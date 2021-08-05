Internet rejoices as Indian men's hockey team clinches bronze at the Olympics

The team won a bronze medal after a 41-year gap

Updated: Aug 5, 2021 1:23 PM
Updated: Aug 5, 2021 1:21 PM
Ending the 41-year-long drought, the Indian men’s hockey team managed to win a bronze medal at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics, leaving the whole nation cheering. This is India’s first win at the Olympics in hockey after the 1980 Gold win in Moscow.

Expectedly the social media is buzzing with congratulatory messages for the team. Minutes after the historic win, ‘History Created’ and ‘Manpreet Singh’ (the captain of the team) started trending on Twitter as netizens flocked the space with delightful messages. A number of celebs and brands also joined the happy cheer.

Here’s how the internet is reacting to Indian men’s hockey team’s historic bronze medal win at Tokyo Olympics 2020.

