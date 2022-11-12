Twitter pauses 'blue check' service after imposters run amok

Users have been exploiting Twitter's verification service to impersonate brands and celebs, adding to the misinformation menace on the platform

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: Nov 12, 2022 9:11 AM  | 1 min read
Twitter

 Twitter had to put its $7.99 verification service on hold after users were found impersonating brands and other people on the pretext of parody. As part of the platform’s premium service, users were allowed to get a verification label, which is now being exploited by imposters.

The premium service, known as Twitter Blue, was initially available to iPhone users. As of Friday, it has been discontinued on the iOs app. The spate of impersonations has dealt a blow to Twitter’s plans to generate revenue based on subscription services.

It also does little to assuage advertisers who were planning to pause ads on the platform for the fear of associating with misinformation.

A user impersonating the pharma brand Eli Lilly tweeted: “we are excited to announce insulin is free now.” 

The company had to address the fake tweet from its original handle and also saw its stock prices falling steeply.

Elon Musk’s Tesla was also not spared: “honestly the 53% drop in stock price doesn’t phase us. if there’s anyone who knows about Crashing it’s us.”

Twitter has been grasping at straws to find a sustainable revenue model after advertisers left the platform in droves. Owner Musk had pinned the blame on “activists” who were out to pressurise the big spenders from advertising on the platform.

