Will Privacy Sandbox lead to a new era of contextual targeting?
In the absence of cookies, behavioural and contextual signals will be used to understand customers better, leading to a paradigm shift for advertisers
Personalisation versus privacy debates can probably be put to rest now, following Google’s announcement about Privacy Sandbox reaching ‘general availability’ on Chrome.
Explaining the same, Anthony Chavez, VP, Privacy Sandbox mentions in his latest blog that the general availability of the Privacy Sandbox APIs (Application Programming Interface) means advertising providers and developers can now scale usage of these new technologies within their products and services, as these are now available for the majority of Chrome users.
Google’s Privacy Sandbox basically aims to replace third-party cookies that have long been talked about being phased out by the search advertising behemoth. With consumers becoming more and more conscious about their privacy and regulators across the globe passing bills to ensure data security, the timing for this announcement feels just about right.
However, as much of a relief it might be for consumers, it is only fair to ask how this would impact advertisers.
The current scenario - Behavioural Targeting
For the longest time now, behavioural targeting using third-party cookies has been the go-to for a number of advertisers to make informed decisions and map user journeys. Preetham Venkky, Chief Digital Officer, DDB Mudra Group explains this with an example.
“If a customer was looking for shoes of three different sizes on different platforms, using third-party cookies the advertiser could swoop in, offer discounts and convince him/her to buy that particular brand’s shoes. This was behaviour-based targeting,” he said. This basically happened when brands tried to gamify at the bottom of the funnel, for quick wins.
Venkky further explained the plateau effect of performance marketing, wherein cost-per-acquisition even though might begin on the lower side, would keep going up in a very quick span of time. “The reason for this is that everybody was optimising for behaviour,” he added.
When one is optimising for behaviour, it mostly then just sticks to the bottom of the funnel leading to conversions. “Optimisation when not done at every stage of the funnel, is very lazy targeting,” Venkyy added, mentioning that brands on digital are built middle out, not bottom-up or top-down of the marketing funnel.
With the replacement that Google is now offering, is the narrative set to change?
The Privacy Sandbox offers ‘Topics API’, that enables interest-based advertising (IBA) without having to resort to tracking the sites a user visits.
Will it be as precise as third-party cookies? Maybe not, since it doesn’t follow every step the user takes online.
However, Abhinay Bhasin, Head of Product Marketing, ProfitWheel explains that the eventual goal is not specifically to target or understand individuals, but to understand cohorts and behaviours and that really is the holy grail of marketing to reach the right audience at the right time with the right message and in the right context.
That is what Topic’s API promotes.
Are advertisers confident to allocate their budgets over this?
For marketers, achieving ROI is like a morning mantra. Venkky pointed out that marketers know that ROIs will dip and it is fair for them to be a little sceptical. With advertisers being sceptical and implications not being as clear as of now, what happens to Google’s performance marketing revenues one might ask.
Experts believe that there are a lot of other tools Google has that impact the performance marketing revenues.
Privacy Sandbox APIs have seen their share of criticism in the past, as highlighted by Victor Wong, Senior Director of Product Management, Privacy Sandbox in his blog. “Some suggest that the Privacy Sandbox APIs are insufficiently private and should restrict data usage further than they already do. Others push back on the Privacy Sandbox for not replicating the tracking capabilities of cross-party identifiers,” he mentioned.
Wong further says that the company disagrees with both of these viewpoints because they don’t recognize the need for balanced solutions that both advance user privacy and support a healthy ecosystem.
Bhasin added to this by saying that if advertisers get strategies right, Google’s engines like Performance Max can yield a lot better outcomes and hence have a stronger force in how spends on the platform are allocated.
The return of contextual advertising
With Privacy Sandbox APIs, contextual targeting is set to make a comeback, in a big way is what experts suggest. “Journey mapping down to an individual and in a deterministic manner across the web and through multi-devices are now a thing of the past, largely with ecosystemic changes,” Bhasin says.
He added that what stays is behavioural and contextual signals in understanding users better and hence the journey is replaced with understanding behaviour and context across the ecosystem.
“In other words, there is a lesser focus on what an individual is specifically doing, but a greater focus on how groups of people with similar or dissimilar behaviours interact,” Bhasin mentioned.
