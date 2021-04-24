Virat Kohli joins MX TakaTak

MX TakaTak recently announced that Virat Kohli has joined the platform. The Indian skipper will not only create fun and exclusive TakaTak Videos but also participate in Hashtag Challenges and Livestreams, offering his fans a chance to get a closer look at him off the field as well. Kohli’s posts on MX TakaTak will offer his fans insight into the candid moments from his life.

Talking about joining MX TakaTak, Virat Kohli said, “I’m really excited to have joined MX TakaTak. It’s the leading short video app and gives me a new place to share moments from my life and to have authentic conversations with my fans across the globe.”

Karan Bedi, CEO, MX Player and MX TakaTak said, “Short video platforms have until now been at the early part of the adoption curve, primarily led by the rapidly growing online influencer community to showcase their talent and build their fan base. However, with legendary cricketer Virat Kohli, who is India's biggest celebrity as well as one of the world's top stars, creating an account on MX TakaTak, we are now in the cultural mainstream.”

He further elaborated saying, “This space has changed a lot since the time we entered the market and has marked several high points in only a year. We are happy to be welcoming the Indian Cricket Superstar – Virat Kohli to the TakaTak family and look forward to being part of his life. With this move and many more to come, we want to offer our millions of users more delightful moments from their biggest idols' lives”.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)