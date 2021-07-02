Virat Kohli, Priyanka Chopra make it to Instagram Rich List, earn in crores for each post

According to the list released by HopperHQ, Kohli earns a whopping $680,000 (approx Rs 5 cr) each post and Chopra gets $403,000 (around ₹ 3 crore) per post

Celebrities and influencers cashing in on the content they share every day on Instagram is nothing new. With a follower base in millions, these celebrities make money through Instagram as they are approached by a number of brands for promotion.

According to the ‘Instagram Rich List 2021’ released by Instagram scheduling tool HopperHQ, Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo topped the list as highest-earning individual on the platform, who earns $1,604,000 (approx 12 crore) per post.

Meanwhile, two Indian celebrities made it to the list, cricketer and Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli, at 19th position (who ranked 23rd in 2020) and actor Priyanka Chopra at 27th position.

According to the list, Kohli earns a whopping amount of $680,000 (approx Rs 5 crore) per post on Instagram and Chopra gets $403,000 (around Rs 3 crore) per post.

Second on the list is actor & producer Dwayne Johnson, whose earning per post on Instagram is $1,523,000 (approx Rs 11 cr), followed by singer and actress Ariana Grande who makes $ 1,510,000 per post.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)