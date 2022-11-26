Twitter to now sport gold & grey ticks, besides blue

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has said the account verification programme will be launched next week, and called the exercise 'painful but necessary'

Published: Nov 26, 2022 8:46 AM  | 1 min read
Twitter CEO Elon Musk has announced that the account verification programme will be launched next week, tentatively on Friday.

The microblogging site will now have gold and grey ticks, apart from the blue ticks. It will be gold for companies, grey for government and blue for individuals, for both celebrities and individuals.

Musk had earlier hinted at having different colours for organisations and individuals.

He has called this exercise 'painful but necessary'.

This announcement comes weeks after Twitter had to put its $7.99 verification service on hold. Several users were found impersonating brands and people.

All verified accounts will be manually authenticated before the check is activated, Musk has clarified in his tweet.

