YouTube to support content creators through $100 million Shorts Fund

Video streaming giant YouTube has introduced $100 million YouTube Shorts Fund to be distributed over the course of 2021-2022, YouTube Shorts Director, Global Partnership Enablement Amy Singer announced in a blog post. The platform will share additional details as it gets closer to launching the fund in the coming months.

Singer further stated that the Shorts Fund is not limited to just creators in the YouTube Partner Program. Creators will be eligible to participate if they create original content for Shorts and adhere to YouTube's Community Guidelines.



"Each month, we’ll reach out to thousands of creators whose Shorts received the most engagement and views to reward them for their contributions. We’ll also ask these creators to share their feedback with us so we can continue to improve the product experience," she said.



Singer noted that the Shorts Fund is the first step in our journey to build a monetisation model for Shorts on YouTube. "This is a top priority for us, and will take us some time to get it right. We are actively working on this, and will take the feedback gathered from our community to help develop a long-term program specifically designed for YouTube Shorts."



YouTube also plans to expand Shorts player across more surfaces on YouTube to help people find new creators, artists and Shorts to enjoy. It will also begin to test and iterate on ads to better understand their performance.



"YouTube has helped an entire generation of creators and artists turn their creativity into businesses. We’ve paid more than $30 billion to creators, artists, and media companies over the last three years, and we remain deeply committed to supporting the next generation of mobile creators with Shorts," Singer said.



YouTube had started to roll out a new feature that will allow users to remix audio from videos across YouTube. This feature will be rolled out to everyone that has access to our Shorts creation tools soon.



"This means you can give your own creative spin on the content you love to watch on YouTube and help find it a new audience. We can’t wait to see what you do with it! Creators and artists are in control and can always opt out if they don’t want their long-form video remixed," Singer added.