Venkky even shared that an ideal way to leverage Topics API is when one cross-references it with artificial intelligence. “AI is an important factor because then you can bring the context of the brand, product and category viz-a-viz where the customer is browsing,” he said.
Google introducing this replacement for third-party cookies, at a time when AI has the power to build brands middle out, is a very opportune moment, Venkky believes.
Apart from rightly leveraging AI, advertisers also need to understand the core purpose of introducing Privacy Sandbox, which is just a solution for when third-party cookies phase out. Introducing a replacement for third-party cookies doesn’t mean the need to focus on first-party data diminishes.
Bhasin says that over the past 2 years, the ecosystem has moved from a state of denial to a state of acceptance and solution-solving with the demise of the third-party cookie. “Focus on first-party data fortification. Build as much intelligence and invest in platforms that help you understand your consumers better,” he suggests.
Experts believe that deploying various martech tools to make sense of this first-party data and the need for advertisers to partner with various publishers for second-party data will continue to go up.
Speaking about the latest announcement of Privacy Sandbox reaching general availability, a Google spokesperson told e4m, "General availability will allow the industry to ramp up testing efforts, and we look forward to working with advertisers and adtech providers as we approach the deprecation of third-party cookies."
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Marketers shifting ad money from Search to e-commerce & social channels?
Amid budgetary constraints, CMOs are funneling their ad dollars to conversion-focused platforms, say industry experts
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 8, 2023 8:28 AM | 4 min read
Marketers globally continue to face budget constraints again this year. While recovery is still out of reach, marketing budgets have shrunk further from 9.5% of company revenue in 2022 to 9.1% in 2023, according to Gartner's latest report “State of Marketing Budgets 2023”.
Amid budgetary constraints, the digital advertising landscape is rapidly evolving. Marketers are slashing spends on Search as ad impressions have declined, survey points out.
The ad dollars are now being shifted to conversion-focused platforms such as e-commerce and social media channels, paving the way for an exciting new era of dynamic advertising opportunities.
Rammohan Sundaram, President - Integrated Media, DDB Mudra Group, says, “Consumers now primarily discover and purchase products on platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal, and others, leading to a shift in advertising budgets towards these platforms. This has led to a drop in Search spend which is directly correlated to the growth of product ads on other platforms.”
FMCG brands are at the forefront of budget cuts on Search, says Sundaram. “We've observed a trend of funds moving towards other platforms in the Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) sector. However, financial clients allocate the highest budgets to Search.”
Echoing the sentiments, Sajal Gupta, CEO, Kiaos Advertising, opines, “Marketers are optimizing their ad spend to reduce wastage. Investments on marketing technologies are being scrutinized to focus on core processes with connection to business outcome.”
e-Commerce media a new battleground
E-commerce media emerged as a new battleground for digital advertising during the pandemic. Amazon and Flipkart ad business started growing fast during the pandemic when millions of consumers shifted to e-commerce shopping. Flipkart posted 50% year-on-year growth in ad revenue at ₹2,000 crore in FY22. Amazon India's advertisement revenue rose 63% to ₹4,170 crore. These two sites alone generated more than ₹6,170 crore of ad income in FY22, as per their annual reports.
India’s digital advertising budget grew from about Rs 38,000 Cr to over Rs 50,000 Cr between 2021 and 2022. Search, primarily Google Search, has been getting the lion's share of the digital advertising budget over the years, roughly half of the country’s digital advertising spend.
Now, Amazon India commands more than 8% of the overall online ad market, trailing Google India (Rs 24,000 Cr), and Facebook India (Rs 16,000 Cr).
Shradha Agarwal, Co-founder and CEO of Grapes, affirms that Search is being shifted from Google and YouTube to Social Search. “Over 60% of the world’s population is spending an average of 2 hours 24 minutes on social media platforms. So, it stands to reason that they use it not just to ‘explore’ but also to ‘search’. A recent report even stated that 44% of internet users aged 16 to 64 use social media as a primary source of information when they’re researching brands.”
According to Agarwal, “By funnelling their search budgets into social media, brands are moving in compliance with this changing consumer behaviour pattern. Instead of looking at what typically works or what should work, brands are going for what has proven to work by putting all their eggs in the social media basket.”
