Ipsos After Hours: Panelists delve into consumer behaviour & need for brands to adapt

This year, the new instalment of Olay’s #STEMTheGap initiative aims to shed light on the glaring absence of female mentors and role models. Ahead of this year's International Day of the Girl Child, Olay will begin the next leg of its 10-year program. As a brand rooted in scientific innovation and a deep connection with women, Olay India is taking meaningful steps to provide young girls with mentorship and role models through the following three initiatives:

The brand has unveiled a digital film in collaboration with filmmaker Anand Gandhi. The film delves into India's rich history of remarkable women in STEM and pays homage to the enduring legacies of luminaries like Dr. Anandibai Joshi, Kamala Sohonie, Dr. Janaki Ammal, Kalpana Chawla, among others, showcasing their inspiring journeys. It highlights the urgent need for more female role models in STEM today. The film also sheds light on the societal biases that deter young girls from pursuing STEM careers, emphasizing the crucial role of female mentors.

The brand has also launched the beta version of a web-based virtual chat mentor that will offer guidance and information to aspiring young girls seeking to enter the world of STEM—and a wonderful supplement to Olay’s mentorship program. This virtual chat mentor has been created with the help of successful women in different STEM fields in India such as Shannon Olsson (Founder & Global Director of the echo network), Swarna Manjari (Communication Designer), Dr. Vandana Prasad (Community Pediatrician and Public Health Professional), Tarunima Prabhakar (Tech and Policy Research at Tattle Civic Tech and Carnegie India), to name a few, to provide the user with knowledge, resources, and encouragement on their journeys.

In collaboration with vLookUp, Olay has joined forces to offer a platform connecting female students in higher education with STEM mentors online. Over 300 sign-ups have been recorded in the past year, with carefully chosen participants engaging in four-month mentorship programs facilitated by volunteers from P&G and partner companies. This program completes the mentorship journey from virtual mentorship to meaningful connections with experts in the field.

To encourage future women in STEM, Olay continues to partner with LEAD, India's premier School EdTech provider, to sponsor STEM scholarships to 250+ underprivileged girls. These scholarships empower girls across India by providing financial support for STEM education and career development.

Despite the growing availability of STEM jobs in India, it remains essential to motivate and support Indian girls in pursuing STEM education for their active involvement in future employment opportunities. Olay is committed to fostering change and providing equal opportunities for girls in India. Since 2021, the brand has been sponsoring tuition fees, tablets, and data packs for girls across six states. The revamp of Olay’s #STEMTheGap initiative is a comprehensive campaign, with the film launched on various platforms, aiming to challenge stereotypes and inspire girls to break barriers and pursue STEM careers.

Speaking on the second leg of the campaign, Priyali Kamath, Senior Vice President, Skin & Personal Care – Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Procter & Gamble (P&G) said, “For decades, Procter & Gamble’s legacy skincare brand Olay has maintained a deep understanding of women's changing needs through science. At Olay, we understand the critical importance of female role models in the STEM field, and our commitment to bridging the gender gap is unparalleled. This year's theme, centered on the significance of role models and the introduction of mentorship initiative, highlights our commitment to ensuring every young girl knows that she can be the next leader in her field. Through initiatives like #STEMTheGap and our commitment to gender equality, we are working hard to double the number of women in STEM by 2030 and create a more inclusive and equitable future. We're proud to recognize and support the next generation of women in STEM who will one day be making history in their respective fields, and become role models for young girls in the future.”

Ajay Vikram, Chief Creative Officer of Publicis Groupe Southeast Asia said, “There are many accomplished women leaders in STEM in India today. Yet, a ‘lack of mentors’ is often cited as a big reason why so few women make a career in STEM. This got us thinking. How do we not just celebrate the achievements of women in STEM, but actually be useful to be there at the very moment when needed, a friend and guide to any girl or woman looking for answers as they stand at the crossroads of choosing their path forward. Technology came in handy as a way to help, but we can’t wait to see how much more AI-SHU can do to help women find their way to a future of their choosing.”

The underrepresentation of women in STEM fields with very few female role models to look up to, causes fewer and fewer women to join these fields and many even dropout due to lack of external motivation. Olay’s unwavering dedication to overcome this challenge as a brand that maintains a deep understanding of women is brought out through the various studies and surveys it has conducted to start different initiatives for uplifting and supporting women in STEM.