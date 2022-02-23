WPP’s Hogarth launches The Metaverse Foundry

The global team will provide all aspects of design and production for brand experiences in the metaverse

Hogarth, WPP’s specialist global creative content production company, today announced the launch of The Metaverse Foundry. The Metaverse Foundry is a global team of over 700 creatives, producers, visual artists, developers and technologists who will deliver – from design to execution – brand experiences for clients in the metaverse.

The Metaverse Foundry is a resource available to all of WPP’s clients and agencies globally, bringing the very best expertise in metaverse production and virtual art together to help realise strategies and ideas from across the WPP network. WPP agencies are already delivering multiple metaverse projects for clients including Wendy’s, Under Armour, Duracell, Pfizer, Pizza Hut and Bombay Sapphire.

Its scale and depth of expertise make it the clear industry leader, providing every aspect of experience design and production, virtual art, virtual stages, development of VR/AR applications, technology, and R&D.

The Foundry will also collaborate with specialist WPP agencies such as Subvrsive (virtual events and immersive experiences) and Ars Thanea (design/animation and live action/visual effects studio) to supplement with specific additional skills.

The metaverse – encompassing and connecting virtual worlds, augmented reality, NFTs and the blockchain – presents limitless opportunities for brands to build new creative experiences and engage with diverse, highly loyal audiences. Its market size in 2021 was estimated to be more than $1 trillion, growing at mid-double-digits for the foreseeable future. To be successful in these areas, clients need strong expertise in experience design, brand strategy and audience insights, as well as virtual art and gaming engine execution.

Richard Glasson, Global CEO of Hogarth, said: “This is a very exciting time to be in the production and content creation business. We are living through extraordinary change, and our clients have whole new worlds to navigate and radically new ways to engage with their customers. At Hogarth we are perfectly positioned to launch our clients into these new channels and create incredible experiences for consumers globally.”

Mehta Mehta, Global Executive Creative Director of Hogarth, said: “The Metaverse Foundry is a limitless place where creative, production and innovation come together to bring to life your greatest ideas. A place for future-focused brands that want to build communities, and technologies that are designed to elevate e-commerce and customer experiences. In a nutshell, The Metaverse Foundry is built to take ideas to the next level at scale. The only limitation is going to be your imagination. You think it, we’ll make it happen.”

Mark Read, CEO of WPP, said: “Our clients are already seizing the opportunities to connect with their customers presented by the metaverse, and seeking partners who can bring experiences to life in the most creative and compelling ways. The Metaverse Foundry has unrivalled scale and expertise in building these experiences, and clearly differentiates Hogarth and WPP from our peers in this critical growth area for our industry.”