Search marketing is a very potent lower funnel tactic. So, as long as the marketers are driving actual action from their social media efforts, to rival the results of a paid search, I think the gamble is paying off.
"Commerce media is the third big revolution in digital after search and social. Ecommerce advertising touched one billion dollars in 2022. Advertising spends on ecommerce platforms in India had surpassed $1 billion (Approx Rs 8,000 Cr) in 2022 and is likely to expand faster than the whole digital advertising ecosystem in the coming years as more customers purchase online,” as senior ad executive said.
He explained, “E-commerce offers advertisers more focused insights into consumption behaviour than generalized interests revealed on other digital platforms. It is also among the fastest-growing online ad segments in the country. This could speed up as e-commerce scales up on new digital infrastructure that should make it more competitive.”
With Flipkart and Amazon operating their data management programs, advertisers have a better quality audience as it involves actual shopping behaviours and transactional data and hence a shift in spends is being observed towards ecommerce players, another expert pointed out.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Google to continue real money games on Play Store
Google has announced that it will be extending a grace period for a year-long pilot project set to conclude by the end of September; the new deadline is January 2024
By Shantanu David | Sep 7, 2023 8:36 AM | 2 min read
Having come under strain following the imposition of a 28% GST on several forms of gaming, including real money gaming and certain fantasy sports leagues, the Indian gaming ecosystem got a slight reprieve when Google announced that it would be extending a grace period for a year-long pilot project set to conclude by the end of September. The project has now been extended to January 2024.
As per the project, India-based real money game apps of daily fantasy sports and rummy would be allowed on Google's popular app store on a pilot basis from 28th September 2022 to 28th September 2023 ‘in order to explore possible updates to the Other Real-Money Games, Contests, and Tournament Apps policy’.
Since then, the online gaming ecosystem in the country has seen a slew of changes instituted by the central government to help regulate the burgeoning industry. The revisions to the IT (Intermediary Rules and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 with regard to the online gaming industry proposed in January of 2023 emphasize the constitution of a self-regulatory body (SRO), which would be registered with the Ministry of Electronics & IT (MeITy) with a focus on light-touch regulation.
According to a statement from a Google spokesperson, “We intend to enable distribution on Google Play for all Self Regulatory Bodies (SRB) verified online real money games that comply with our policies. We are closely tracking all developments in this regard to determine next steps and timelines. As we await the planned implementation of the SRB framework for verification of permissible online real-money games in India, we are providing a grace period to existing pilot apps to remain on Google Play until Jan 15, 2024 (subject to continued compliance with the pilot program terms).”
Gaming is seen as one of India’s sunrise sectors, driving employment for vast numbers of youth, IT and creative professionals, from streamers and engineers to professional e-athletes. The recently published e4m- GroupM ESP Online Gaming Report 2023 states that the gaming market in India is set to witness a rise from Rs 20,800 crore in the fiscal year 2022 to Rs 68,800 crore in the fiscal year 2027, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27%.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
How artificial intelligence is making a real difference to contextual advertising
In this second part of our piece on contextual advertising, experts explain how AI is helping marketers in precise targeting while respecting user privacy in a cookieless world
By Shantanu David | Sep 7, 2023 8:33 AM | 5 min read
Let’s say you are considering buying a car. Now typically you may start off with certain features that you want in the car and you start searching for those features. Then you start looking for reviews of cars that are good in those specific features. But when you do that, you come across something new. Maybe you come across a new feature that you'd not even thought of and then suddenly you start researching it.
This is the example Preetham Venkky, Chief Digital Officer at DDB Mudra Group, gives when he talks about the startling way the advent of AI and Machine Learning into the advertising ecosystem has given a new lease of life to contextual advertising, especially in a cookieless future, as discussed in yesterday’s companion piece.
“What happens is that in behaviour targeting, you have the ability to look at what are the previous few actions. But now in a cookieless world, you don't have that. In contextual advertising, the issue is that you have to deliver specific to what you are looking for. So, the advertising that I create, all the content that I create as a brand has to be very, very specific to that for it to be successful. And that doesn't scale.”
