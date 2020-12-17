US states accuse Google of working with Facebook to manipulate ad deal

Google and Facebook together capture over half of the online advertising market globally

Texas and nine US states have jointly accused Google of working with Facebook in an unlawful manner to manipulate the online ad market. They filed a lawsuit against Google saying it has violated antitrust law in buying and selling display ads online.

According to the complaint, Facebook came to an agreement with Google to not compete against it, and also to bid through Google. This allowed Facebook to receive various benefits including access to Google data and policy exceptions so that Facebook clients get more ads placed in comparison to Google’s other partners.

The states asked Google to compensate them for the damages caused but did not accuse Facebook of wrongdoing in the complaint.

