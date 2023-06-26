Meet Mixed Reality: Advertisers ready for the new realm?

An entirely new way of creating and consuming branded content and advertising is in the making, share industry heads

Much like fusion energy, Virtual Reality (VR) seems to be one of those revolutionary technologies, which have always been just around the corner but waiting for the big launch. Google Glass, the current Alphabet corporation’s previous venture into the visual wearable space, exited markets and minds even as it was introduced. Google Cardboard never really took off.

Now, Meta has found more success with its Quest headsets. Apple’s unveiling of the Vision Pro, priced at an eye-watering $3500 a unit and set to be launched in the US early next year, along with Samsung’s announcement of investing significantly in the heavy-duty chips and processors, looks like VR is finally here.

Virtual Reality, or rather Mixed Reality, as the concept is now evolving into, now seems closer than ever. And where there is a media product, there needs to be content. And where there’s content, there’s advertising.

exchange4media spoke to industry veterans on what this new mediascape will presumably look like.

Niraj Ruparel, Emerging Tech Lead, WPP, and Head of Mobile and Emerging Tech, GroupM, believes advertisers should prioritize creativity and value delivery in Mixed Reality advertising. Ever the evangelist for utilizing bleeding-edge tech for media solutions, Ruparel says, “By gamifying experiences, encouraging user-generated content, and embracing social sharing, advertisers can maximize brand visibility and generate positive associations. As the MR market continues to evolve, advertisers must adapt their strategies to capitalize on this exciting new medium and provide consumers with captivating and memorable experiences.”

Dr Kushal Sanghvi, Head - India and SEA, CitrusAd, is also excited about the movement in the MR space, and the investments and announcements being made in and around the hardware, software, and content for the emerging medium.

“One of the most important things I see happening is there’s going to be an entirely new way of creating and consuming branded content and advertising. This is a new format of visual storytelling, which is going to be a mix of audio, video, and augmented reality. So, it will need to be approached in a whole new way,” says Sanghvi. Unlike the initial frenzy and subsequent dampening of enthusiasm that brands had for the metaverse a couple of years back, mixed reality will be a whole new ball game, he added.

Brands like Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Coca-Cola, and the 30-or-so brands who are always the first movers in any new technology or media space did some really interesting work, but Sanghvi notes they were followed by many who set up their own metaverses with mixed results. The hype, therefore, sort of exceeded the capabilities of the technology.

“With MR devices, it’s not the engagement of just two senses like sight and sound (video and audio); it’s much more immersive and tactile, and you’re going to be interacting with your surroundings even as you’re on the device. This has a lot of interesting possibilities,” he says.

Ruparel observes that by understanding the unique capabilities of MR devices, advertisers can create content that maximizes the potential of this medium. They can design interactive and engaging experiences that align with the features of MR, such as spatial mapping and gesture recognition, he notes.

According to Arpit Jain, Founder, and CEO at GreedyGame, another key advantage of mixed reality devices is the ability to target premium segments of users who are and will be early adopters. “These tech-savvy individuals are more likely to embrace new technologies and are a valuable audience for advertisers who are looking to target this segment. By delivering immersive and interactive ad experiences through mixed reality, advertisers can captivate this niche market and forge strong connections with potential consumers,” explains Jain.

Sanjeev Jasani, COO, Cheil India, agrees, saying, “In a world of choices, it’s the experiences that leave a lasting impact, making them invaluable for brands seeking to captivate and engage consumers. By embracing the immersive potential of mixed reality devices, advertisers can thrive by creating unique experiences that seamlessly integrate their brand narratives into the evolving ecosystem, captivating consumers on a whole new level.”

However, Ruparel cautions that adoption of MR will be slow and initially only premium audiences will be able to afford the devices, meaning that critical mass is still quite a way away. “You need very cheap and very good devices for mass audiences and you probably need mass audiences to be included in marketing. This is the problem VR technology has always had.”

However, Ruparel also notes that Jio is looking to spark another revolution in this segment, attempting to democratize the technology by pricing the mass-market device at Rs 1,300. Even as we wait for the price points to become more accessible to a larger number of consumers, they can still experience the technology through investments by other companies.

As Jain notes, mixed reality places user experience at the forefront. “Consumers can now experience products or services firsthand before making a purchase decision, fostering a deeper sense of trust and engagement. Advertisers can leverage this by creating virtual experiences that allow users to interact with their products in a simulated environment, enabling them to understand the value and benefits even before opting for the actual product.”

For instance, Audi Norway used Virtual Reality (VR) to create a real virtual test-drive experience for the new Q5, resulting in an immersive and engaging experience. By leveraging mixed reality, Audi Norway successfully generated excitement, deepened brand connection, and increased purchase intent.

Jain says examples like these showcase the power of mixed reality in advertising by offering unique and memorable experiences. “In conclusion, the emergence of mixed reality devices offers advertisers an unprecedented medium to create impactful campaigns. By harnessing enhanced engagement and prioritizing user experience, advertisers can establish a lasting presence in this new market.”