Just imagine a brand creating content or advertising for every piece of a feature of any product or brand. It could be from the lens of culture, consumer, the product itself, the brand itself. That becomes extremely complicated because you can't scale that beyond a particular point in time. “Now, thanks to GPT, you have the ability to do that, which is why it's just contextualization at scale, where you don't have to be limited only to the standard 16 buckets, you could actually bring it up to 1600 buckets if you want. This is possible, only largely because in the last few months we've had GPT and AI having the ability to create content at scale and on the fly while creating the parameters or the framework or the limits of that framework by using prompts.”
“But that is not to say that behaviour did not meet that level of granularity but people were just happy to use that shorthand for a while. But contextual means granularity for it to succeed, because everyone is very clear that without that level of granularity, the content that you create as a brand seems to be native to the content the user is consuming. If it is not native to them it looks extremely jarring. Just imagine you want to watch the trailer for a movie. And what you get is the mileage of the car.”
Whereas if you were to bring in AI and then you were able to connect the two, then that makes a lot more sense. So that's exactly why contextual advertising, because of AI to a large extent, has had a palpable resurgence.
Indeed, Oindrila Roy, Managing Director, Publicis Worldwide India, sees advanced NLP and AI being pressed into service of the ad industry for more sophisticated ad targeting. “These technologies will scan through the nuancing, sentiment and intent of a certain content to make it more relevant for a brand to be seen in that environment. This will eventually enable more precise targeting while respecting user privacy.”
“The other place where I see contextual ads playing a significant role are environments that serve real-time content,” she notes, adding that dynamic contextual ads will leverage the changing content or user behaviour to serve relevant ads.
Initially, relying on basic keyword matching, contextual advertising has since evolved through the integration of advanced algorithms and machine learning. Karan Anand, SVP – Strategy, Interactive Avenues (the digital arm of IPG Mediabrands India), says “This evolution considers user demographics and behaviour, expanding into richer media and video formats. Today, it's gaining even more relevance with the advent of Programmatic advertising, which introduces automation and retargeting while addressing privacy concerns and ad-blocking challenges. Importantly, it respects user privacy by targeting ads based on content, aligning with privacy regulations, and enhancing the overall user experience by reducing disruption and increasing engagement.”
Venkky points out that cookies were already doing content segmentation. But what they were doing is they were limiting content segmentation. “But now with AI what happens is within those topic categories I can be very specific, that means I can actually read what the content is about on a webpage. And I can craft my advertising at scale to deliver what content is getting delivered. And that can only be done with AI. So that's why they are now saying that with AI, you're able to have the ability to amplify the efficiency and the results that you can get from contextual advertising. That's exactly why and I would argue that it will actually probably be better than behavioral targeting if we get it right.”
Pointing out that techniques include analysing the keywords, topics, and sentiment of the content, as well as considering the user's current session behavior, Rohan Chincholi, Managing Partner – Digital, Havas Media India, says, “Machine learning and AI play a crucial role in understanding the context and selecting relevant ads. As third-party cookies face obsolescence, advertisers are recalibrating their strategies, and one prominent solution is a return to contextual advertising.”
However, this isn't the sole answer. Alternatives include Identity Resolution (e.g., with ID5), Hashed Emails (HEMs), leveraging First-party Data, embracing Cohort-based or FLOC Solutions, and harnessing the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI).
“In this evolving landscape, we are anticipating shifts and challenges in the precision of targeting, frequency control, Look-A-Like audience creation, measurement practices, and the dynamic creative optimization (DCO) of ad campaigns,” says Chincholi.
Stay tuned for more on that.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
From silos to success: How CDPs are transforming marketing
Despite being a repository of diverse customer data, CDPs come with a caveat from experts who say that they should be deployed only after careful consideration of factors
By Sohini Ganguly | Sep 6, 2023 9:14 AM | 6 min read
Imagine a marketing department in a stylish office tower. Meet Sarah, a seasoned marketer with an ambitious goal: to revolutionise her company's customer engagement game using the latest tech wizardry, known as Customer Data Platforms (CDPs).
Sarah is armed with dreams of personalization, customer insights, and skyrocketing sales. But little does she know, she's about to embark on an adventure filled with twists and turns.
Her journey begins with the discovery of CDPs, known as the holy grail of marketing, promising to unite all the scattered pieces of customer data. In her quest to harness the power of CDPs, she stumbles upon the realm of data silos. These silos are like unbreakable walls, guarding important nuggets of customer information.
