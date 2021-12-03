Twitter will remove pictures of people posted without their consent

The policy was shared by Twitter on its blog post on November 30, a day after India-born Parag Agrawal became the CEO

Soon after India-born Parag Agrawal’s elevation to Twitter’s top post, the microblogging site has come up with an interesting update on its policy which bars posting any private information without the consent of the person.

The policy, which was shared on its blog post on November 30, a day after Agrawal becoming the CEO, states that photos or videos or IDs of private individuals that are posted without their permission will be taken down at their request.

The updated policy reads, “When we are notified by individuals depicted, or by an authorized representative, that they did not consent to having their private image or video shared, we will remove it. This policy is not applicable to media featuring public figures or individuals when media and accompanying tweet text are shared in the public interest or add value to public discourse.”

Under Twitter’s policy, people could request that photos of them be taken down even if the images were taken in public.

The development met with backlash shortly after the company announced it as Twitter users questioned whether the policy would be practical to enforce.

But Twitter said that its policy is consistent with privacy laws in the European Union and elsewhere and that it had already removed photos of private individuals in those locations, consistent with local laws.

Twitter’s rules already prohibit the posting of private information like addresses, phone numbers and medical records.

What is prohibited now

Under the new policy, you can’t share the following types of private information, without the permission of the person to who it belongs to:

*Home address or physical location information, including street addresses, GPS coordinates or other identifying information related to locations that are considered private

*Identity documents, including government-issued IDs and social security or other national identity numbers – note: we may make limited exceptions in regions where this information is not considered to be private;

*Contact information, including non-public personal phone numbers or email addresses;

*Financial account information, including bank account and credit card details; and

*Other private information, including biometric data or medical records.







