Mirabai Chanu to headline Adidas 'Stay in Play' campaign

Indian Olympian Mirabai Chanu who brought home the silver for weightlifting at the Tokyo Olympics has been roped in for Adidas' 'Stay in Play' campaign. According to reports, she will represent the brand's techfit period-proof tights designed for menstruating women in sports.

The new product from Adidas has an absorbent layer built in to protect against staining and leaks, and is meant to be worn with a tampon or a pad.

The product has been created keeping in mind the alarming rate at which young girls drop out of sports due to staining during periods.

Chanu, who has already been associated with the brand for the last two years, will now promote the brand's product that launched on August 25.