Quite a journey, isn’t it?
Sarah represents a majority of marketers in today’s world, who are grappling with data integration complexities. A recent Wavemaker report explained that data can just be numbers, but making stories out of that data is what makes it insightful.
This is exactly what a CDP does.
The Challenges
Experts, however, agree that data silos are a long-existing obstacle that marketers face on their journey to creating insightful stories.
Vyshak Venugopalan, Director, Solutions Consulting at Adobe feels that indeed, the implementation of CDPs for cross-channel campaigns is a complex and nuanced task.
“Marketers often find themselves needing support with respect to data quality and integration. In response, CDPs ought to proactively tackle these concerns by prioritising data accuracy and achieving smooth integration with pre-existing systems, all while fostering collaborative engagement with IT teams and maintaining customer trust and privacy. A truly open and extensible CDP is what will help in overcoming these challenges for the marketers,” he said.
Now, let’s get Sarah back in the picture.
Just as she was figuring her way out of silos, a new subplot emerged – the evolving landscape of data privacy. She must now navigate the delicate balance between personalised marketing and respecting customer boundaries, as regulators cast watchful eyes on the marketing realm.
The recently passed Digital Personal Data Protection Bill has just acted like a cherry on top. The Bill that has brought a massive transformation in India’s data privacy landscape, has also hit marketers with equal intensity.
Mukesh Vij, Founder of Hashtag Orange says that obtaining consent from customers and complying with proper data governance practices has become crucial in steering clear of any legal challenges. “I see many businesses struggling to proactively offer more time and energy in ensuring overall compliance with regulations that call for ethical customer data use,” he shared.
Vij further recommends not looking at this as a challenge but as an opportunity to build trust.
Unified Consumer Personas using CDPs
Take for example, a D2C brand that needs to know in detail about where its shoppers are shopping, how many times they are searching for the brand, whether are they on the marketplace or the brand’s website etc. But the brand wants unified i.e., individual shopper details, amongst a massive pool of consumer data.
Enter CDP. By now you can figure they are maybe not all about challenges.
According to a recent Adobe study, 96% of Indian business leaders have integrated CDPs into their strategies, 57% established deeper direct customer relationships, 46% witnessed an upswing in customer loyalty, and 43% reported increased transaction volumes and values.
At its core, a CDP serves as a repository for accumulating and unifying diverse customer data from a multitude of sources.
This reservoir of information forms the bedrock for crafting a comprehensive and unified customer profile.
In the realm of cross-channel marketing, this unified profile takes centre stage, ushering in an era of hyper-personalised, relevant, and seamless communication.
Marketing expert Prasun Kumar shares that by capturing consumer behaviour, preferences, engagement triggers & buying patterns, CDPs contribute immensely in creating multiple consumer personas allowing marketers to run effective programs for acquisition, retention & revenue maximisation.
“Personalisation has proven to be a potent lever for acquisition and that has been enabled due to unified personas. The same goes for meeting consumer expectations around cross-channel seamlessness, real-time and on-demand fulfilments and overall better experiences. Unified personas help in reducing marketing wastage via improved targeting, cross channel optimisations on cost as well as performance, solving attribution issues leading to better ROI,” he further explained.
Karan Kumar, Group Chief Marketing and Growth Officer, ART Fertility Clinics added that a unified customer profile also ensures message consistency across all channels, creating trust amongst customers. “This unified view streamlines targeting, reduces unnecessary spending, and provides richer customer insights for more strategic marketing decisions,” he said.
Enter AI/ML (ofcourse!)
Now, in an AI led world, it is also fair for one to wonder whether or not integrating the buzzwords ‘Artificial Intelligence’ and ‘Machine Learning’ with CDPs would make the above mentioned tasks even more seamless.
When coupled with CDPs, these technologies have ushered in a new era of cross-channel marketing optimization.
“Highly accurate customer propensity AI/ML models can help businesses to better segment and target their customers and also help them understand the reasoning or influential factors behind a certain customer or channel behaviour,” said Venugopalan.
For instance, a leading software company using Adobe’s Real Time CDP saw an overall performance of 3.85X lift in conversions when they used AI/ML generated segments based on propensity to convert followed by highly targeted email with different CTA’s.
