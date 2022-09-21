YouTube to give 45% of ad revenue to 'Shorts' creators

Faced with competition from TikTok, YouTube will be disbursing 45% of its ad sales to Shorts video creators apart from a slew of other benefits.



From early 2023 onwards, creators can apply to the YPP if they have 1,000 subscribers and 10 million views over 90 days. The creators can benefit from the programme offers, including various ways to make money through ads on long-form and Fan Funding.



The streaming site announced its decision on Tuesday on its official blog: "Today, we introduce the next chapter in rewarding creativity on our platform, no matter what that looks like. We’re announcing more ways for creators to become partners, new ways to make money with Shorts, and a reimagining of how the music industry and creators work together."



Ads will be run between videos in the Shorts Feed. So every month, revenue from these ads will be given to reward Shorts creators, helping them cover costs of music licensing.



"From the overall amount allocated to creators, they will keep 45% of the revenue, distributed based on their share of total Shorts views. The revenue share remains the same, no matter if they use music or not," said the platform.



It also announced the launch of Super Thanks for Shorts in beta, allowing viewers to show appreciation for their favourite shorts. Creators can also intereact with their fans through purchased, highlighted Super Thanks comments.

