Meet Mixed Reality: Advertisers ready for the new realm?
An entirely new way of creating and consuming branded content and advertising is in the making, share industry heads
Much like fusion energy, Virtual Reality (VR) seems to be one of those revolutionary technologies, which have always been just around the corner but waiting for the big launch. Google Glass, the current Alphabet corporation’s previous venture into the visual wearable space, exited markets and minds even as it was introduced. Google Cardboard never really took off.
Now, Meta has found more success with its Quest headsets. Apple’s unveiling of the Vision Pro, priced at an eye-watering $3500 a unit and set to be launched in the US early next year, along with Samsung’s announcement of investing significantly in the heavy-duty chips and processors, looks like VR is finally here.
Virtual Reality, or rather Mixed Reality, as the concept is now evolving into, now seems closer than ever. And where there is a media product, there needs to be content. And where there’s content, there’s advertising.
exchange4media spoke to industry veterans on what this new mediascape will presumably look like.
Niraj Ruparel, Emerging Tech Lead, WPP, and Head of Mobile and Emerging Tech, GroupM, believes advertisers should prioritize creativity and value delivery in Mixed Reality advertising. Ever the evangelist for utilizing bleeding-edge tech for media solutions, Ruparel says, “By gamifying experiences, encouraging user-generated content, and embracing social sharing, advertisers can maximize brand visibility and generate positive associations. As the MR market continues to evolve, advertisers must adapt their strategies to capitalize on this exciting new medium and provide consumers with captivating and memorable experiences.”
Dr Kushal Sanghvi, Head - India and SEA, CitrusAd, is also excited about the movement in the MR space, and the investments and announcements being made in and around the hardware, software, and content for the emerging medium.
“One of the most important things I see happening is there’s going to be an entirely new way of creating and consuming branded content and advertising. This is a new format of visual storytelling, which is going to be a mix of audio, video, and augmented reality. So, it will need to be approached in a whole new way,” says Sanghvi. Unlike the initial frenzy and subsequent dampening of enthusiasm that brands had for the metaverse a couple of years back, mixed reality will be a whole new ball game, he added.
Brands like Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Coca-Cola, and the 30-or-so brands who are always the first movers in any new technology or media space did some really interesting work, but Sanghvi notes they were followed by many who set up their own metaverses with mixed results. The hype, therefore, sort of exceeded the capabilities of the technology.
“With MR devices, it’s not the engagement of just two senses like sight and sound (video and audio); it’s much more immersive and tactile, and you’re going to be interacting with your surroundings even as you’re on the device. This has a lot of interesting possibilities,” he says.
Ruparel observes that by understanding the unique capabilities of MR devices, advertisers can create content that maximizes the potential of this medium. They can design interactive and engaging experiences that align with the features of MR, such as spatial mapping and gesture recognition, he notes.
According to Arpit Jain, Founder, and CEO at GreedyGame, another key advantage of mixed reality devices is the ability to target premium segments of users who are and will be early adopters. “These tech-savvy individuals are more likely to embrace new technologies and are a valuable audience for advertisers who are looking to target this segment. By delivering immersive and interactive ad experiences through mixed reality, advertisers can captivate this niche market and forge strong connections with potential consumers,” explains Jain.
Sanjeev Jasani, COO, Cheil India, agrees, saying, “In a world of choices, it’s the experiences that leave a lasting impact, making them invaluable for brands seeking to captivate and engage consumers. By embracing the immersive potential of mixed reality devices, advertisers can thrive by creating unique experiences that seamlessly integrate their brand narratives into the evolving ecosystem, captivating consumers on a whole new level.”
However, Ruparel cautions that adoption of MR will be slow and initially only premium audiences will be able to afford the devices, meaning that critical mass is still quite a way away. “You need very cheap and very good devices for mass audiences and you probably need mass audiences to be included in marketing. This is the problem VR technology has always had.”
However, Ruparel also notes that Jio is looking to spark another revolution in this segment, attempting to democratize the technology by pricing the mass-market device at Rs 1,300. Even as we wait for the price points to become more accessible to a larger number of consumers, they can still experience the technology through investments by other companies.
