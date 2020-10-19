Voot ties up with Shemaroo for Marathi & Hindi content

VOOT has announced a strategic partnership with Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd. to provide its live linear channels Shemaroo TV and Shemaroo MarathiBana.

The association will further strengthen VOOT’s current content portfolio and provide unlimited entertainment to its viewers. The users will have access to Shemaroo TV’s popular and entertaining gamut of shows, across various genres likes Mythology, Drama, Horror, and Romance. In addition to this, viewers will have access to Shemaroo MarathiBana, a Marathi movie channel that will entertain VOOT users by offering highly rated Marathi movies.

Commenting on the partnership, Gourav Rakshit, COO at Viacom18 Digital Ventures said, “At VOOT, we believe that content is pivotal for the growth of digital platforms. Live TV is one of the highest growing categories amongst videos for the on-the-move digital consumers. We have specifically worked on ramping up this category to ensure our viewers stay connected with their favorite channels of movies and shows, even when they are not in front of a television set. With our partnership with Shemaroo, we believe that our viewers will find content relevant and engrossing. In tough times like these, Shemaroo’s efforts are in line with our idea of bringing engaging and enriching content on board for all our viewers.”

Sharing his thoughts on the partnership, Sandeep Gupta, COO – Broadcast, Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd said, “Shemaroo’s broadcast business has been entertaining the masses of India since the start of the year and given the circumstances, it was all the more necessary to have access to some friendly entertaining distractions. Our partnership with Voot will help us not only strengthen the bond with our audiences even further but also help reach out to a wider set of audience and geography. I am extremely happy and confident that both our channels will be appreciated and loved by Voot users since they have been the first choice for viewers since the launch.”