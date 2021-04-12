Nippon Paint collaborates with Chennai Metro to beautify 3 Metro Stations

This partnership is in line with Nippon Paint’s other initiatives to beautify public spaces by painting them

Chennai Metro Rail Limited in association with Nippon Paint (India), announced its partnership to paint the exterior walls of Wimco Nagar, Kaladipet and Toll Gate Metro Stations in Chennai.

This partnership is in line with Nippon Paint’s other initiatives to beautify public spaces by painting them. Wimco Nagar Metro Station has already been beautified and highlights the importance of “Green Chennai”. Kaladipet Metro Station and Toll Gate Metro Station which will highlight the importance of “Water Conservation” and “Pollution Free Chennai” respectively will be given a makeover in the upcoming months.

The painting activities will be executed within the next couple of months. Nippon Paint’s hi-tech and eco-friendly exterior paints were used to beautify the Wimco Nagar Metro Station.

Speaking about the tie-up and beautification of three metro stations (Wimco Nagar, Kaladipet and Toll Gate), Thiru. S Mahesh Anand, President – Decorative Paint, Nippon Paint India commented that, “We are excited to join hands with CMRL to be part of beautifying public spaces and creating awareness on significant causes like Green Chennai, Pollution and Water Conservation. Under our CSR initiatives, city beautification forms an important pillar as it aids in creating public awareness and we hope this initiative starts conversations and encourages people to appreciate the value of the resources we all use day-to-day. Nippon has always been focused on eco – friendly paints with advanced features to paint the metro stations. We look forward to many more such associations.”

Adding about the tie-up, Thiru. Pradeep Yadav, IAS, Managing Director, Chennai Metro Rail Limited commented, “CMRL is happy to partner with Nippon Paint India for beautifying the Metro Stations. CMRL has always endeavoured to create Sustainable and Environmental friendly facilities in the Metro Stations for the betterment of the public. In addition, Station buildings act as the unique landmarks and contribute to the fabric of the city. Use of such environmental based messages will invoke social consciousness and curiosity to the people living around and encourage them to explore the Metro Rail System.”

