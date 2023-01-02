Will it be a happy new year for Google India?
Slapped with hefty penalties by CCI, Google braces up for a tough time ahead in India in 2023 despite record growth
“Back in India this week after a few years away! Super energized by the entrepreneurs, leaders, and Googlers I met in Delhi and Bangalore. Glad to join our #GoogleForIndia and #WomenWill events, spend time with teams here, and eat many excellent thalis:),” read the Instagram post of Sundar Pichai, the much celebrated CEO of Indian origin who heads the world’s largest media company Google.
The post was accompanied by Pichai’s picture with prime minister Narendra Modi in which they both were seen in a brimming smile. Pichai, who was awarded the Padma Bhushan early this month, was in New Delhi to attend his company’s flagship event ‘Google for India’ held in December where he announced a slew of new features to enhance users and marketers experience.
On Twitter, Pichai posted: “Thank you for a great meeting today PM
@narendramodi. Inspiring to see the rapid pace of technological change under your leadership. Look forward to continuing our strong partnership and supporting India’s G20 presidency to advance an open, connected internet that works for all.”
His visit came at a time when the Indian arm of his company had posted record advertising revenue of nearly Rs 25,000 crore in 2021-22, a jump of 79% from the previous year. But days later, India’s competition regulator Competition Commission of India (CCI) issued demand notices to Google India for its failure to pay within the stipulated time (60 days) penalties of Rs 2,250 crore.
In a first ever case, the watchdog on October 20 had slapped a penalty of Rs 1,337 crore and then on October 25 another penalty of Rs 936 crore on the tech major for abusing its dominant position with respect to its Android mobile system and Play Store policies respectively. The penalties are roughly 9 per cent of the company’s ad revenue in India. The regulator had also directed Google to modify its conduct within a defined timeline. The Indian regulator’s stern action against one of the most powerful companies sparked a fresh debate over the tech giant's monopoly and its repercussions.
While app designers have welcomed this decision as it opens the door for a level playing field for them against Google, activists and industry experts aren’t that optimistic about the outcome of the CCI orders. Reasons: Firstly, Google has challenged the CCI order of Android at the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) in the Android mobile case which is yet to be heard. Secondly, the tech giant has not hinted so far that it was taking any corrective measures in its policies as desired by the CCI.
The case is likely to come up for NCLAT hearing in 2023. Moreover, CCI is also looking into Google’s business conduct in the smart TV market and also its ad revenue sharing with digital news publishers. Clearly, the new year is going to be one of the most challenging years for Google in India, industry experts say.
Although Pichai has announced a slew of special features for India at its recent ‘Google for India’ event such as Multi Search feature, bilingual search pages and integration of the Files app with the Digilocker service that will help strengthen Google’s business further in 2023, the CCI penalties will continue to haunt the global giant for a long time.
Queries were sent to Google to understand the tech giant’s perspective for 2023, its revenue projections and its stand on CCI orders. Most questions remained unanswered for reasons such as spokespersons being unavailable and Google didn't share any forward-looking statements. The company did share a comment on the Android case:
"We have decided to appeal the CCI’s decision on Android as we believe it presents a major setback for our Indian users and businesses who trust Android's security features, and potentially raising the cost of mobile devices. Android has greatly benefitted Indian users, developers, and OEMs, and powered India’s digital transformation. We look forward to making our case and remain committed to our users and partners."
Tight scrutiny across the globe
What started as a search algorithm "BackRub" in 1996 by two students at Stanford University in California-Larry Page and Sergey Brin- Google became a ubiquitous search engine and the fourth largest enterprise in the world by market cap, at $1.43 trillion, after Apple, ArMaco and Microsoft within two decades.
After two decades of virtually unchecked growth from the world’s biggest walled gardens—particularly, Google, Meta and Apple—regulators and politicians across the globe are waking up to anti-monopoly enforcement.
Google’s success story is a case study for technocrats, though it is not free from controversies. The giant is facing tight scrutiny from regulators around the world over its alleged misuse of anti-competitive practices.
It suffered one of its biggest setbacks in September this year when a top European Union court upheld a 2017 ruling that it broke competition rules and fined it a record 4.1 billion euros for favoring its own shopping service in search results.
The United States, South Korea, Indonesia also took up the cudgels against Google for its discriminatory policies in different domains.
