YouTube Shorts garnered 6.5 bn daily views as of March: Sundar Pichai

Google's TikTok rival YouTube Shorts has garnered over 6.5 billion daily views till March which is an increase from 3.5 billion at the end of 2020, Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai told analysts during the Q1 earnings conference call.



"With respect to YouTube, people continue to find all types of informational content, from educational videos to podcasts. In fact, according to a recent study conducted by Ipsos, 77% of respondents say they used YouTube during 2020 to learn a new skill. YouTube Shorts continues to gain popularity with over 6.5 billion daily views as of March, up from 3.5 billion at the end of 2020," Pichai said.



He further stated that YouTube added a new metric to its transparency reports called the Violative View Rate. This helps YouTube to estimate what percentage of views come from content that violates our policies. "In Q4 of last year, YouTube's Violative View Rate was between 16 and 18 views out of every 10,000. This is down over 70% compared to the same quarter in 2017, in large part, thanks to our investments in machine learning," he noted.



Pichai also spoke about the help being provided by Google to governments and organisations across the world. "After a hard year, people in some parts of the world are beginning to rebuild their lives, businesses and communities. But recovery is far from uniform across the globe as the tragic scenes in countries like India and Brazil remind us. We are continuing to help support public health officials in their vital and urgent work. Our focus is on providing authoritative information."



Google, he said, is helping over 100 government agencies and non-profits worldwide, distribute critical information and billions of PSAs about COVID-19 and vaccines. "And Google Cloud technology is powering a virtual agent to help make vaccination appointments over the phone, supporting 28 languages and dialects for those with limited Internet access. We are focused on doing our part to help."



Speaking about Maps, Pichai said that the company will be adding over 100 AI-powered improvements this year, such as indoor Live View, which helps you navigate airports, transit stations and malls using augmented reality.



Google News Showcase, the company's $1 billion investment in the news industry, launched in the UK, Italy, Argentina, and Australia. "In Q1, we added more than 170 publications across 12 countries with more coming soon," he stated.



Pichai said that Google Cloud continues to see strong performance across both the Google Cloud platform and Workspace. "Q1 revenue grew 46% year-over-year, with GCP's revenue growth rate, once again, meaningfully above Cloud overall. We continue to unlock the value of the Google ecosystem by signing multi-year multi-product partnerships with companies like Global Payments and Grupo Globo. And just yesterday, we announced a new Googlewide partnership with Univision, which is migrating to our Cloud, continuing to distribute content on YouTube and reaching customers via Play and Ads."



He also stated that there are three distinct market trends shaping our growth and driving our product and go-to-market strategy.



"First, we see very strong customer momentum in the Data Cloud. Our expertise in real-time data and analytics is winning companies like Twitter and Ingersoll Rand, who are moving their complex data workloads to Google Cloud. Our strength in AI and ML is also helping financial services customers, like HSBC, Commerce Bank, SEB Group, and BBVA, improve the efficiency of payments, reduce fraud and risk, and deliver faster payment solutions. This past quarter, we released new functionality for BigQuery, delivering significantly better performance for business intelligence queries.



"Second, we are seeing customers wanting a robust infrastructure cloud in order to create operational efficiencies and reduce IT costs. We are winning large IT transformation deals with the companies that are migrating their data centers to Google Cloud. Multi-cloud remains a differentiator as it provides the easiest and most open development environment for customers like TELUS, allowing them to access and move their data between various plants.



"Third, we continue to deliver helpful innovations to enable hybrid work with Google Workspace. This includes digital tools for front-line workers like nurses and retail store workers, as well as new security offerings. These innovations have helped grow our revenue per seat and the number of seats in the last quarter. Workspace is being adopted by customers, including [Indecipherable] in healthcare, Sun Life in financial services and Airbus in manufacturing and aviation."

