Voot launches new original -‘Khwabon Ke Parindey’

Voot, a part of the Viacom18 network is all set to bring for its users yet another story with its new original ‘Khwabon Ke Parindey’. Presented by CoinDCX Go and powered by Airtel, Khwabon Ke Parindey will stream on Voot from 14th June, 2021.

A six-episode series starring Asha Negi, Mrinal Dutt, Manasi Moghe and Tushar Sharma in lead roles, Khwabon Ke Parindey in a journey of hope and rediscovering life while celebrating friendships. Set against the scenic landscape of the land down under – Australia, the series revolves around the lives of three friends – Bindiya, Dixit and Megha who are joined by Aakash - a quirky and rugged hitchhiker on an adventurous and life altering road trip from Melbourne to Perth.

Speaking on Voot and its content strategy, Chanpreet Arora, Business Head, AVOD (VOOT) at Viacom18 Digital Ventures, said, “We at Voot are committed to creating a robust entertainment ecosystem, catering to the diverse entertainment needs of our audiences. We will continue to invest in creating a wide repertoire of inclusive content and experiences that will engage and enthral our users. Khwabon Ke Parindey marks the beginning of our originals slate this year and we are sure that Voot with its immersive content and enhanced engagement will garner significant audience patronage.”

Speaking about partnering with Voot as presenting sponsors for Khwabon Ke Parindey, Ramalingam S, Chief Marketing Officer at CoinDCX Go, said, “Crypto & Blockchain is a concept supported and promoted by dreamers. CoinDCX through its various products supports this dreamer within everyone. By partnering with Khwabon Ke Parindey, we felt that by supporting this unique show we'll be able to give wings to these dreamers."