Outcome far away: Experts
While many experts feel that rulings in the EU and India may encourage other regulators to ratchet up pressure on Google and also set the tone for digital regulation in India, others point out that Google has not paid the penalties so far thus a precedent is yet to be set.
Stakeholders and complainants have no option but to wait and watch as it may take years for Indian authorities to see the penalties coming.
Hareesh Tibrewala, joint CEO, Mirum India, says, “I am not a legal expert but my observation is that this legal case will drag on for a long time. Then both the government and the party (in this case Google) will reach some kind of compromise; the fine amount will be reduced; and then Google will happily cough up the fine amount.”
“It’s obvious that paying a fine is cheaper compared to opening up the market for competition”, says Tibrewala.
To global tech giants like Google, governmental controls and regulatory tightening is part of everyday work, opines senior adman Sandeep Goyal, MD of Rediffusion. “The CCI penalty is part of the regulatory game global tech giants are well versed in. It is part of doing business - you win some, you lose some. So while to us in India the penalty may seem large, for Google, they are used to much larger numbers in payouts in EU and elsewhere.”
“I can’t predict how the NCLAT appeal will go. I don’t know what Google’s lawyers have said in the company’s defence but I think either way, Google frankly will take it in their stride to market dominance”, Goyal added.
Google is using delaying tactics (by approaching NCLAT) to extend the timelines, quips Rahul Vengalil, Executive Director of Everest Solutions.
How did it unfold?
It was in 2007 when Google shelled out roughly $50 million to buy a struggling mobile phone software company called Android. The acquisition turned out to be quite valuable for Google as touch screen mobile phones began to explode in popularity.
Allegations of unfair practices emerged in the EU around 2015 one of which led to a penalty in 2017.
“CCI's probe into Google’s alleged anti-competitive practices initiated in 2020 after a complainant approached the regulator seeking a probe against the US major citing antitrust verdict in the EU,” a highly placed source said. The complainant’s name has been kept under wraps.
In the Android case, it was alleged that Google forced manufacturers to pre-install Google Search and its Chrome browser, together with its Google Play app store on mobile devices giving it an unfair advantage. Most users never download or use other browsers or app stores.
In the Play Store case, it was alleged that the app developers are not permitted to list their apps on the Play Store if they don’t comply with Google's policy of using its own Billing System (GPBS). Third-party developers offering their apps on Google Play are charged 15 to 30 percent service fee, while others charge much less, claim developers.
In some cases, rival apps were allegedly blocked. For instance, MapMyIndia CEO and ED Rohan Verma has recently alleged, “During COVID in 2020, MapmyIndia's app was showing people nearby containment zones as well as testing and treatment centers, helping them stay safe, something which Google Maps didn't provide, but Google removed MapmyIndia's app from Play Store.”
Twitter suffers massive outage for 2 hours
The problem reportedly started around 6.30 am on Thursday
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 29, 2022 8:53 AM | 1 min read
Thousands of Twitter users were not able to login to their accounts on Thursday morning as the social media site experienced a massive outage for nearly two hours. The problem, which started around 6.30 am, lasted till round 8.30 am.
Users were unable to log in on Twitter website. However, the microblogging site was working fine on mobile phones.
According to outage tracking website Downdetector.com., User reports indicate Twitter is having problems since 7:13 EST" . Some users also reportedly complained that their Twitter notifications were not working.
In India, Twitter users are getting this message while trying to access the website: “Something went wrong, but don’t fret — it’s not your fault. Let’s try again," with options to refresh or log out.
2022: A game-changing year for esports & gaming in India
A strong growth in viewership, increased commercialization of the sector, more acceptance by sports authorities, and larger prize pools for players were some of the highlights of 2022
By Shantanu David | Dec 29, 2022 8:46 AM | 5 min read
This year saw the gaming industry in India reach new heights, with the country picking up its first bronze medal in the first esports tournament hosted by this year’s Commonwealth Games, and this is merely the beginning, experts say.
“2022 indeed has been a game changing year for our industry. The culture and the community grew beyond players and included spectators to the mix as well. The whole upward tick has led to widespread acknowledgement of the industry. In fact, esports becoming a part of the Commonwealth Games this year and the Olympic committee announcing the Olympic Esports Week is a push the industry and, more importantly, the players needed to be recognized,” asserts Rajan Navani, Founder and CEO, JetSynthesys.