Vij mentions that with AI/ML in play, marketers can harness the intel to analyse customer behaviour across channels and touchpoints while providing a better understanding of their journeys.
“Marketers can use these insights to anticipate customer needs, identify potential churn, and proactively engage customers with personalised offers or recommendations,” Prasun mentioned.
Karan added that AI-driven automation in CDPs allows for the automatic delivery of personalised content across multiple channels based on customer preferences.
Experts advise
With a multitude of CDPs available in the market, each offering a unique array of features and capabilities, selecting the right one for your specific business needs has become a strategic imperative. The process of choosing the optimal CDP involves a careful consideration of factors, that the experts further elaborate.
Vij mentions that in addition to CDP, businesses can use data analysis tools to identify the latest data trends and modify their operations to tap into the relevance of marketing angles.
Prasun advised that before implementing any CDP, marketers must clearly identify & articulate the need & opportunities that the platform needs to serve or tap. Clearly defining objectives and goals, clarity on the kind of data needed to collect, integrate, and analyse is critical.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Why a cookieless world marks the return of contextual advertising
With context gaining more importance in light of India's Digital Personal Data Protection Act, contextual advertising stands to gain even more prominence, according to experts
By Shantanu David | Sep 6, 2023 8:48 AM | 5 min read
Contextual advertising was all the rage a few years ago but has somewhat taken a backseat more recently. However, it’s making a steady return, buffeted by the winds of change of new technologies and an evolving business landscape. The reasons for this are twofold, which we will cover in two articles, and being a contrarian will start with how contextual advertising is helping the advertising ecosystem get future-ready for a world without cookies.
As a quick refresher, contextual advertising more or less means showing consumers ads in context to what they were browsing for, taking into account keywords they were typing, sites they were visiting, etc.
And with the imminent crumbling of the cookie, advertisers won’t have access to any trail left behind by us Hansels and Gretels still navigating the murky depths of the web.
Preetham Venkky, Chief Digital Officer at DDB Mudra Group, points to the good old days when you created content in order to drive users down the funnel across the behaviour pattern. “Obviously, going cookieless means that you're not able to track the data anymore and you're not able to see what the users’ behaviour has been in the recent past. This means that then you go up the funnel a little bit; behaviour is at the bottom, and you just go one step up. And so now the bottom of that conversion transaction becomes contextual content. Now contextual was kind of out of flavour, because it doesn't scale beyond a particular point in time.”
That has now changed with the emergence of new technologies, like AI and ML (more on that in the next article). From the early days of Google, we have seen keyword-based contextual advertising. Every time you hit the search bar, an ad for a relevant product or service pops up and that’s keyword-based contextual ads. We have seen how keyword-based search ads have evolved to reach their current sophistication.
Oindrila Roy, Managing Director, Publicis Worldwide India, says, “As the world of cookies evolved, personalisation started playing a key role. It taps into user browsing behaviour, interactions with other ads and user preferences. Personally, I think Instagram has really cracked this one with finesse. And I say that because I see ads for clothes only in colours and fabrics I like to wear.”
“Over the years, contextual advertising has become a lot more advanced. A lot of credit for that goes to technologies such as AI and NLP that have enabled semantic-based contextual advertising. This has moved advertisers to tap into environments that not only have seemingly relevant content but also take into account the context for greater relevance,” she says.
Basically, instead of a website for childcare, even a blog or an article that addresses soon-to-be moms or new moms becomes a relevant environment for baby products.
Nupur Shah - VP and Digital Lead, West and South, PHD India agrees the landscape of digital advertising is seeing a shift with the slow demise of third-party cookies. “This shift takes us back to the early days of digital marketing and marks the comeback of contextual targeting. After all, with the plug being pulled on cookies, if a brand does not have its own first-party data, we have to resort to the next best thing to target in-market consumers. And the next best thing is using contextual advertising to understand the context in which consumers engage with content in order to deliver ads that align seamlessly with their interests and needs.”
