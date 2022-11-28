Vserv wins big at The Maddies Awards 2022, sweeps the data/insight category

The eighth edition of the recently concluded Maddies Awards 2022 celebrated mobile marketing leaders for their versatile and creative strategies to drive growth, and one such star of the evening was –Vserv.

Further consolidating its role as the leading audience data provider in the market, Vserv swept the data/insight category by winning two of the three awards. It won the gold for its Max Life Insurance campaign and won the silver award for its DSP Mutual Fund campaign. Vserv’s overall performance at the show was as it bagged a total of seven metals of which four were gold across highly competitive categories like lead generation, most effective augmented reality campaign, use of rich media/ interactive content apart from the data/insight category. Of the 54 categories in the awards, Vserv was nominated in 13 categories. Mobile marketing is a highly cluttered and competitive space but by providing deterministic data, Vserv helps generate sharper people-based and impactful marketing to leverage the brands gains.

With over 650 million smartphones users in the country, the digital marketing industry in India is growing exponentially and what is further fuelling this marketing surge is the use of authentic data to maximise the impact of a campaign. Vserv leads the way in the use of data and insights with 550mn+ user profiles and 600+ attributes.

Explaining how authentic data and other related matrices are helping brands achieve their goals and maximising their reach, Dippak Khurana, CEO and Co-founder of Vserv said, in a panel discussion at the conference preceding the awards, that questions around how a campaign has performed or whether a campaign has created a lift for consideration can be answered with the use of data.

“There is increasing in curiosity around whether a campaign generated enough re-call or whether it has created the right kind of awareness for a brand and data platforms try to answer these questions with a higher degree of accuracy with the use of data,” said Khurana. He also added that it is important for marketers to cut the noise and really focus on the key data sets which help us achieve our goals.

