Mirabai Chanu wants you to 'feed your passion' with Amway Nutrilite
The campaign has been conceptualised and created by L&K Saatchi & Saatchi
Your passion is your identity! Encouraging people to follow and grow their passion, Amway India, one of the country’s leading FMCG Direct-Selling companies, recently launched yet another one-of-its-kind campaign, ‘Passion ko Do Poshan’ with Olympian Saikhom Mirabai Chanu. The campaign reiterates the brand’s efforts towards focusing on fueling one’s passion with adequate nutrition support to achieve excellence, in line with its commitment to helping people live better, healthier lives through a powerful and inspiring digital film featuring its brand ambassador Mirabai Chanu.
Commenting on the campaign, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu said, “I'm honored to be associated with - Nutrilite from Amway, which is globally recognized for its plant-based approach to dietary supplements. As a professional athlete, I am always looking for ways to live a fit and healthy lifestyle and, in my journey, Nutrilite provides the adequate nutrition to level up my game and never slow down.”
Talking about the campaign, Ajay Khanna, CMO, Amway India said, “Amway has always held a distinctive and compelling approach to driving forward its vision to make India healthier. In line with this, we are thrilled to announce our new campaign- ‘Passion ko do Poshan’, that personifies the essence of our nutrition and wellness brand, Nutrilite, the world’s No.1 selling vitamins and dietary supplements[1], which brings together the best of nature and the best of science. As people focus on excelling in their passion areas, they often miss out on providing their bodies with the nutrition, which acts as fuel in their journey towards their goals. This campaign reflects how people’s passion is synonymous with their identity, and, along with a proper diet, Nutrilite provides them with the required nutrition support. Through our flagship brand, Nutrilite, which offers bestselling products such as Nutrilite All Plant Protein powder, Nutrilite Daily, Nutrilite Salmon Omega - 3 and Nutrilite Cal Mag D Plus, we inspire people to keep pushing their boundaries every day. We have extended our partnership with Mirabai Chanu, which I am sure will continue to help us champion our commitment towards the health-conscious Indians, driven by passion, to level up their nutrition to accomplish their dreams. We are elated to see the vivid response across India that our initiatives have received.”
The narrative of the film ‘Passion Ko Do Poshan’ alludes to how the Olympian Mirabai can be an inspiration to thousands of women, challenging women to stand up for themselves, raise the bar by following their passion to shine, thus setting a benchmark and be an inspiration to others, and in their journey, Amway Nutrilite supporting their nutritional needs. This one-of-its-kind campaign, conceptualized and created by Law & Kenneth Saatchi & Saatchi brings alive the elements of nutrition by beautifully weaving in the iconic brand Nutrilite, recognized, and lauded globally for its innovative plant-based approach to dietary supplements. “We partnered with Amway to start a powerful conversation, encouraging people.
to ‘feed their passion’ and promote the role of nutrition through Nutrilite, as a partner in their journey to achieve excellence in their area of passion,” said Rohit Malkani, Joint National Creative Director, Law & Kenneth Saatchi & Saatchi.
The digital film has been rolled out across Amway’s digital platforms, such as Youtube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn. As a part of the campaign, there is a series of insightful and engaging nutrition-led interventions planned across regions with its Amway Direct Selling Partners and their consumers.
Tinder embraces new experiences and connections in latest spot
The peppy ad is a part of the brand's latest 'You up?' campaign
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 24, 2022 8:33 AM | 3 min read
Tinder has released their latest brand campaign ‘You Up’, which celebrates the endless possibilities of moments and experiences on Tinder. It is a reflection of how dating has become more fluid and how young daters increasingly embrace their authentic selves on the Tinder app and IRL. For them ‘You Up?’ is about putting themselves out there and seeking the kind of connections they want, on their own terms.
Young singles, who make up a majority of Tinder, are increasingly becoming more intentional with who they spend their time with and what they are looking for. They are looking for open-mindedness and embracing casual - yet clearly defined - situationships as the default relationship status. In fact, according to Tinder’s Year in Swipe report there was a 49%* increase in Tinder members adding this relationship intention to their profiles. Conceptualized by Lowe Lintas to the tune of a 90s hit, ‘You Up’ follows a young female singleton who is in charge and chooses a variety of first date experiences without worrying about the outcome - whether it’s a fun karaoke night, a long drive or just meeting someone over dinner. By putting herself out there and being open to possibilities, she is able to explore her individuality with endless new experiences that await at every turn with Tinder.
