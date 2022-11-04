Warner Bros. Discovery combined streaming service to be launched in spring for US markets

Warner Bros. Discovery's joint streaming platform, which combines content from HBO Max and Discovery+, may launch early in the US markets, according to reports. David Zaslav, the President and CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, told analysts that the service will be available in spring instead of summer as previously announced.



The decision is due to the pressure on the company's traditional media business caused by customer loss and paucity of ad monies.



Zaslav added that difficult decisions are still to be made, while they are confident in the opportunity ahead. He said that such decisions are necessary to position the company for long-term growth and success.



The joint streaming platform may be available in two formats -- a commercial-free service and one with light ads. Zaslav said that the company is also working on a free service with ads with content from Warner Bros. and Discovery.



The pricing for the formats is yet to be announced.