As Jain notes, mixed reality places user experience at the forefront. “Consumers can now experience products or services firsthand before making a purchase decision, fostering a deeper sense of trust and engagement. Advertisers can leverage this by creating virtual experiences that allow users to interact with their products in a simulated environment, enabling them to understand the value and benefits even before opting for the actual product.”
For instance, Audi Norway used Virtual Reality (VR) to create a real virtual test-drive experience for the new Q5, resulting in an immersive and engaging experience. By leveraging mixed reality, Audi Norway successfully generated excitement, deepened brand connection, and increased purchase intent.
Jain says examples like these showcase the power of mixed reality in advertising by offering unique and memorable experiences. “In conclusion, the emergence of mixed reality devices offers advertisers an unprecedented medium to create impactful campaigns. By harnessing enhanced engagement and prioritizing user experience, advertisers can establish a lasting presence in this new market.”
Google to invest $10 bn in India's digitisation fund: Sundar Pichai
The Alphabet CEO made the announcement after meeting PM Modi on Friday
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 24, 2023 9:11 AM | 1 min read
Google CEO Sundar Pichai has told PM Narendra Modi during his US visit that his company will be investing $10 billion in India's digitisation fund, media networks have reported.
Pichai also said that Google was announcing its global fintech operation centre in Gujarat's GIFT city.
During his three-day visit, Modi is scheduled to meet the chiefs of global players like Micron and Applied Materials.
"PM's vision for Digital India was way ahead of his time… I now see it as a blueprint that other countries are looking to do," Pichai was quoted by media networks.
Gaming market in India to grow at CAGR of 27% by 2027: e4m-GroupM ESP Report 2023
The report explores the growth of the online gaming landscape in India, how brands can leverage this billion-dollar industry and the road ahead
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 22, 2023 3:10 PM | 2 min read
The gaming industry in India has witnessed a significant growth over the past few years, driven by factors such as increasing smartphone penetration, high-speed internet connectivity, and the growing interest of people in gaming. With over 750M active internet users in 2022, India has become the prime destination for all that digital media entails, with the key driver of the digital revolution being gaming. The much-awaited e4m- GroupM ESP Online Gaming Report 2023 decodes the growth of the online gaming landscape in India, how brands can leverage this billion-dollar industry and road ahead.
India has a large and enthusiastic gaming community, with millions of players across various platforms and genres. The report states that the gaming market in India is set to witness a rise from $2.6 B (Rs 20,800 Cr.) in the fiscal year 2022 to $8.6 B (Rs 68,800 Cr.) in the fiscal year 2027, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27%. It added that India recorded about 421 million online gamers in 2022 and the number is believed to cross 442 million by 2023. Also, the number of mobile gamers in India is projected to increase to 650 million by 2025. The report states that Ludo King, Bubble Shooter, Candy Crush Saga, Garena Free Fire, Indian Bikes Driving 3D and Call of Duty were among the most played games in India.
While the male population were likely to play Free Fire (Shooting I Battle Royale), Battlegrounds Mobile India (Shooting I Battle Royale), Carrom Pool (Tabletop I Board Game), Callbreak Multiplayer (Casino I Card Games Casino), Hill Climb Racing (Racing I Arcade Racing), females would prefer playing Ludo King (Tabletop I Ludo), Candy Crush Saga, (Match I M3), Subway Surfers (Action I Runner), Bubble Shooter by llyon (Match I Bubble Shooter), Subway Princess Runner (Action I Runner).
India is one of the fastest-growing gaming markets in the world. The country is home to close to 500 M individual gamers. Apart from mobile gaming, E-sports is gaining significant traction in India with the rise of competitive gaming tournaments and leagues has attracted a large audience and increased participation from professional gamers. The e4m- GroupM ESP Online Gaming Report 2023 report serves as a compass, guiding marketers through the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead in the gaming sphere. We are glad to have AnyMind as our partner of the e4m- GroupM ESP Online Gaming Report 2023.