Indeed, a recent Dentsu report said that the number of Indian gamers is expanding at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12% and is expected to jump to 700 million in FY25 compared with 507 million in 2021. Then a FICCI-EY media and entertainment 2022 report on the esports segment ‘Tuning into consumer’ notes that the online gaming segment is expected to reach Rs 153 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 15% to become the fourth largest segment of the Indian M&E sector, driven by innovations across NFTs, the metaverse and esports.
“As the industry continues to grow at an accelerated pace, some key takeaways from this year in esports and gaming include a strong and continued growth in viewership, increased commercialization of the industry, increased acceptance by traditional sports authorities, and larger prize pools for top players,” says Anirudh Pandita, Founder, Loco, adding that simultaneously, with India projected to become the world's largest gaming market, there is clearly a rising trend in online gaming. “Indian gamers are increasingly looking for immersive mobile gaming experiences. There has also been increased investment in the Indian gaming industry, with investors recognising the potential of the market.”
Aditya Pandit, Associate Director- Media, Carat India firmly believes that penetration is on an upward trend and that engagement is at scale: “There are about a million pro esports players in the country and that number is still growing, not to forget 20% of them are women. About 52% of the gamers agreed that they played once a week at least and 32% said they played daily (Source: Dentsu Gaming Report- For the Game). The frequency of gaming matters, and immersion is growing. Gamers today are a community among themselves and they co-exist with the larger society.”
Ayush Wadhwa, Founder of Owled Media notes that gaming, on a macro level, is bigger than Hollywood and the music industry combined. “It was only a matter of time before that kind of impact would seep into the masses, considering how powerful budget phones are getting,” he says. Piyush Kumar, Co-founder and CEO, Rooter, believes that 2022 was perhaps one of the biggest years so far for the Indian esports and gaming industry, with publishers, streaming platforms, esports organizers, and teams coming together to create a very healthy ecosystem.
“For one, the increasing receptivity to esports has made it a mainstream source of entertainment. Inclusion of esports in Commonwealth Games and India winning a medal has definitely added to the audience interest. With more professional teams training to compete and win in global tournaments, 2023 may well be a breakout year for esports. At the grassroots levels as well, early signs of the growth of esports are visible, with many schools and colleges adopting it at competitive levels,” he says.
Rohit Agarwal, Founder & Director, Alpha Zegus, a marketing agency specializing in the domains of gaming and lifestyle, observes that the content was, is, and shall remain king. “Creator economy has boomed multifold, with well over 5000 more creators taking on gaming as a content option. This has created many more brand collaborations, monetization tools, streaming opportunities, and more,” he says, adding, “Also, we have seen a great rise in physical/on-ground events, which is getting fans, players, content creators & brands at scale to finally interact with each other on a more personal basis. So far we have already seen over 15 big-scale events. Lastly, in 2022, we have seen more Web3 brands take interest in the space and create a whole new form of gaming.”
Wadhwa adds, “There's also a really interesting uptick in the number of in-app purchases. People are more open to purchasing digital goods than ever, and this will only grow. We can see a similar uptick in startups that are enabling a better digital goods purchasing ecosystem.”
Alin Choubey, Business Head North- FoxyMoron, Zoo Media, points out that gaming is not restricted to a particular group of people anymore. “May it be a 50-year-old stuck on Candy Crush level 77 or a 17-year-old old winning the season on Free Fire, there is a game for everyone. Gaming has shifted from being a solitary play to a spectator sport. With cheaper internet, better devices, and faster adaptability of technology the sport has reached places never imagined.”
With India being the second largest market of gaming and esports, experts say we will see more India-centric strategies from global software and hardware developers. The Indian advertising industry is already seeing a lot of brand integration, collaboration, and campaigns catering to this large audience. And the games have only just begun.
Emerging technologies to guide our way forward in 2023
Guest Column: Niraj Ruparel, Head Of Mobile & Emerging Tech - GroupM India Emerging Tech Lead - WPP India, shares insights about the technological advancements coming our way in the next year
By Niraj Ruparel | Dec 29, 2022 8:23 AM | 5 min read
Post-pandemic, the world is going through a digital revolution. In the past few years, we have been seeing how an increasing number of people are interacting with science and technology in their daily lives. They are also more likely to get educated, thanks to the Internet. Telecom companies are racing to provide 100% coverage around the world, while manufacturers from around the world can deliver products customized for India.
