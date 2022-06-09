Advertisement

Meet Arjun Nohwar, the new GM, India, at Warner Bros. Discovery

Nohwar was appointed as Country GM for HBO Max India in December 2021

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: Jun 9, 2022 1:16 PM  | 1 min read
Arjun

Arjun Nohwar, who has been appointed as General Manager India at Warner Bros. Discovery, has been with the company since he was roped in as Country GM for HBO Max India in December 2021.

Prior to that, Nohwar was Director and Regional GM, APAC at Uber for Business.

He joined Uber in March 2016 as Senior Manager and GM, Uber for Business, India South Asia, following which he was elevated as Senior Manager and Regional GM, Uber for Business, APAC.

Nohwar has over 13 years of experience of working with organisations like Tilt, Tata Sons, and the Planning Commission.