To get more insights on the future of gaming in India and the opportunities that lie ahead, click here to download the full e4m- GroupM ESP Online Gaming Report 2023 report.
JioCinema to stream inaugural Global Chess League
The league will be streamed free to all viewers
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 22, 2023 2:53 PM | 2 min read
The Global Chess League, a joint venture between Tech Mahindra and FIDE, today announced JioCinema as the OTT partner for the inaugural edition. From June 22nd, 2023, onwards, all the matches of the league being held in Dubai will be streamed LIVE on the platform.
As part of JioCinema’s commitment to helping the Global Chess League reach a wider audience, the league will be streamed free to all viewers, the platform said.
Speaking about the association, Hursh Shrivastava, Head of Strategy, Partnerships & Acquisitions, Viacom18 - Sports, said, “We are excited to be a part of the chess revolution that the Global Chess League will bring about. Through JioCinema, we will provide a one-of-a-kind experience for chess fans while also helping the sport grow its fan base. We are looking forward to a successful partnership with the league.”
The annual league will feature a unique mixed-team format wherein, each of the six franchises will play a total of 10 matches in a double round-robin format, with the winner of each match being decided in a best-of-six board scoring system played simultaneously. The top two teams will compete for the Global Chess League Championship title on July 2nd, 2023.
Jagdish Mitra, Chairperson, Global Chess League Board, said, “One of the league's core objectives is to promote and popularise chess worldwide. With JioCinema, we have the ideal partner for bringing the league closer to the audience. We are confident that the league will reach new heights as the world's most-watched and engaging chess league. We look forward to a successful collaboration with JioCinema in setting new standards for fan engagement.”
The Sourrce unites ensemble of storytellers for 2023-2025
The Sourrce, founded by Shikha Kapur, will be collaborating with 14 new-age directors and storytellers
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 22, 2023 12:07 PM | 1 min read
The Sourrce, founded by Shikha Kapur, has decided to collaborate with 14 new-age directors and storytellers for stories that have originated in-house from the Sourrce writers' room.
This impressive lineup of directors includes voices behind Tumbbad, RX 100, Pushpa, The House Next Door, Undekhi Human, Badhaai Ho, and The Night Manager.
Debutants with experience in international films like Mission Impossible 4, creatives from TVF's founding team, and Indian directors making waves in Los Angeles have all come together for The Sourrce.
The Sourrce is home to 12 writers from various walks of life and this collective is committed to sharing extraordinary stories from India that span a variety of genres, including Indian folklore, horror, sci-fi, action franchises, inventive comedies, and engaging true stories.
Founder Shikha Kapur says: “The Sourrce fosters a diverse and inclusive community where Indian stories can thrive and resonate with audiences worldwide. We are committed to creating an empowering space where underrepresented voices can flourish and thrive, and where every story finds its audience, and every voice is heard. We are thrilled to collaborate with such an eclectic mix of talent joining us in our quest to bring forth original stories from India.”
Why Real Time AI holds big-time promises for brands
Industry experts chime in on how brands are leveraging Real Time AI to engage with the Indian consumer market's appetite for instant gratification
By Shantanu David | Jun 22, 2023 9:15 AM | 7 min read
While Generative AI has been in the limelight for a while now, thanks to the growing use of tools like Microsoft-backed Chat GPT and media created using AI technology, Real Time AI, a member of the Predictive AI family of technology has been quietly making inroads into companies and advertisers’ tool kits.
The predictive AI stream utilises past data to predict future behaviours or trends, which makes predictive AI an area of immense interest for brands and businesses. Real Time Predictive AI models are trained to be able to make these predictions close to real-time or immediately.
According to Marketsandmarkets, “The global Predictive Analytics Market size was valued at $10.5 billion in 2021 and it is projected to reach $28.1 billion by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 21.7% during the forecast period.”
