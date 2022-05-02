Uday Shankar & James Murdoch’s platform invests $600 mn in Allen Career Institute

The investment by Bodhi Tree is set to help the institute grow in the digital space

Bodhi Tree Systems, the platform backed by Uday Shankar and James Murdoch’s Lupa Systems, has decided to invest $600 million in Allen Career Institute, media networks have reported.

An official from Allen was reported as saying that the partnership will help the institute expand its offering and grow in the digital space.

Last week, Shankar and Murdoch announced their partnership with Viacom18. Bodhi Tree is investing Rs 13,500 crore in Viacom18.

The deal is set to form one of the largest TV and digital streaming companies in the country.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)