As lawmakers become more stringent about privacy laws, a cookieless future is standing at our doorstep. As Roy notes, “On August 11th, 2023, India’s GDPR equivalent, the DPDP (Digital Personal Data Protection) act received the presidential nod. So, I guess, its implementation is now just a matter of time. With the implementation of DPDP, consent will become even more critical for tracking online behaviour, further restricting the use of third-party cookies which are used to track browsing behaviour to serve relevant ads. In this scenario, contextual advertising will gain even more prominence as context is bound to gain more importance.”
Karan Anand, SVP – Strategy, Interactive Avenues (the digital arm of IPG Mediabrands India), believes that contextual advertising will also play a pivotal role due to its privacy-conscious approach, as instead of relying on user data, it centres on the context of content, ensuring relevant targeting while staying compliant with privacy regulations. "Advancements in natural language processing further enhance ad personalization, making ads more contextually relevant. Google's topic-based approach, which leverages a user's browsing history to determine interests and display relevant messaging, aligns with this contextuality."
Anand observes that the applications of contextual advertising will expand across various digital channels, including content-rich websites, social media, e-commerce platforms, and mobile apps, all while respecting user privacy. "It seamlessly adapts to the content and context of different digital environments, from news sites to video platforms, and even emerging technologies like AR and VR. This adaptability positions it as a vital strategy in the ever-evolving digital advertising landscape."
As the industry shifts away from third-party cookies and retargeting campaigns, it's clear that these methods will lose a lot of their effectiveness.
“This means we need to come up with new strategies, and this is where contextual advertising comes in. It works because it's based on the environment in which the ad is placed, not just the user's data. This means it's not just more respectful of the user's privacy, but it's also a better way to reach an audience that's becoming more and more conscious of their online privacy,” says Keerthi Kumar.R, Business Head- South, FoxyMoron (Zoo Media)
He adds, “In the future, I think we'll see a lot more contextual advertising on content-heavy platforms like news, blogs, forums, and streaming services. It's all about making the interaction with the user smoother and less intrusive. In an era where consumer attention is split and trust is low, contextual advertising could be the new gold standard.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Big Move: News publishers block OpenAI’s web crawler to protect content
Times of India, Hindustan Times, Dainik Bhaskar and The Hindu have safeguarded their websites from OpenAI's web crawler GPTBot, many others to follow suit this week
By Kanchan Srivastava | Sep 6, 2023 8:33 AM | 5 min read
India’s leading news publishers have started blocking OpenAI’s web scanning tool to stop it from accessing their content to power ChatGPT, e4m has learnt.
ChatGPT is a generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) application developed by Microsoft-backed OpenAI. Over the last three weeks, The Times of India, Hindustan Times, Dainik Bhaskar and The Hindu have blocked access to OpenAI's web crawler ‘GPTBot’ in order to safeguard their content, top officials in all the three newspapers confirmed the development to e4m. Some others are planning to follow the suit this week only.
The move comes days after leading international publications CNN, NY Times, The Guardian, ABC and Reuters took similar measures to thwart GPTbot, a web crawler launched by OpenAI on August 8.
When asked about it, Sujata Gupta, Secretary General, Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA) expressed concern over the challenges posed by web crawlers and automated bots accessing and potentially using content without permission.
“Some of our members have already taken steps to block access to OpenAI's web crawler, GPTBot, in order to safeguard their content. Others are in the process of implementing similar measures or are actively evaluating their options,” said Gupta.
She added, “Most of the publishers are also considering updating their Terms of Service to restrict any use of their content without prior consent for the development of any artificial intelligence (AI) systems or similar programs or models, a move similar to the one taken by a lot of global news publishers already, with some planning to do it as soon as this week itself.”
OpenAI, which does not disclose the data that helped build the model behind ChatGPT, announced in August that it will enable website operators to block its web crawler from accessing their content, although the move does not allow material to be removed from existing training datasets.
According to plagiarism tracker Originality.ai, over 10 percent of news websites across the globe have blocked the web crawler of OpenAI within weeks of its launch.
Revenue loss
Apart from content piracy, ChatGPT is also being blamed for causing a drop in referral traffic to news websites through Google Search as people are shifting to AI-chatbots for their queries, alleged digital publishers.
Online news publishers’ revenue has been on a decline for the last few months due to a range of reasons such as a drop in news consumption, decline in sales of mobile phones. Generative AI has led to further blow to their revenues as users have almost stopped clicking any news links, news industry leaders say.
