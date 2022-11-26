Twitter to now sport gold & grey ticks, besides blue

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has said the account verification programme will be launched next week, and called the exercise 'painful but necessary'

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has announced that the account verification programme will be launched next week, tentatively on Friday.

The microblogging site will now have gold and grey ticks, apart from the blue ticks. It will be gold for companies, grey for government and blue for individuals, for both celebrities and individuals.

Musk had earlier hinted at having different colours for organisations and individuals.

He has called this exercise 'painful but necessary'.

This announcement comes weeks after Twitter had to put its $7.99 verification service on hold. Several users were found impersonating brands and people.

Read our earlier report here.

All verified accounts will be manually authenticated before the check is activated, Musk has clarified in his tweet.

Sorry for the delay, we’re tentatively launching Verified on Friday next week.



Gold check for companies, grey check for government, blue for individuals (celebrity or not) and all verified accounts will be manually authenticated before check activates.



Painful, but necessary. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 25, 2022

