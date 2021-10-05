Spotify's magical Discover Weekly experience is now open for sponsorship in India

What Spotify's personalised offering 'Discovery Weekly' has in store for advertisers

What is Discover Weekly?

A ‘just for you’ personalized playlist, Discover Weekly is one of the flagship offerings on Spotify. A curated playlist delivered every Monday to each of our 350+ million listeners, it has 30 tracks we know they haven't heard before, but will definitely love.

And now, the exciting news!

For the first time ever in India, brands can sponsor one of Spotify’s most beloved franchises, Discover Weekly.

This gives advertisers a one-of-a-kind opportunity to own the moment with a full sponsorship and be part of a personalized experience, end-to-end.

Every Monday is now magical

By creating this weekly personalized experience, we give listeners an extra reason to be on Spotify on Mondays. This makes Spotify listeners 101% more likely to listen to their Discover Weekly on Mondays compared to the rest of the week1.

This time it's personal

For most people, discovery has positive associations in helping them learn, boost memory, improve mood and enjoy life more2. Listeners talk about their Discover Weekly in possessive pronouns — calling it “my Discover Weekly.” This really speaks to the connection they have with the playlist and that they view Discover Weekly as their own. It’s an experience they absolutely trust.

An audience that loves trying out something new

36% of Discover Weekly listeners are within the 25 to 34 age range1. 81% of all Discover Weekly listeners enjoy trying new food 3, are 58% are more likely to keep up with the latest tech trends3, and 90% more likely to purchase new tech products.3 77% of them are willing to pay more for quality3. Need we say more?

Align your brand to an audience that is tuned-in

It’s no surprise that Spotify’s Discover Weekly attracts an audience of savvy, early adopters who define the culture and are eager to embrace the next great innovation. Discover Weekly creates a great opportunity for brands to place their message in the center of music and popular culture, thereby integrating with this new-age audience.

The more personalized the listening experience is, the more our fans engage - Discover Weekly listeners stream more than 2x as long as non-Discover Weekly listeners1.

The Discover Weekly sponsorship provides brands a trusted environment to deliver their message in the right context — reaching listeners when they’re engaging with a playlist they feel understands them and their interests.

The package includes In-Playlist Media for brand messaging, premium logo placement, and 100% Display SOV along with the option to own 1st Ad Break as well as industry exclusivity.

Get set to place your brand in a journey of discovery.

Write to us at spotify-advertising-india@spotify.com to get in touch with our client support team.

(*This is a partner content article in association with and written on behalf of Spotify Advertising.)