Emerging technologies will guide our way forward in 2023 since they drive change and use deeper data to configure themselves to larger audiences. Over the last few years, audiences have grown used to algorithms deciding how they consume content. This ‘new normal’ digitally immersive world, which we are part of, will only get more personalized. Short-form video will see immense growth in 2023, and influencer marketing will deliver on ROI. Brands will also have to fight harder to humanize themselves and engage in meaningful interactions with audiences.
What can we look forward to in 2023? Well, there are a lot of technological advancements that will be coming our way. Immersive conferences, VR Training & HR onboarding, Virtual/Augmented/Mixed Reality Workshops, Broadcast Augmented Reality and Interactive OTT are just some of the technologies we can expect to see in offices, homes and retail stores around the world.
Another significant shift in the way we interact with data and information, can be felt through the rise of synthetic AI media tools that help us generate image-based and audio-visual content! The introduction of AI generative tools like Dall-E, Chat GPT, Imagen Video & Make-A-Video are just a few examples of the generative AI tools currently available to the public. By utilizing the speed and programmability of AI interfaces, audiences can now interact with customized and personalized content that can be generated with a few words or lines of reference data. The future of content creation lies in the hands of AI technology, and will streamline the curation, production & delivery of multimedia, while harnessing the power of passion and customized economies, rather than influencer marketing!
These new technologies will affect the way we do business, the way brands interact with audiences, and increase the power of the individual, by giving them even more digital access than ever before. Advertising will move beyond the billboard, beyond the fixed screen, and take over more space than ever before. Gamification of content is on the rise and audiences want more control of what they interact with than ever before.
Data services are going to be cheaper and faster, and this is going to spur a lot of forward-thinking strategies to make sure that the value of data services rises. 5G will revolutionize how we interact with data services by enabling ultra-fast real-time connectivity. This, in turn, will enable high-speed transmission of augmented and virtual reality content which in turn allows unfettered access to digital metaverses.
These digital metaverses are also going to be a big part of what’s to come in 2023. Virtual avatars are becoming more efficient by the day, and it’s not long before the metaverse becomes an essential part of the brand and consumer conversation. By unlocking the potential of digital avatars, marketers can further individualize and streamline the way they interact with their audiences. We won’t see virtual avatars as a gimmick instead they will be a digital manifestation of a brand or personality with the power to interact with consumers virtually.
This is going to lead to increased celebrity engagement through the metaverse. Imagine if you as a Nike customer in India, could get advice straight from Cristiano Ronaldo, or Lionel Messi in real time. By engaging existing customers, and adding culture to the heart of a brand’s conversation, the metaverse will provide a platform for audiences and influencers to connect in more personal and meaningful ways. If aligned with business goals along with strategic planning and implementation, AR (and the metaverse) can transform how customers and brand ambassadors interact.
This amalgamation of real-time, real-world interactions aided by AR and VR in the metaverse will in turn lead to another trend in 2023: the rise of digital brand ambassadors, as well as higher engagement with influencer commerce. The WHO already uses Florence, a digital health worker, to help people lead a healthier life by giving them access to health information faster than ever, in a more interactive environment. Additionally, we will see luxury brands invest in digital ambassadors, such as Livi - Louis Vuitton’s virtual ambassador. In moving towards acquiring a virtual ‘person’, brands can reduce customer acquisition costs, with a one-time investment.
When you combine technology, we currently have access to, with the immense volume of data that is sourceable, the future of marketing lies in a brand’s ability to communicate digitally, with the data they are able to acquire. If structured the right way, AR technology can lay the foundation for a powerful community-driven Metaverse. I’m very excited about what 2023 has to bring, and I’m inspired by the increasing digitalization of India, which will only grow over the next year.
Recognition for esports, big win for the industry
Indian government's move to recognise esports will also enable brands and advertisers to enter the system with more ease, say industry experts
By Shantanu David | Dec 28, 2022 8:44 AM | 4 min read
The esports industry in India has had the most welcome news, just in time for the new year. After industry stakeholders tirelessly worked towards establishing the difference between esports and iGaming, finally, their efforts seem to have borne fruits. The Indian government has officially recognised esports in the country, and it will now be a part of the “multisports event” category in India under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and sports.
