Tokyo Olympics: Netizens delighted as women’s hockey team secures a spot in the semifinals

Celebs and politicians took to social media to celebrate the occasion

With an extraordinary victory over Australia, India’s women’s hockey team gracefully went down in history by qualifying for the Olympic semifinals for the very first time. India’s Gurjit Kaur, who originates from the Miadi Kalan village in Amritsar, Punjab, scored the winning goal and brought about the remarkable 1-0 win over Australia in the quarter-finals.

In a country where cricket often dominates over other sports, the winning performance by the Indian women’s hockey team has definitely turned the tables around.

India’s last outstanding performance in the Olympics was back in the 1980 Moscow Games where they finished fourth. This time around, India’s flawless win showed a robust mixture, filled with great energy and grace. The team looked dynamic, well focused and highly determined and the defence led by Savita Punia tackled every attack by Australia in a strategic manner.

India rejoiced as many, including celebrities and politicians took to social media to celebrate the win.

Randeep Hooda tweeted, “What a match..Super defending .. Real imitates Reel #ChakDeIndia History created by the Indian Women’s #hockeyindia first semi-final like ever #INDvsAUS #Olympics2020 #TokyoOlympics2020”

Tweet

"Our chakk de moment never felt more real! Our girls beat Aussies 1-0 and storm into semis !!!! Go for it @imranirampal your girls have our heart!"Taapsee tweeted.

Tweet

Kolkata Knight Riders too took to Twitter to celebrate the victory. “They dared to dream. They made the world sit up! Couldn't be prouder of this team. The women's Indian hockey

team has done it. Into the semis #INDvAUS#ChakDeIndia#Cheer4India#Tokyo2020#Olympics#HistoryMade.”

Tweet

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)