News or other websites earn revenue if users visit their sites and click on ads displayed on their webpages.
“Even Google has brought AI in search now. About 90 percent of news consumers anyway don’t click news links. They just read the headings thrown up by Google Search. With AI addition in Google Search, referral traffic to our websites would completely stop. We would be left with no digital revenue. How will we invest in journalists and news production then?” rues a publisher.
All Generative AI-tools being blocked
A top digital publisher added, “Not just OpenAI, all generative AI tools which are working on ‘Large language models’ (LLMs)are being blocked so that they can’t access our content to further develop their generative AI models.”
Large language models are fed vast amounts of text in order to be taught how to generate plausible sentences.
Generative AI firms are accused of lifting unlicensed content from news websites to create their LLMs. All these firms have become larger than life within a few months.
For instance, OpenAI, which launched ChatGPT in November 2022 only, is valued at $30 billion, according to international media reports although the tech firm has not reported any revenue figures so far.
Publishers across the world feel that OpenAi may earn huge revenue in the coming days by feeding ChatGPT with their content but without sharing a single penny with news publishers who spend huge sums of money to produce the content. They also feel that journalism itself is in danger due to the advent of ChatGPT and other generative AI-tools.
Digital Competition Bill gives hope
The digital publishers now pin hope on the upcoming legislation on Digital Competition that seeks to regulate the tech companies.
The government of India set up a committee in February this year, following a report by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance in December 2022 on anti-competitive practices by big tech companies. It had mooted a digital competition bill to check such practices. Industry insiders and experts feel the report will have far-reaching implications.
Gupta stated, “Our primary goal is to strike a balance that respects copyright protection, fosters innovation, and maintains a free flow of credible news to the citizens of the country. We are hopeful that upcoming bills of the Government of India on Digital Governance and Competition matters would also factor these recent changes in the domain of technology that would have ramifications on both revenue and copyright matters. A win-win situation needs to exist.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
FanCode gets exclusive digital rights for Rugby World Cup 2023
The tournament will take place from 8 September to 28 October
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 5, 2023 3:52 PM | 2 min read
FanCode will exclusively livestream the upcoming Rugby World Cup 2023 in India. Rugby World Cup 2023 will take place from 8 September - 28 October with matches played in nine venues across 10 host cities. The tournament will be the 10th men’s Rugby World Cup and the second to be hosted by France after a memorable event in 2007.
The World Cup will take place in a year when the sport celebrates 200 years, with the invention being dated back to 1823 after William Webb Ellis was credited with inventing the game by showing “a fine disregard for the rules” in catching the ball and running with it. In his honour, the trophy that’s awarded to the winner is called the Webb Ellis Cup.
Paris, Bordeaux, Marseille, Lille, Lyon, Saint-Etienne, Saint-Denis, Nice, Nantes and Toulouse are the ten host cities. The 20 teams taking part in this year’s edition are hosts France, Argentina, Australia, Chile, England, Fiji, Georgia, Japan, Ireland, Italy, Namibia, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, Scotland, South Africa, Spain, Tonga, Samoa, Uruguay, Wales. In total, 48 matches will be played across 51 days.
Rugby fans can watch all the action on FanCode’s mobile app (Android, iOS), TV app available on Android TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Jio STB, Samsung TV, Airtel XStream, OTT Play, WatchO and www.fancode.com.
The defending champions are South Africa, who won their third title in 2019. They are the most successful team in the history of the tournament along with New Zealand. Both have three titles each. This World Cup promises to be one of the most closely competed with Australia, France, England and other teams all amongst strong contenders.
Speaking about it Yannick Colaco, co-founder, FanCode, said “Rugby is a sport that ignites passion and excitement among fans worldwide, and we are committed to ensuring that Indian sports fans can witness every tackle, try, and triumph at the Rugby World Cup.”
FanCode has been the home of international rugby in India and previously broadcast the Rugby Sevens.
Recently, FanCode had also tied up with Rugby India to develop the rugby ecosystem in India. FanCode livestreamed the men’s, women’s national championships at junior and senior level.
FanCode will be offering tour passes at affordable prices for fans apart from monthly and yearly subscriptions.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube