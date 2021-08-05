Internet rejoices as Indian men's hockey team clinches bronze at the Olympics

Ending the 41-year-long drought, the Indian men’s hockey team managed to win a bronze medal at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics, leaving the whole nation cheering. This is India’s first win at the Olympics in hockey after the 1980 Gold win in Moscow.

Expectedly the social media is buzzing with congratulatory messages for the team. Minutes after the historic win, ‘History Created’ and ‘Manpreet Singh’ (the captain of the team) started trending on Twitter as netizens flocked the space with delightful messages. A number of celebs and brands also joined the happy cheer.

Here’s how the internet is reacting to Indian men’s hockey team’s historic bronze medal win at Tokyo Olympics 2020.

History created! After a long 41 years, India bags an Olympic medal in hockey! Congratulations to the Indian men's hockey team for winning the #Bronze medal. ?#Olympics #Tokyo2020 — MPL Esports (@PlayMPLEsports) August 5, 2021

Congratulations Team India on rewriting history! An Olympic medal after 41 years! What a match, what a comeback! #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/3mdym3Cupa — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 5, 2021

41 years wait is over ! History created !

What a match !

Golden moment for Indian #Hockey.

Many congratulations to Indian Men’s Hockey Team for grabbing the #Bronze medal at #Tokyo2020.

Too proud !#Olympics #Cheer4India #Shreejesh @manpreetpawar07 pic.twitter.com/qYVYYExIqq — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) August 5, 2021

History created! An Olympic medal in hockey after 40 years!! Congratulations to our Men’s Hockey Team! India is proud of you ? #Hockey #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/YxZxaD5VeV — Meenakashi Lekhi (@M_Lekhi) August 5, 2021

HISTORY CREATED AFTER 41 YEARS ‼️



With 12 medals, India is now the most successful team in men's #Hockey at the #Olympics#5thAugust will always be remembered as a Historic Day for this Historic Win?



Congratulations for the #Bronze #MenInBlue#IndvsGer #Tokyo2020 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/L0Nc6yGb5Q — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) August 5, 2021