“Real Time AI has varied business applications, including short-term+ demand forecasting, preventive machine maintenance, supply chain management and commodity pricing, share pricing etc which can help businesses reduce costs, improve efficiency, and increase margins. And the consumer-focused applications of Real Time AI, are equally valuable to businesses in a world where consumers are spoilt for choice,” explains Anand Chakravarthy, Chief Growth Officer, Omnicom Media Group India, adding that Real Time AI equips brands with the ability to create genuine customer delight, leading to greater loyalty, higher lifetime value, and positive word of mouth.
All Day Affair
Indeed, Vivek Kumar Anand, Chief Business Officer, DViO Digital, notes that Real Time AI and predictive AI may sound like ground-breaking technologies, but the truth is that they have become an integral part of our everyday lives.
“Just think about it for a moment: when you effortlessly open your map app and find the quickest route to your destination, when Spotify suggests the perfect song that matches your mood, or when you quickly check tomorrow's weather with a simple tap on your phone, you are experiencing the power of Real Time and predictive AI. Even when you start conversing with Siri, you're tapping into these incredible technologies,” he says.
These activities, which we often take for granted, are made possible by the intelligence and adaptability of AI algorithms working behind the scenes. They analyse vast amounts of data, learn from patterns, and make predictions in real-time to enhance user experiences.
Tanvi Bosmia, Associate Account Director, SoCheers, says one of the most effective, and common, ways to use these tools is through dynamic content optimization. “By analysing consumer data in real-time, brands can tailor their content and messaging to suit individual preferences, behaviour, and context. Some notable examples include the use of personalized recommendations in ecommerce and entertainment. Companies like Amazon and Netflix have perfected the art of using Real Time AI algorithms to analyse consumer browsing and purchase history to deliver tailored recommendations instantly. This ensures that consumers receive relevant and engaging content at the right moment, maximizing the chances of immediate engagement and gratification.”
Real Time Examples
Anand illustrates how Amazon's Anticipatory Shipping is a fascinating example of predictive and Real Time AI. “Imagine a shipping model that aims to reduce delivery times by sending products to fulfilment centres or local hubs before customers even place their orders. That's precisely what Amazon Anticipatory Shipping does. By utilising data analysis, customer behaviour patterns, and predictive algorithms, Amazon anticipates which products will be in demand in specific areas. They then proactively ship these items to nearby warehouses, positioning them closer to potential buyers. The genius behind this concept lies in the sophisticated algorithms and data analysis that accurately predict customer preferences.”
Essentially, by leveraging vast amounts of customer data, Amazon streamlines its delivery process and enhances customer satisfaction by reducing the time between placing an order and receiving the product.
Chakravarthy gives another example, with regards to recommendations. “Let’s say you are a Spotify user - not a very heavy user but someone who listens to music on Spotify 1-2 times a week. Spotify’s objective is to get you to come back to Spotify more often and for that the brand needs to ensure that your experience on Spotify, whenever you log in, is great - meaning you find the songs you want to listen to easily or even better your discover songs/artists/albums, you are likely to enjoy etc. The latter is where recommendation engines play a big role. Spotify will recommend an artist, album or even a specially curated playlist for you, all based on your past or even immediate listening behaviour. And as a result, if you always have a great experience on Spotify, you will come back more often…Mission Accomplished!”
Bosmia says another powerful application of Real Time AI is in the area of programmatic advertising. “In the realm of social media advertising, platforms like Instagram and Facebook leverage Real Time AI to optimize ad delivery based on user behaviour and preferences. By combining data-driven insights with automation, brands can optimize their ad placements and target strategies that can yield them unexpected results. This level of personalization not only enhances consumer engagement but also improves advertising efficiency and ROI,” she explains.
Data Drive
Sukrit Singh, Founder - XP&DLand, says that brands and advertisers can leverage data and Real Time AI tools to enhance consumer engagement and cater to the need for immediate gratification in several ways including contextual advertising, and social listening and sentiment analysis.
“By presenting ads that align with consumers' current needs and interests, brands can capture their attention and drive immediate engagement. Real Time AI tools can also monitor social media platforms and other online channels to gauge consumer sentiment, identify trends, and understand public opinion. By leveraging this data, brands can promptly respond to consumer feedback, leading to increased engagement,” he says.
