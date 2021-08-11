Tata Motors urges India to support wrestlers competing in Tokyo Olympics with new campaign

Tata Motors rolls out a mobile-first ad encouraging Indians to cheer for wrestlers competing in Tokyo Olympics 2021.

Conceptualized by Havas Media, the campaign was executed by mCanvas to leverage the current sporting momentum. The idea was to urge users to show love and support to ‘Desh ke Wrestlers’ representing India in Tokyo, thereby driving engagements and top of the mind recall for the brand.

The campaign effectively utilizes smartphone sensors and features – a live counter and speech recognition technology is integrated for an immersive experience. Smartphone users are required to cheer as loud as they can into their phone’s microphone as a mark of their support. The campaign integrates voice intensity detection to gauge how loud the cheer is. It also allows users to share their support via the shareability feature and invite others to do the same.

The truly immersive ad campaign is gaining immense popularity. The campaign has reached 3.5 million users and has seen users spending an average time of over 11 seconds cheering for ‘Desh ke Wrestlers’. It is interesting to note that interactive mobile ads have gained popularity owing to the immersive nature of the ads. The campaign has also recorded a 2.3% click through rate, which is over 9 times higher than the 0.25% industry average for standard banners. Tata Motors has yet again stood by the spirit of nationalism and its vision of being a responsible value creator.

Tilothama Uppalapati – Marketing Communications head, Tata Motors Commercials said, “The campaign is special to us because we have the entire country cheering for our wrestlers. Tata Motors represent strength, and our wrestlers are displaying great tenacity at the Tokyo Olympics. We are delighted the way the mobile campaign has panned out.”

Uday Mohan, President & Head – North & West India, Havas Media said, “The idea was to bring the nation together in support of our wrestlers competing at the Olympics, by running a mass campaign that leverages the small screen and uses immersive technology to deliver a larger message and build the brand connect for Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles.”

Indrani Khanvilkar, National Sales Head, mCanvas said, “Creating ads that drive recall and engagement is our DNA, and we are thrilled to have been given the opportunity to execute this campaign for TATA, after all, we were cheering for India! We built an engaging experience by coupling the brand messaging with smartphone features and sensors that ran across some of the top English and vernacular content websites and apps in the country. The success of the campaign was not just to bring out the brand's messaging, but also to get users to interact and show their support through the ad.”