Speaking on the new ‘You Up’ campaign, Taru Kapoor, General Manager, Match Group India said, “At Tinder, you are in charge of your own dating journey. Members have always had the freedom to personalize their Tinder experience and make the platform what they need it to be - a gateway to exactly the kind of connections and experience they seek, at their pace. This new campaign is a celebration of dating as you want it to be, whether it is to find love or someone to vibe with, whatever you are up for.”
Vasudha Misra, Regional Creative Officer, Lowe Lintas said, "Tinder advertising has always felt like a small snapshot of where we are at - in terms of the way we see relationship and romance of course, but also in terms of how a girl taking control of her own narrative is perceived. And to me, this spot feels like an honest piece that captures where the youth’s head is right now. it is unapologetic, it is individualistic, and it takes a phrase that till now just had one connotation and adds multiple dimensions to it. All set to a killer track."
Whether they’re looking for new friends, someone to hang out with, or a long-term partner, Tinder members now have more control over who they connect with by having more insight into a potential match's intentions. Infact, 72% of Tinder members said they’re looking for someone who knows what they want. Last week, Tinder launched Relationship Goals globally, a new profile feature that lets Tinder members signal what they’re looking for. The feature will be launched in India in a few weeks.
Radio City Super Singer Season 14 hits 4.55 lakh registrations
Kailash Kher will be mentoring the show's singers for the third consecutive year
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 22, 2022 3:11 PM | 3 min read
Radio City has unveiled Season 14 of its pioneering property, "Radio City Super Singer" at the beginning of December 2022. Enthralling millions of Indians for a decade, Radio City Super Singer is known to provide one of the largest platforms for aspiring singers across the country. Radio City is recognized as the pioneer of the 'Singing Talent Hunt' in the radio industry, and it remains committed to its legacy with this year's slogan, ‘Agar Hai Music Se Pyaar, Toh Bano City ke Agle Singing Star.’ Season 14 of Radio City Super Singer has received a whopping 4.55 Lakh registrations across the country.
Padma Shri Kailash Kher is back to mentor the show's best singers for the third consecutive year. After 13 successful seasons of presenting singing talent across the country, Radio City Super Singer has augmented its digital presence in addition to on-air and on-ground activations in Season 14. Auditions commenced on the 6th of December and the voting lines were open from December 18 to December 20. The top five singers from each market have been shortlisted and the season’s finale is scheduled from December 21st to 23rd to announce the winner and runner-up from each city.
Ashit Kukian, Chief Executive Officer of Radio City said, "This year marked the 14th season of our flagship property Radio City Super Singer which is the most sought-after singing talent hunt by a radio platform. We are stoked to announce that this year we have received an overwhelming response from budding singers and marked over 4.55 lakh registrations across the country. Through such pioneering initiatives, Radio City continues to showcase the city's best talent with creative methods reaching out to different cultures.”
Expressing excitement to associate with Radio City Super Singer, Padma Shri Kailash Kher said, "Radio City has been a cornerstone of my musical journey, and it’s a privilege to associate with the legacy of Radio City Super Singer as a mentor. The registration numbers showcase the authenticity of this initiative. I look forward to a phenomenal city-centric finale of Radio City Super Singer season 14 as scouting for the best singers with Radio City is a great triumph."
Over the past 13 seasons, Radio City Super Singer has served as a major hub for several singing superstars, and this successful property has won prestigious national and international accolades. The most promising aspect of this property is that it is the only singing talent hunt conducted at this scale across 39 cities, where every city gets its own Super Singer. Stay tuned as Radio City Super Singer is set to announce the winners from across the country and end the year 2022 on a musical note!
Mouni Roy reflects on the feeling called home in new Asian Paints film
The actor features in the final episode of Asian Paints Where The Heart Is Season 6
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 23, 2022 9:16 AM | 2 min read
Mouni Roy believes ‘Home is a feeling’, one that you experience when you’re surrounded by your loved ones. Over time, she also realized the importance of a material sense of belonging, a place you can retreat to and unwind. The final episode of Asian Paints Where The Heart Is Season 6 takes you inside the sanctuary of Mouni Roy and her husband, Suraj Nambiar.
In the midst of a glamorous life with exhausting work days, home becomes a welcome respite, a much-needed escape from the hustle and bustle. And so, away from the dazzling colours and lights of movie sets, Mouni Roy's home offers comfort and tranquillity. Featuring immaculate colours and gold metal accents, her home is both cosy and comfortable.
