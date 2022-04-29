Young male viewers driving IPL growth on OTT: Puneet Avasthi, Kantar

An analysis by Kantar has found that during IPL 2021, Disney+Hotstar’s 53 per cent viewers were men. During the T20 world cup, male viewership peaked at 55%. Over 70 percent of its viewers were less than 35 years old in both the tournaments.

Sharing more on this, Puneet Avasthi – Senior Director- Specialist Businesses, Insights Division, Kantar, said: “This growth in subscription-based OTT services offered by the likes of Netflix, Amazon’s Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar can be attributed to the improved internet, smartphone penetration and also to the Indian Premier League.”

“It's largely the young men who are driving the growth of cricket especially IPL on OTT platform, while TV viewership is spread across the family, including men and women of all age groups”, Avasthi says based on his analysis.

“OTT is a very significant niche asset because of its high engagement. Its audience is very engaging and measurable,” remarks Avasthi.

Avasthi explains, “There is great measurability in terms of subsequent action as well. For instance, OTT viewers can click on the ad of the sponsor which operates in digital space and can take a call of action. Digital platform gives you a highly engaging audience with a profile where your brand sits in. Digital first audience will be the significant target group for startups operating in digital space.”

