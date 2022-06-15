Viacom18 will take IPL to every nook and corner of the country: Anil Jayaraj

Viacom18, which has bagged the Indian Premier League (IPL) digital rights for the Indian sub-continent, aims to take the property to every nook and corner of the country, the company's CEO of Sports business Anil Jayaraj has said in an internal mail to employees.

"With IPL, we have acquired the blockbuster and most high-profile cricket rights for our digital platforms and audiences globally. With this acquisition, Viacom18 will take India’s biggest sporting event IPL to every nook and corner of the country and make it available to every Indian consumer, something that even television has failed to do," the email from Jayaraj reads.

He noted that the focus on bidding for digital rights comprehensively comes from the core belief that the company is committed to building world-class digital platforms of the future. He also stated that the company's partnership with Jio gives it unparalleled access and reach to each and every Indian.

For advertisers, Viacom18 will provide a wider reach and sharper targeting options. "I also believe that this will be an exceptional opportunity for all advertisers to reach a much wider, relevant, younger, fast-growing, and highly-engaged audience. The targeting and personalisation opportunities that IPL will present on Viacom18 platforms with its strategic partnership with Jio will be unmatched. We will be able to offer a compelling proposition to advertisers with better reach and targeting than any other rival and legacy platform in the country," Jayaraj asserted.

He also mentioned that Viacom18 will build the most successful streaming business in the country. "Not only will we be able to build the most successful streaming company in the country, but we will also, along with our other businesses, build India’s most profitable digital media and entertainment brand," he stated.



Apart from the digital rights (Package B and C) for the Indian sub-continent, Viacom18 has also won television as well as digital rights in three of the five international territories including Asia, Canada, Australia, the Caribbean Islands, Israel, New Zealand, South Africa, and Sub-Saharan Africa, and the UK and Europe. "We successfully outbid the incumbents and all others in the above packages," Jayaraj averred.



Viacom18, Jayaraj said, forayed into sports just 10 months ago and in this short period of time has managed to acquire several marquee rights including Football (FIFA World Cup, La Liga, Serie A, and Ligue1), Badminton, Tennis, and NBA.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)