Mouni’s cream-coloured living room comprises a unique lamp and a couch that sits in front of a large TV. Across from the couch is a round dining table topped by a chandelier and four blue velvet chairs. There is a pop of colour in the living room that complements the neutral colour scheme.
Among her home's most beautiful features is the outdoor seating area. There are multiple seating choices in the area, along with large plants for privacy and grass to keep the couple's lawn looking lush. Mouni's kitchen has white cabinets and an accent wall covered in glossy black subway tiles. She also has a golden metal kitchen island flanked by two golden metal chairs. Chrome finishes are found on all her appliances, including the stove, fridge, washing machine, and dishwasher.
In order to unwind after work and play basketball like he did when he was younger, Mouni’s husband Suraj, built a basketball court. The pair settled on a hue of blue, with elements of gold to be the classic elegance they brought into their space. Mouni’s home has been inspired by a minimalistic contemporary design, which is a wonderful reflection of how elegance and style can exist in a single place.
Bisleri teams up with Gujarat Titans
The brand will be the Official Hydration Partner for three years
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 22, 2022 1:05 PM | 1 min read
Bisleri has partnered with Gujarat Titans as the Official Hydration Partner. It has forged a three-year association, starting with the 2023 cricketing season.
Commenting on the association, Jayanti Chauhan, Vice Chairperson, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd., said, "Cricket as a sport unites the entire country in setting benchmarks of athletic performance and endurance. The collaboration of Bisleri with Gujarat Titans is a strategic approach towards being a part of our consumers' health and fitness mission. As we move forward, we will continue to drive more meaningful sporting and athlete-led collaborations that build brand connect with youth."
Arvinder Singh, Gujarat Titans COO said, “It gives us immense pleasure to announce Bisleri as our Hydration partner for the next three seasons. Both of us strive for excellence in our respective fields and look forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship.”
Nodwin Gaming to host India Premiership 2023
Kingfisher has come on board as the title sponsor
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 22, 2022 12:46 PM | 2 min read
Kingfisher has announced a partnership with NODWIN Gaming to become the title sponsor for the India Premiership 2023, scheduled to start from January 5, 2023.
Kingfisher has for the first time partnered with NODWIN Gaming as the title sponsor for the India Premiership. NODWIN Gaming has hosted five editions of the longest-running independent esports league so far. This edition of Kingfisher India Premiership, a NODWIN Gaming IP, will run for 9 months starting January 2023 and will be divided into 3 seasons.
Registrations for the Winter Season of this mega tournament will be open from December 22, 2022 to January 3, 2023 and those who are 21 years of age and above can register here.
The Winter Season, which will include games like World Cricket Championship 3 (Mobile), Tekken7 (Console) and Clash of Clan (Mobile), will culminate in a grand LAN finale event.
Jacqueline van Faassen, Senior Category Head, Marketing at United Breweries Ltd, said, “Kingfisher has been a beacon of excitement and camaraderie for consumers over decades and is the perfect partner to celebrate moments of fun. We are thrilled to be collaborating with NODWIN Gaming and are confident that Kingfisher India Premiership will be a new milestone in our journey to delight consumers. We believe this association will create a differentiated consumer engagement experience for GenZ and millennials. Gaming has always been a passion point for the youth and we are confident that Kingfisher India Premiership will deliver an exciting gaming experience for fans.”
“What can be a better start to the new year than by bringing back another edition of India’s longest-running independent esports league! We can’t wait for the esports party to begin at the Kingfisher India Premiership that will hopefully set the mood high for the whole year. We’ve seen some amazing displays of talent across previous editions with players making a name for themselves at global and national esports gatherings. We look forward to seeing what 2023 has in store for them,” said Akshat Rathee, MD & Co-Founder, NODWIN Gaming.
‘India as a market for Lenovo is continuing to do positively well’
Chandrika Jain, Director- Marketing, Lenovo India, shares interesting insights into Lenovo's 'human-centred innovation' campaign
By Anupama Sajeet | Dec 22, 2022 9:05 AM | 6 min read
Chandrika Jain, Director- Marketing, Lenovo India talks about how the marketing function can wield a huge influence on the way a company carries out its sustainability efforts, and one such example is Lenovo's 'human-centred innovation' campaign currently running in India.
Can you take us through the human-centred innovation campaign Lenovo has launched? What is it about?