This cleared the air that esports must not be clubbed under the umbrella term "Gaming". Esports (Electronic sports) is a competitive sport where esports athletes use their physical and mental abilities to compete in certain genres of video games in a virtual, electronic environment.
Lokesh Suji, Director of the Esports Federation of India & Vice President of the Asian Esports Federation (AESF), celebrates the fact, saying, “We welcome this announcement by our government under the leadership of Hon'ble PM Modi ji, which will open new avenues to pour in more investment opportunities in this booming industry. From now onwards, we will have to build the proper infrastructure, training facilities and coaching for our young esports athletes. Only a short time until we see esports being placed in the same league as cricket, football, basketball, etc. and having similar fan power, scale and craze.”
Piyush Kumar, Founder & CEO, Rooter on Esports getting recognised as part of multisports events says the move comes at an opportune time for the industry which has already seen rapid growth in 2022 on the back of multiple domestic and international tournaments where Indian teams have proven their mettle. “We expect to see many more Indian teams continue the momentum and bring global laurels. As esports goes mainstream, effective policy push will also see it grow at the grassroots stages, with many schools and colleges adopting esports at competitive and representative levels,” he says.
Brands and advertisers will also have a much easier time getting into the system, something which had already been happening, though perhaps not as rapidly as it could have been, given the ambiguity between esports and gaming, with the latter often being pegged by state authorities as “undesirable.”
Rohit Jagasia, Founder & CEO, Revenant Esports indeed says this can be said to be the greatest day in Indian esports history, adding, “The year 2023 is undoubtedly going to be the start of the country's golden era in esports and with the Asian Games as well as the Olympic Esports Week also set to take place soon, there is a lot of success expected to be in store for the entire community.”
Animesh Agarwal, Founder and CEO, 8bit Creatives and a former esports athlete, adds, “It presents a clean slate for gamers and proves to naysayers that esports is, in fact, a serious sport that deserves to be recognised for its skilled and hard-working players who will be competing against some of the world's best players and put India on the map of professional gaming countries. At 8Bit Creatives & S8UL, this is a defining moment for us. The future of Indian esports holds great things from our side.”
"While this is a great first step by the Indian government, it’s important to take cognizance of the nuances that could emerge from this statement. The insertion of 'e-Sports as part of multi-sports events' needs to be closely examined so as not to exclude popular esport titles that are not directly linked to a traditional sport. Games like Valorant, Dota 2 and those created by Indian game developers should also have the opportunity to be classified as esports, and their players as athletes," said Akshat Rathee, Co-Founder and Managing Director NODWIN Gaming.
As for Anirudh Pandita, Founder, Loco, “With this legislation, the government has underlined the importance of building a vibrant gaming ecosystem and we believe that if the industry works in resonance with the government, then India will become a global gaming superpower soon. In the past two years, Loco has been the largest investor in India’s game streaming and esports ecosystem and in 2023, we look forward to continuing our investment in domestic gaming technology and content initiatives.”
Indian govt recognises esports as part of multisports events
A new section 'matters relating to online gaming' has been added under MeitY
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 27, 2022 6:10 PM | 2 min read
In what comes as a win for gaming in India, esports will now be a part of "multisports events" under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. MeitY has also added a section related to "matters relating to online gaming" after entry 5.
The move will lend a major fillip to the gaming industry, helping regularise it and build proper infrastructure for esport enthusiasts.
Lokesh Suji, Director of Esports Federation of India & Vice President of the Asian Esports Federation (AESF) welcomed the move: "We welcome this announcement by our government under the leadership of Hon'ble PM Modi ji, which will open new avenues to pour in more investment opportunities in this booming industry. From now onwards, we will have to build the proper infrastructure, training facilities and coaching for our young esports athletes. Only a short time until we see Esports being placed in the same league as cricket, football, basketball, etc. and having similar fan power, scale and craze.
"With the latest announcement and India recently competing for medals at the inaugural Esports Asian Games, people are shaking off the misconceptions linked with esports as a passion or career option. The year 2023 beholds greater opportunities for esports and we are anticipating more favourable developments, only making it bigger. It surely has been a great year for Indian esports."
