YouTube's monetisation programme has two million creators

Video streaming giant YouTube has crossed the milestone of two million creators in its monetisation program. Over the last three years, YouTube has paid more than $30 billion to creators, artists, and media companies as part of YouTube Partner Program (YPP).



"Now, more than two million creators participate in YPP globally, including many who might not otherwise have had a platform, from tech reviewers to entertainers. And many of these creators are generating jobs and contributing to local and global economies. In 2019 alone, YouTube’s creative ecosystem supported the equivalent of 345,000 full-time jobs, just in the U.S. This also means that quality content on everything from how to fix a garage door, to music videos, to lectures on advanced physics, are available for free, to audiences around the world," YouTube Chief Product Officer Neal Mohan said in a blog.



The YouTube Partner Program (YPP) was launched over fourteen years ago as a first-of-its-kind open monetisation program, where anyone who qualified could join and start making money. In fact, we share over half of the revenue generated with creators.



"And today, YPP continues to be one of the largest drivers of the creator economy in the world. Creators who are part of YPP can make money and earn a living from their content on YouTube with ten different monetisation features (and we keep adding more), from advertiser revenue to selling merchandise. Over the last three years, we’ve paid more than $30 billion to creators, artists, and media companies," Mohan added.



He also said that the YPP model only works when viewers, creators, and advertisers all have confidence that we are living up to our responsibility as a business. "Over the past few years, we’ve been investing in the policies, resources and products needed to protect the community and the vast majority of creators who are producing incredible content, while cracking down on the tiny fraction of bad actors."



In Q4 2020, YouTube’s violative view rate was at 0.16-0.18%, which means that out of every 10,000 views on YouTube, only 16-18 come from violative content. "As a result, we’ve seen our focus on responsibility benefit creators and our overall business. In Q2 2021, revenues from YouTube ads crossed $7B, and we paid more to YouTube creators and partners than in any quarter in our history."



He pointed out that every channel applying to YPP undergoes review by a trained rater to make sure it meets our policies. "We also regularly review and remove channels that don’t comply with our policies. For example, we’ve been removing channels from YPP that repeatedly brush up against our hate speech, harassment, and misinformation policies."



YouTube, he said, has partnered closely with advertisers to address their feedback. He also claimed that the platform is atleast 99% effective at ensuring brand safety for advertisers. "As a result, YouTube was the first digital platform to be accredited for content level brand safety by the Media Rating Council. YouTube was also one of the founding members of the Global Alliance for Responsible Media (GARM), a multi-stakeholder initiative to improve digital and brand safety with advertisers. As part of this initiative, we’ve helped establish a set of industry standards to define content not suitable for advertising."



He noted that YouTube offer ten different ways for creators to earn revenue, such as ads, subscriptions, branded content, merchandising, Paid Digital Goods and more. "We continue investing in new tools that help creators earn money while strengthening the relationship with their viewers, such as our new Super Thanks tool. And because we’re deeply committed to supporting the next generation of creators, we also offer other ways for creators (both on YPP and outside YPP) to make money, such as the Shorts Fund."

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)