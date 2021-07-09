WhatsApp puts privacy policy on hold till new data protection law is enacted

WhatsApp has put the updated privacy policy on hold till the forthcoming data protection bill comes into effect. The messaging platform told the Delhi High Court that it would not limit the functionality of its messaging app in case a user does not consent to its latest privacy policy.

“We will continue to display our updates from time to time to people who have not accepted. In addition, we will display the update whenever a user chooses relevant optional features, like when a user communicates with a business receiving support from Facebook,” WhatsApp counsel Harish Salve told the court.



The court was hearing an appeal by WhatsApp against the Competition Commission of India’s (CCI) ongoing probe into the platform's privacy policy. The Centre had earlier told WhatsApp to withdraw its privacy policy.



Salve submitted that the update which triggered the enquiry of CCI is for the present and the platform has voluntarily agreed to put it on hold. He also said that WhatsApp would either close shop in India or would not implement it if the Parliament does not permit such a policy in future.



“The commitment is that I will not do anything till the parliamentary law comes. Obviously then if parliamentary law comes, you have to fit within that law. If Parliament allows me to have a separate policy for India, I will have it. If it does not allow me, then bad luck. I will then have to take a call,” Salve said.



In a major setback for WhatsApp and Facebook, the Delhi High Court had refused to stay the CCI notice directing the two platforms to furnish information in relation to a probe ordered by the antitrust watchdog into the messaging app's new privacy policy.



Facebook and WhatsApp had filed applications urging the Delhi High Court to stay the CCI notice asking them to furnish certain information about the new privacy policy. A vacation bench of Justices Anup Jairam Bhambhani and Jasmeet Singh noted that the court has already issued notice to CCI on an application seeking stay of further steps in the investigation. It also noted that no interim relief was granted by the division bench on May 6 and is listed for consideration on July 9.