The pandemic has fuelled the growth of esports in India. According to the FICCI-EY Media and Entertainment Report 2022, esport players in India have grown 600,000 strong in 2021. Revenue grew to Rs 9.7 billion in 2021.
Art-E MediaTech bags social media mandate of realme
The mandate was won following a multi-agency pitch
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 27, 2022 3:11 PM | 1 min read
Art-E MediaTech Pvt. Ltd. wins the social media management mandate for realme Smartphones. The mandate has been awarded to Art-E MediaTech after a multi-agency pitch and will be managed by the agency’s Delhi branch. The agency would be responsible for upscaling realme’s digital presence by formulating & executing social media strategies, cross-medium communication strategies, and influencer marketing strategies to build a stronger brand voice.
Speaking on the new mandate, Amit Dhawan, Partner & CEO at Art-E MediaTech said, “This is a partnership of two young, extremely motivated and driven teams who value great ideas and are always eager to do more creative work. realme has been redefining the smartphone space in India one phone at a time and we are super excited to be a part of their journey. I am certain that this partnership will lead to some fantastic work and I look forward to achieving greater heights together”.
Tao, Chief Marketing Officer at realme India said, “As we endeavor to increase our presence in the international smartphone market, we are happy to have Art-E MediaTech as our partner. With their extensive knowledge and command of the digital ecosystem, We are confident that they will aid in our ongoing consumer engagement while creating a strong positioning and greater exposure of our brand.”
How Reels, Gen Z and chatbots will redefine social media in 2023
Experts share insights on how social media trends will alter brand marketing strategies in the upcoming year
By Tanya Dwivedi | Dec 27, 2022 2:38 PM | 3 min read
Over the years social media has been a must-have tool for marketers. Coming 2023, industry experts say brands will further experiment with social media practices. Marketing researchers have unveiled some of the upcoming trends.
The demand for reel-based content is set to have more takers. Experts say LinkedIn will be about much more than jobs, GenZ will redefine UGC, social SEO will replace hashtags and closed captioning will be the default on social video.
Social media & marketing strategies
Talking about how social media has evolved in recent years, Ameer Ismail, President of Lintas, live, says that after the unfortunate spike of Covid, social media has proven to be the most effective and easiest way for brands to communicate their proposition because of the quick turnaround of assets/campaigns and the platforms.
“I feel we have just scratched the surface when it comes to social media. With this evolving, need for influencer marketing and metaverse, there is still a lot more to come in this evolving and exciting world of possibilities,” Ismail added.
As for Pravin Shiriyannavar, COO, brand-comm, a unit of Madison World, social media has evolved to a stage where there is a belief that one is not a marketer if he or she doesn’t know social media marketing. "Today, it has also gone past being a selling platform to being a service platform because of its interoperability. Brands are constantly listening to customers’ voices and it is part of the brands’ feedback or listening machinery. It has also become a great platform for personal branding. At Brand Comm, we have been helping many CXOs in their brand-building journey."
Trends for 2023
Social media has been lately seeing a lot of chatbot communication and brands continue to invest in influencer marketing. According to Shiriyannavar, there will be an increase in acceptance of video content along with a need for business psychologists to study consumer behaviour and work on campaigns that are scientifically backed. He also spoke of the need to develop engaging content by constantly monitoring the way users or consumers react and engage.
Tussle between platforms
Ravi Kumar, Founder, and CEO, MadHawks, says, “Facebook, as the most popular social media platform, will continue to take a larger business share from brands. Instagram is rapidly catching up and may soon overtake Facebook in terms of user numbers. However, it is unlikely to occur in 2023. The ageing demographics of Facebook users, which also mean higher spending power, are a better bet. This has the potential to be a valuable resource for future Facebook business growth. LinkedIn could be the underdog among all the talk about Facebook and Instagram taking over the spotlight for brands. Despite having a smaller audience, LinkedIn's success will be driven by the tightly knit communities and clear intent of the audience. Twitter, on the other hand, has seen a massive clash - so it's a good idea to keep actively engaging with your audience as the platform will catch the attention throughout the year - For better or worse.”
Sharing more on what the future looks like, Ismail, said, “We go through a football field of data regularly and attention is in short supply. In that context, social media is a perfect space to learn, share and express views. As a matter of fact, brands now are keener and more interested in the type of content, moment marketing initiatives and digital film campaigns to increase their engagement and thereby conversion.