This campaign is a true reflection of our brand DNA. Lenovo stands for what we call smarter technology for all. That's not just our brand tagline, but it's also our purpose. There are two parts to it- first there’s innovation, and second, there is purposeful technology. In my opinion, if technology doesn't have a purpose, it really isn’t worth it, why do we need it at all? This campaign allows us the opportunity to show how technology can enable some of the most critical things that challenge human needs.
For example, we use a water-cooling technology within our servers that make our servers consume less power than when compared to anything else out there in the market. Therefore, by using our technology, any institution or company is able to attain that sustainability goal faster. We're able to save about 40% of the power consumption.
What is your take on the evolved landscape of the workplace post-pandemic, and its impact on the brand? What learnings did Lenovo have from the two years of the pandemic?
I think the biggest learning for all of us, keeping personal learnings aside, was how technology could actually be the enabler in several areas of our lives, while we were all stuck in the pandemic. For tech companies, the pandemic jumpstarted a whole new era wherein the adoption of technology saw a meteoric rise. We see this trend evolve and become a reality, as technology is addressing this requirement in the world today. That obviously had a clear positive impact on how the brand and the business grew. Some of our solutions, called ‘the workplace solution’ is something that we are driving in the whole world, enabling people to work from anywhere, anytime, in the absolute and most seamless fashion that is possible today.
If we look at the pre-pandemic vs post-pandemic data, Lenovo India’s total revenue had seen a consistent growth with 14.5% year-on-year increase in FY 20-21 (ending March 2021), and 38% year-on-year increase in FY 21-22 (ending March 2022). This was supported by nearly doubling the volume of manufactured PCs and smartphones in India, while significantly increasing local manufacturing of tablets.
What’s the current marketing mix for Lenovo India for its recent campaigns?
In the context of this campaign, it spoke more to the B2B audience because of the kind of technology that we were bringing to the fore. The campaign mix was largely a seamless integration of digital and traditional, we had both digital and social operating along with Out-of-home (OOH) and TV in some of the major cities in India.
In terms of the split itself, we saw a 60-40 split in this campaign because of the audience, its content type, the objective that we had- which was about building awareness with a larger audience on the kind of impact that technology can have. 60% was dedicated to print, TV and OOH, while 40% of it went to the digital medium. But that split is not a fair split anymore because actually each of these mediums has to work in tandem with each other.
Can you share the marketing spends and strategies ramped up for this particular campaign and for the coming year?
In terms of marketing spends, Lenovo has been working very hard and spending a substantial amount to build its brand for the last two to three years. The human-centred campaign is our effort in the same direction. Going forward into next year, we are hoping to see similar investment in the brand. In terms of strategies, we are still working through our plan for next year. But there are quite a few aspects. One is that we see the market redefining itself post-pandemic. I feel like the need to fortify the brand next year will be even stronger. So, that's going to inform how we build our spends, and decide our investment for the next year.
The second aspect that is becoming a challenge for marketers like us, is that India is a very crowded media landscape. So, how are we going to get the right attention in media next year? Do we invest in innovation? Do we pick specific mediums or explore newer mediums that are coming into the market?
The third aspect is more consolidated and stronger approaches, while making hard choices.
Do you see the current market outlook with the global inflation slowdown witnessed in tech companies impacting the brand, especially in India? What according to you would be the effect on AdEx because of this?
Globally, we are seeing a slowdown, but in comparison, India as a market for Lenovo is still continuing to do positively well. To put it in perspective, the market is seeing what I would call some level of normalization, especially after what we saw happening during the pandemic.
In times like this, it becomes even more important to fortify the brand, to invest in the brand, to keep the brand top of mind amongst consumers, especially if the market is expected to slow down. So, it is the right time to invest in the brand right now, and I do not see this impacting AdEx right now.
How is Lenovo investing in sustainable design and core business ideologies like diversity, inclusion, and ESG (environmental social governance)?
Sustainability, diversity and inclusion work through every aspect of what we do. So, I'll give you a simple example of Product Diversity – 75% of Lenovo’s products are vetted by inclusive design experts to ensure they work for everyone, regardless of physical attributes or abilities. When we design headphones, we design them for diverse people and cultures across the globe, and the size differs accordingly. Likewise, we have several examples within our product categories itself that speak about inclusion and diversity.
And it doesn't stop there, it's also about our employees. We have several programmes within the Lenovo network that encourages women in leadership.
