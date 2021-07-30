WazirX NFT marketplace offers NFT collectibles dedicated to Indian Olympic winners

NFTs are digital collectibles available on an official marketplace & artists around the world have gone digital by minting different NFTs to cheer the players & keep the fans engaged

As India celebrates its success at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, WazirX commends the momentous achievement of women athletes like Mirabai on its NFT marketplace minting new NFTs dedicated to her win.

Mirabai Chanu on Saturday etched her name in the history books by becoming the sixth Indian female athlete to win an Olympic medal in this century with her weightlifting silver at Tokyo 2020.

Commemorating the victory, creators on WazirX NFT Marketplace have minted NFTs featuring GIFs, artworks, etc. capturing the historical win of Mirabai Chanu. From ‘A Billion Dreams’ by cartoonist Satish Acharya, sold for 300 WRX, to inspiring women who dream big with ‘Mirabai Chanu’, by doodle artist Monika Paul, creators are adding to the nation's joy with digital collectibles.

Commenting on this, Vishakha Singh, VP WazirX NFT Marketplace, said, “The pandemic brought sports to a standstill for the most part of 2020. However, the Olympics this year have brought joy not just to the sports enthusiasts but also to our country as a whole. Not just a week into the event and women athletes are already making headlines with their wins. To salute and honour these athletes, artists have been creating NFTs which are now available on our platform, WazirX NFT Marketplace.”

Increasing gender diversity, this year India witnessed its highest female contingent at Tokyo Olympics, featuring 56 athletes. Celebrating and empowering these women, creators are adding their personal touch via exclusive NFTs, all of which are available on WazirX NFT Marketplace.

NFTs are digital collectibles that can be obtained via an official marketplace and artists around the world have gone digital this year by minting different NFTs to cheer the players and to keep the fans engaged.

Marketplaces like WazirX have become a new trend globally as well as in the Indian market. Transactions using NFTs revolutionize changes that allow audiences to participate in auctions for unique content from the artists they love. Interest in the NFT space exploded owing to its reach in engaging with collectors across the globe.

The nature of NFTs being incomparable, valuable, permanent, and non-fungible makes them a win-win asset for investors and creators alike. WazirX NFT opens up a plethora of prospects, and that is why it can be an exciting invitation to get the first shot at such an incredible opportunity. For instance, the company plans to launch community-led invite options and introduce the auction feature in the next three months.

With security being one of the key concerns with regards to NFTs, down the road, WazirX also envisions having linked blockchains. The launch of an interoperability feature will allow users to move their assets from one blockchain to another seamlessly, thus making transactions secure and instant.

