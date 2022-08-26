YuppTV bags broadcasting rights for Asia Cup 2022

OTT platform YuppTV has bagged the broadcasting rights for Asia Cup 2022. The cricket tournament is set to commence on 27 August, 2022. The matches are set to be held in two venues Dubai and Sharjah.

The 15th edition of the Asia Cup, a T20 International cricket tournament, is set to be held in the United Arab Emirates from 27 August to 11 September, 2022. The tournament will be played among six teams from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and one more team which will be selected from a round of qualifying matches which will be held in Oman from 20 to 24 August, 2022. Asian teams are set to battle it out to dominate the Asian cricketing panorama in this exciting tournament in the build up to the world-cup.

The most anticipated match from the line-up is on 28 August, between two giants of the cricketing world, India and Pakistan.

Uday Reddy, Founder & CEO - YuppTV said, “We are inexplicably exhilarated to announce that YuppTV will be the official telecast partner for this year’s Asia Cup in 70+ countries and are looking forward to bring all the action from the tournament straight to the fans. The world of cricket has always been special to us, as it is for the people across the world. Needless to say, the 15th edition of the Asia Cup will be a thrilling affair, with fierce rivalries coming up early on in the tournament, such as the fixture between India and Pakistan falling on the second day of the tournament. This year’s telecast is truly going to be exceptional, and we can’t wait!”