We all know there's a carbon footprint that is attached to using technology. We are one of the first companies to venture into CO2 offsetting. Last year we started working with all of our B2B partners, providing CO2 offset as a measure within all the products that they bought from us. Similarly, this year we have extended that offer all the way to consumers. So, for every Thinkpad that you bought, CO2 offsetting was worked within the product itself.
Exploring the post-pandemic potential of CTV adoption in India
Guest Column: Jaiti Hariani, Sales Director, West, DoubleVerify, drives home the importance of third-party verification for advertisers to beat ad frauds and to realise the full potential of CTV
By Jaiti Hariani | Dec 22, 2022 9:00 AM | 4 min read
Connected TV (CTV)has emerged as a unique and new touchpoint for marketers. It is growing rapidly, particularly in urban India, fuelled by the pandemic that resulted in most being confined in their homes. Further, with the introduction of Digital India – the Government of India’s flagship program, data penetration level is now at its peak. Substantiating the growing popularity of CTV, especially due to streaming services, a DoubleVerify report titled Four Fundamental Shifts in Advertising and Media found a massive increase in subscriptions, with over 74% of Indian respondents having subscribed to additional streaming services in the past 12 months, contributing to the ascension of CTV.
According to a recent report by the Confederation of Indian Industry and Boston Consulting Group, the Indian media and entertainment industry has overcome economic losses incurred during the height of the COVID pandemic and it is expected to grow to $55-70 bn by 2030 at a 10-12% CAGR, mainly because of strong growth in areas like Over-the-top (OTT) video and gaming that established itself well during the pandemic. According to the same report, the OTT market share is expected to increase to 22%-25% by 2030, with a 7-9% market share in India’s $27 bn M&E industry.
The considerable shift in streaming behaviour seen over the past two years is a crucial factor influencing the increased adoption of CTV. According to the latest BCG research, India saw 70-80 million paid OTT subscribers at the end of 2021, up from 14 million in 2018. Additionally, the same Four Fundamental Shifts report by DoubleVerify found that a whopping 78% of consumers in India are spending more time each day consuming content now than they did pre-pandemic.
As per EY-FICCI 2022 report by EY-FICCI found that India currently has around 25 MM CTV households, and this is expected to grow to 40 MM households by 2025. The new behavioural and consumption patterns will persist long after the pandemic, making CTV an important advertising channel in the future.
However, no matter how great an opportunity, a lack of knowledge or concerns about media quality, ad fraud, and ad measurement can prevent marketers from realizing CTV's full potential.
As on other devices, CTV ads can also run alongside objectionable content – raising advertiser concerns about brand safety and suitability. One of the most challenging aspects of tackling brand safety and suitability on CTV is transparency. Since app names are not standardized and might differ from platform to platform, it is difficult to identify where the ad was actually aired and alongside which content, especially if a brand is buying programmatically.
Additionally, not only has CTV become one of the fastest-growing digital media channels, but it has also become the fastest-growing environment for ad fraud. The number of fraud schemes uncovered by DoubleVerify surged by over 70% year over year from 2020 to 2021, and an unprecedented number of these fraud schemes targeted CTV and video, according to DoubleVerify’s most recent Global Insights Report. It was discovered that these schemes attempted to steal more than $6-8 million each month from advertisers.
In addition to the escalating ad fraud landscape in CTV, viewability is also emerging as a major concern for advertisers with reference to CTV advertising. While it is common knowledge that a real person must see an advertisement in order to create awareness, a recent test discovered that one out of every four top CTV environments continued to play programming content and record ad impressions even after the television was turned off. This phenomenon is unofficially known as "TV Off."
Another factor that advertisers should consider is ensuring that ads are reaching consumers in the intended geography. For example, if brands are looking to reach consumers in India, but their ad is shown to consumers in Japan instead, it cannot be as effective as it would be if it had reached the intended audience.
Given these circumstances, third-party verification has become essential to safeguard brands and advertisers against the challenges in CTV environments – including ensuring that ads are played to real humans, in a brand-suitable environment, when the TV is turned on and in the correct geography. With the support of advanced verification solutions, brands can make ads more effective and help unveil new methods to make a campaign successful, all while keeping transparency at the forefront.
The CTV market is currently growing at a rapid pace and is expected to have a bright future ahead. The shift in content consumption behaviours that we are witnessing will continue, thus prompting more advertisers to turn to CTV to reach the modern consumer. Advertisers, however, will benefit from working with partners that can support them in ensuring they achieve the desired outcomes and deliver the ROI on their media investment fully benefiting from the potential of CTV as a new advertising channel.
