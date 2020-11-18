YouTube launches audio ads to target podcast, music audience

These audio ads are characterized by creatives where the audio soundtrack will deliver the brand message

Google's video-streaming platform has launched an audio ad format to tap into its growing podcast and music-listening audience.

"To help you tailor your media and creative approach to the different ways consumers are engaging with YouTube, we're introducing audio ads, our first ad format designed to connect your brand with audiences in engaged and ambient listening on YouTube. Audio ads, currently in beta, help you efficiently expand the reach and grow brand awareness with audio-based creative and the same measurement, audience and brand safety features as your video campaigns," read YouTube's official statement on the development.

The new format of serving ads is based on the insight that more than 50% of logged-in viewers who listen to music consume more than 10 minutes of music content.

These audio ads are characterized by creatives where the audio soundtrack will deliver the brand message. The visual component is typically a still image or simple animation. " In our months of alpha testing, we found that more than 75 per cent of measured audio ad campaigns on YouTube drove a significant lift in brand awareness," said the company.

The audio ads are available in beta via auction on Google Ads and Display & Video 360 on a CPM basis with the same audience targeting options, bidding strategies and Brand Lift measurement capabilities as YouTube video campaigns.