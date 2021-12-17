Yellow.ai & e4m to dive into the Metaverse with session on Instagram Messaging Automation

With Metaverse taking precedence over the physical world, an entire new space has emerged for people to interact, connect, and transact from across the globe, using a plethora of technologies and platforms from apps and omni-channels to augmented and virtual realities. In such a scenario, brands would need to fully embrace and immerse their businesses into the Meta if they want to create differentiated experiences for their customers and keep up their competitive edge.

Against the backdrop of this wave of transformation, the exchange4media Group has organized the most relevant virtual panel discussion, moderated and sponsored by Yellow.ai on the topic “Instagram Messaging Automation-A Game Changer for Brands.” With a smorgasbord of businesses, both start-ups and established businesses, using Instagram as a means of engaging, acquiring, servicing and retaining customers, solutions like Instagram Messaging Automation, have become vital for business communication and streamlining customer service.

Keeping in mind the numerous opportunities that Instagram Messaging Automation presents, the talk points for the discussion will include how brands’ social media engagement, especially on Instagram, has evolved over time and the cause and effect of these developments. It will also examine the varied use cases of deploying bots, their viability when it comes to customer interactions and experience and how much further, if at all, they can be used in consumer acquisition and retention. And of the main question, of whether, 'Instagram Messaging Automation' will become a Game Changer for brands and customers?

These are just some of the diverse topics that an equally diverse set of speakers will be delving into in a session moderated by Neil Barman, Chief Growth Officer, Yellow.ai. The panelists include Shreya Sachdev, Head Marketing, PUMA; Ekta Agarwal-Strategic Product Partnership Manager- Meta; Pragati Rana, Senior Vice President Strategy, Isobar India; Shardul Bist, CMO, Modi Naturals Ltd; Samyukta Ganesh Iyer, VP and Head of Marketing, Kaya India; and Karthik Nagarajan, Chief Content Officer, Wavemaker.

With the recently launched automation API for Instagram, brands can now automate the complete buying cycle from discovery, pre-purchase to post-purchase support in over 100+ languages using Yellow.ai’s award-winning conversational AI platform. The platform enables free-flow, human-like, friendly conversations in the language that the customers understand. Additionally, it also allows brands to connect their Instagram chatbot with powerful e-commerce solutions and payment gateways.

This is especially relevant, given that 89% people are said to have taken action in the moment when they saw a product/service on Instagram, while 500 million accounts view Instagram Stories every day, and 9 out 10 people on Instagram follow a business account.

So join in the conversation, powered by exchange4media and Yellow.ai, with India’s top thought leaders on brand creation and marketing to unravel the Metaverse and discover how Instagram Messaging Automation can help your brand.

CLICK HERE to register and attend.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)