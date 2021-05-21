ZEE5 Q4 rev drops 8.74% QoQ to Rs. 107.5 crore

ZEEL-owned streaming platform ZEE5's revenue for the quarter ended 31st March has dropped 8.74% QoQ to Rs. 107.5 crore. In the trailing quarter, ZEE5 had reported a record revenue of Rs. 117.8 crore due to the festive season.

The streaming platform narrowed its operating loss by 7.5% to Rs. 162.5 crore from Rs 175.7 crore in the prior quarter. n Q2, ZEE5's revenue, and EBITDA loss stood at Rs. 98.9 crore and Rs. 189.4 crore respectively. The revenue and EBITDA loss in Q1 was Rs. 94.9 crore and Rs. 145 crore respectively.

For the full fiscal, the revenue and operating loss stood at Rs 419.1 crore and Rs 672.6 respectively.

During the quarter under review, ZEE5 had released 14 original shows and movies. For the full fiscal, the platform launched 75+ original shows and movies. In Q3, ZEE5 had launched 18 original shows and 2 original movies. It also released seven movies across languages on the Pay Per View model. ZEE5 had launched 25 and 18 originals/movies in Q1 and Q2 respectively.

ZEE5 had 72.6 million global monthly active users (MAUs) and 6.1 million global daily active users (DAUs) in March 2021. ZEE5 users spent 156 minutes average watch time per viewer per month in Q4FY21.



The company has revised its annual pricing to Rs. 499 to enable increased adoption of yearly subscription packs.





In its investor's presentation, the company said that the like-to-like subscription revenue growth (excluding reclassification of music subscription revenue) of 5.6% and 5.8% for the quarter and year respectively, was primarily driven by ZEE5.

"On the digital business front, ZEE5 is estimated to report huge gains in Q1FY22 on Radhe’s TVOD/OTT premiere. This is because subscriber addition has not shown enough strength to match up to hefty content costs paid for the film. Also, piracy has been an added drag on viewership," Elara Capital said in its quarterly result analysis of the company.

"On a steady-state basis, excluding the impact of Radhe, ZEE5 is still not promising enough to post better-than-industry average (video advertising) growth despite a low base versus other OTTs (Hoststar, YouTube, etc.). Over-dependence on telecom too limits strong growth prospects on the company’s SVOD revenue base for now. Despite all these concerns on the digital front, traditional business prospects remain strong with 1) traction in regional genre and 2) best profitability versus peers," it added.

Revenue

Q1 Rs. 94.9 crore

Q2 Rs. 98.9 crore

Q3 Rs. 117.8 crore

Q4 Rs. 107.5 crore





Operating loss

Q1 Rs. 145 crore

Q2 Rs. 189.4 crore

Q3 Rs. 175.7 crore

Q4 Rs. 162.5 crore

