been associating with celebrities too.
At the e4m D2C Revolution, brands came together to discuss celebrity endorsements in the D2C space. The session was moderated by Sarvesh Bagla, CEO, Techmagnate. The others on the panel were Bharat Bhalla, Founder, Yu Foodlabs; Varun Kapur, Founder, Yu Foodlabs; Pashmi Shah, Co-Founder & CMO, GetAWay; Anshita Mehrotra, Founder, Fix My Curls; Anant Tanted, Founder & CEO, The Indian Garage Co. and Jash T Shah, Founder & CEO, GetAWay
Asked about the celebrity associations and the thought behind onboarding them, Bhalla of Yu Foodlabs said, “We operate in the food section and it is infamous for a lot of things, the quality of ingredients being one of them. There is a certain amount of trust deficit that exists in the consumer. The customer has been misled in this industry and we are seeing videos where people are calling out brands, so for a brand like us, we are trying to make a mark. For us we wanted to go with somebody who is a challenger himself. Hardik Pandya who came on board earlier this year. He really symbolises the challenger approach that we have catering towards a large market segment.”
As for Kapur of Yu Foodlabs said, “Before selecting Hardik, there was a lot of discussion about where our brand fit in terms of population and we were very clear that we want to eventually create a mass product and then it was to co-relate who can appeal to that mass.”
Similarly, Shah of GetAWay shared that, “The celebrity that is going to endorse your brand legitimately needs to deliver the messaging and that person needs to embody the brand values so for us it was a natural fitment and we got Malaika Arora on board and in fact when we approached her as a brand ambassador, she said no and wanted to be an investor in the brand because she truly believes in following a lifestyle, a healthy diet and also indulging in food while not having to compromise on taste and we thought this is a perfect marriage. For D2C brands, I think it is important to have the person and the brand share the core values.”
Mehrotra of Fix My Curls, said, “We found Palak Muchchal and wanted her for her hair which is naturally curly. And we wanted someone to be who they are and Palak is a great example of that.”
Tanted, who comes from a cluttered space of fashion, said, “So we have signed Suryakumar Yadav, we wanted somebody who has his own style, who is very unconventional because the fashion that we were making was also very unconventional. We wanted to get somebody who resonates with the brand, we are a d2c company and that means there is no filtration. We wanted to give our consumers fast fashion. He is a very unconventional player.”
Asked about what having a celebrity brings to the table, the founders said it helped them to get discovered and build credibility quickly amongst the consumers. However, Mehrotra had a different take on this. She said that she would have waited a little before getting associated with someone. She said, “There is a lot of work that goes into endorsement. I think you should do it when it is comfortable for you to take a leap.”
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Sonali Bendre collaborates with FUJIFILM India for breast cancer screening awareness
Bendre has been named the brand ambassador for bolstering FUJIFILM Healthcare Businesses
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 25, 2023 1:16 PM | 4 min read
FUJIFILM India had announced the appointment of Sonali Bendre as its esteemed Brand Ambassador for breast cancer screening advocacy. Sonali Bendre's incredible journey of resilience and determination emerged as a powerful voice in the fight against cancer which perfectly aligns with FUJIFILM India's mission to advocate good health and empower individuals in their fight against adversities. Sonali Bendre has not only triumphed over the disease but has also taken it upon herself to raise awareness and support others in their own battles. She believes that her personal experience has bestowed upon her a unique responsibility to advocate for early detection, proactive healthcare, and the well-being of individuals and communities, similar to what FUJIFILM India has been doing ever since established.
Cancer has been on the rise worldwide and is expected to increase the global burden by at least 60% by 2040. According to WHO Report on Cancer 2020, cancer is responsible for 1 in 6 deaths globally. In India alone, the cancer burden is burgeoning rapidly. The Globocan data 2020, states that in India, Breast Cancer accounted for 13.5% (1,78,361) of all cancer cases and 10.6% (90,408) of all deaths. This also makes it the most common cancer in India. The data significantly speaks volumes about the importance and attention it needs to be addressed. It also emphasizes the requirement of integrating cutting-edge research and technologies into the diagnosis and showcases why early diagnosis is pivotal in evading premature deaths because of breast cancer.
Realizing the need, FUJIFILM India is consistently at the forefront of innovation by developing advanced imaging solutions for women healthcare diagnosis, including the breast cancer screening machine “Amulet Innovality” which will provide accurate diagnoses, enable timely interventions and contribute to successful treatment and improved patient outcomes. Sonali Bendre has always been a fitness enthusiast which has inspired and left an inspirational imprint on the lives of her many followers. As a warrior in the battle against cancer, Sonali Bendre will be bolstering FUJIFILM Healthcare Businesses’ efforts to vision and promote the cause of early diagnosis of Breast Cancer.
Speaking about the remarkable collaboration, Mr. Koji Wada, Managing Director of FUJIFILM India, averred, "We are honoured to have Sonali Bendre as our Brand Ambassador for the Breast Cancer screening advocacy of our Healthcare Business. Her extraordinary fight against cancer and then coming out of it as a warrior serves as a beacon of hope, resilience, and unwavering determination. Through this partnership, we aim to amplify our message of early detection and provide accessible healthcare solutions to women across the nation. At FUJIFILM India, we understand that delivering cutting-edge technologies and advanced medical products is not our sole responsibility as a pioneer in the industry but advocating awareness is equally important."
Ms. Sonali Bendre, on her association with FUJIFILM India, expressed enthusiasm and said, "I am honored to join FUJIFILM India Healthcare Business in their mission to raise awareness of women's health issues by advocating for breast cancer screening. This cause is deeply personal to me since I have witnessed firsthand the critical importance of early detection and the life-saving impact of modern imaging technologies. My personal experience has motivated me to play an active role in the battle against unnecessary loss of life owing to delayed detection. I look forward to working together to raise awareness, eliminate hurdles, and most importantly, empower women to prioritize and take charge of their health."
Mr. Chander Shekhar Sibal - Senior Vice President & Head of Healthcare Business, FUJIFILM India, emphasized the importance of raising awareness about cancer and the collective efforts to remove stigmas surrounding it. He said, "It is very essential to reach women from every echelon of society and make them aware of the health issues and their consequences. Through Sonali Bendre’s inspiring journey, our goal is to motivate, educate, and empower women to embrace preventive measures, seek timely screenings, and conquer any challenges they may face. FUJIFILM India Healthcare Business is known to bring revolutionary technologies in transforming the dynamics of medical imaging and the healthcare industry. With this collaboration, we will embark on a journey to revolutionize the awareness factor as well.”
FUJIFILM India's alliance with Sonali Bendre as the Brand Ambassador for the breast cancer screening advocacy of Healthcare Business signifies a significant milestone in their relentless pursuit of improving healthcare outcomes and creating a society that values preventive healthcare. By leveraging the power of imaging technology and this incredible collaboration, FUJIFILM India strives to spread awareness and motivate women from all walks of life to prioritize their health and remove the taboo surrounding curable cancers.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube