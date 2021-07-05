Zirca study uncovers 317 types of consumer archetypes

The agency roped in IMRB to conduct the study on over 100+ respondents

Digital marketing and content solutions company Zirca has released its ‘Mind the (age) gap’ report,' to understand consumer behaviour according to the generations they were born into -- Baby Boomers, Generation X, Xennials, Millennials and Gen Z.

Despite vast differences in their consumption behaviour and values, marketers adopt a blanket approach to target them, according to the report. So the whitepaper was compiled using a Jungian technique to break down archetypes of consumers.

Zirca commissioned the agency IMRB to perform extensive quantitative and qualitative research across key cities in India. The research asked a series of questions about consumer preferences, needs and motivations to come up with unique psychographic profiles known as archetypes.

Zirca conducted another bridge study, this time to validate archetypes and their distribution within each demographic. The study was conducted with 100+ respondents aged 15-55. The interesting insights from this study prove that audiences can be further segmented within a specified demographic segment.

Through this study, Zirca also discovered that consumers did not just have one archetype. There were a total of 317 archetypes recorded amongst 103 respondents.

The data suggests just 27% of respondents had no secondary archetypes. Almost three-quarters of respondents had one secondary archetype, while more than half (54%) had three archetypes (dominant plus two).

One of the key findings of the report was that the average number of archetypes reduce as a person grows older.

The findings serve as a "wakeup call to marketers" whose target campaigns are centred on the belief that people across age groups were similar in mindsets.

" The idea that the average number of archetypes reduces with age suggests that marketers must adapt their strategies for different age groups, and more importantly be mindful of the vastly different segments in each group," said the report.

The Zirca report reiterates that the archetype-based approach t puts a human-first approach to communication. Download the full report here.