“Thanks to Real Time AI, chatbots too have evolved from just offering customers a set of standard responses/actions, to providing them with customised responses based on the sequence of queries made by the customer. This leads to quicker customer query resolution and happier customers,” adds Chakravarthy.
Even with all its inherent advantages, Singh says it is important for brands and advertisers to respect consumer privacy and ensure transparency when using data and real-time AI tools. “Implementing robust data security measures and obtaining explicit consent from consumers can help build trust and foster long-term engagement.”
AI has arrived
Real-time and predictive AI availability is more comprehensive than just a handful of organisations with deep pockets. Investing in AI is becoming more affordable, and businesses of all sizes are adopting these technologies. It's an opportunity that no one should miss out on.
“Whether you're a small start-up or a large corporation, incorporating AI into your operations can revolutionise the way you do business. It can help you understand your customers better, optimise your processes, make more accurate predictions, and ultimately, improve your bottom line. The era of AI is here, and it's time to embrace its potential. AI is no longer a luxury reserved for a select few; it's necessary for any organisation that wants to stay competitive and thrive in the digital age,” says Anand.
Vidhu Sagar joins Acueiti DigiMedia as Managing Director
Prior to this, Sagar was MD at Entravision (MediaDonuts), India
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 20, 2023 8:00 PM | 2 min read
Vidhu Sagar has joined Acueiti DigiMedia as Managing Director.
Sagar joins from Entravision, erstwhile MediaDonuts, where he was Managing Director, India. Previously, Sagar has held leadership roles as National Director Media at MullenLowe Lintas, Managing Partner at GTB – WPP's integrated agency for Ford Motors, GM at FCB-Ulka and EVP at Carat Media, among others.
Sagar has extensive experience across diverse disciplines of digital marketing, media and advertising. Throughout his career, he has worked on brand strategy and innovative media solutions for a variety of clients, including international brands such as BMW, General Motors, Ford, British Airways, Bausch & Lomb, Tropicana, MasterCard, Reebok, and Bose, as well as prominent Indian players such as ITC, Dabur, Hero, HCL, NIIT and Muthoot Group.
Ashish Upadhyay, Founder, Acueiti DigiMedia said, “We’re pleased to welcome Vidhu Sagar to lead our growing operations. There is momentum in the market both in digital media as well in online content development. Vidhu has a unique background having successfully led businesses across both creative and media domains. His deep understanding of the Indian media landscape and rich experience across multiple disciplines in advertising will surely benefit our clients and the team.”
On his appointment, Sagar said: “Digital marketing field is an unending sea of opportunities today. While there’s burgeoning demand and explosive growth all around, online marketing and digital media are shrouded in complexity leaving clients unsure and confused. Clients are sorely missing the wisdom of experienced practitioners who understand the larger perspective, demystify the solution, and guide them in their digital journeys."
IAS rolls out ad measurement tools for FB and Instagram Reels
IAS will now provide viewability and invalid traffic measurement for Meta’s Reels video feed inventory
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 20, 2023 2:12 PM | 1 min read
Integral Ad Science has announced that it has rolled out ad measurement tools for Meta’s Facebook and Instagram Reels videos. Expanding a partnership that began in 2016, IAS will now provide viewability and invalid traffic measurement for Meta’s rapidly growing Reels video feed inventory so that advertisers can be assured that their ads are seen by real users.
The growing collaboration between Meta and IAS means Reels advertisers will now have unparalleled transparency into the performance of their ad campaigns. IAS has already been providing advertisers with measurement tools that include viewability and invalid traffic for placements across Facebook and Instagram.
“Facebook and Instagram Reels are enormously popular with advertisers, and based on the success of the existing partnership between Meta and IAS, we are pleased to broaden our work together and provide this deeper level of transparency for Reels ads,” said Yannis Dosios, Chief Commercial Officer, IAS. “With more than 140 billion Reels played daily, smart marketers have already been placing advertisements on Reels and now they have even more measurement insights into which of their ads are being seen and driving results.”
