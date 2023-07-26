ITC Sunfeast Mom's Magic celebrates the goodness inside

ITC's Sunfeast Mom's Magic has launched a communication campaign that celebrates mothers who brave against bias faced by children in life.

Today, it’s a proven fact that biases due to societal stereotypes often hinder a child’s progress and lead to the child losing out on potential opportunities in his or her area of interest. According to a survey conducted by Sunfeast Mom’s Magic in collaboration with Crownit, a whopping 91% of the respondents who had faced any bias, shared that they have faced it during their school or college days. Whenever children have been denied opportunities due to judgmental thinking, it has been their moms who have stood up and fought for them.



In fact, data also shows that 72% of the times, mothers have intervened and confronted society and figures of authority to address the issue of any bias/discrimination that their kids have confronted.

Based on this insight, the new campaign of Sunfeast Mom's Magic aims to shape a powerful narrative that highlights the role of mothers as the warmest superpower in a child's life. The campaign is actually a message from a mom and makes the point that ‘You can’t judge someone by external appearance alone. And you will know the true potential only if you give the person a chance to show the talent within.”

The campaign - Try karne se hi pata chalti hain – andar ki khoobiyan’ (you only discover the goodness within by giving it a fair try) emphasizes the importance of fair trials in judging someone, particularly focusing on the biases faced by children in today's world. And most importantly, it shines the spotlight on moms, who have always fought for their children.

Conceptualised by Ogilvy, the new TVC portrays a mother who uses Mom's Magic cookies to engage with the coach who displayed some bias against her daughter. By offering the cookies and revealing the hidden ingredients of cashew and almond, the mother effectively communicates that true qualities can only be discovered through experience. This leads to the coach realising his mistake and acknowledging the importance of a fair trial.

Speaking on the TVC, Ali Harris Shere, Chief Operating Officer, Biscuits & Cakes Cluster, Foods Business Division, ITC Ltd., said, “Societal stereotypes are so deep-rooted and common that all of us have faced and been impacted by some kind of bias in our lives. Through this interesting campaign, we as a brand, strive to partner with moms and create a more inclusive and equitable environment where children are provided with opportunities to succeed.”

“Sunfeast Mom's Magic believes that in a world full of abrasive reactions, nothing can stand in the way of a mother's love. Even when faced with seemingly big problems, she is able to tackle them, armed with her secret weapon of unconditional love and a pack of cookies. People often judge based on appearances, but a mom's intuition can see through all that. She's got the power to nurture her child, and spread compassion. It's a magical mix of fierceness and goodness that makes the world a better place, one bite at a time!” said, Puneet Kapoor, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy South.

Sunfeast Mom’s Magic conducted a survey with 430+ participants across 23 cities including Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, and Mumbai in collaboration with Crownit

Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)